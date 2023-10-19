Official Dacoster made a copy of Nana Ama McBrown's 8th EMY Africa look

He used low-budget materials to recreate the look and imitated The Empress' moves and poses in her video

Many people applauded him in the comment section, including Mrs McBrown Mensah

Fashion comedian Official Dacoster recreated actress Nana Ama McBrown's 8th EMY Africa Awards look.

Official Dacoster and Nana Ama McBrown in photos. Image Credit: @official_dacoster and @iamamamcbrown

Official Dacoster copies Nana Ama McBrown's 8th EMY Africa look

In the video, Official Dacoster used low-cost materials to remate 's star-studded blue corset dress with gold ensembles.

For the corset dress, he used rubber, for the gold ensembles, he used yellow cardboard and for the metallic hoop skirt, he used bamboo.

Nana Ama McBrown reacts to Official Dacoster's video

Nana Ama McBrown used her official and verified Instagram handle, @iamamamcbrown, and shared her views on Official Dacoster's video, and she wrote:

Best designer, correct designer #Brimm

Excitedly, The Empress commented again saying:

Best designer do allllllllllll ❤️ ❣️ #Brimm

Video of Official Dacoster recreating Nana Ama McBrown's EMY Africa 2023 look.

Fans shared their thoughts on Official Dacoster's video

Actress Gloria Sarfo and many others filled the comment section with laughing emojis and positive reviews of Official Dacoster remaking Nana Ama McBrown's 8th EMY Africa Awards look.

gloriaosarfo said:

You FINISH WORK‼❤

nanaop_gh said:

But seriously, you are good whoever design your outfits is a genius

kei_llah said:

People who hate you just Dey waste their time..you’re a whole mood ..can’t love you less❤️❤️❤️❤️

frank_tochukwuu said:

But why them never give this my guy award? He deserves it.

nanaefyalortty said:

I knew it . You ate it.

qwabena_timmy_ said:

This work is done

_honeyb_45 said:

Yoooooo who is your designer? They are not making it to heaven .

Fans complain about McBrown's makeup to the 8th EMY Africa

YEN.com.gh, in a style-related story, reported that fans were not pleased with Nana Ama McBrown's makeup for the 8th EMY Africa awards.

Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous in a blue corset gown style with gold ensembles.

However, when it came to her evening makeup, fans complained that it was too much and advised her to tone it down.

