Nana Ama McBrown: Behind The Scenes Video Of The Making Of Her Extravagant EMY Africa Awards Dress
- Nana Ama McBrown gave her fans a look into how her team dressed her up for the 8th EMY Africa Awards
- She also acknowledged Official Dacoster's video and added it as a slide to the first video
- Many people spoke about Dacoster's video, while others were awed by the process of making her dress
Actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of how her EMY Africa 2023 dress was made, how the elements in the pictures and videos were created to achieve her jaw-dropping look.
McBrown shares insights to EMY Africa 2023 look
Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of how the carpenters created the props used in the photoshoot of her EMY Africa 2023 look.
She also showed the digital drawings of her dress created by her stylist and how her hairstylist and makeup artiste nailed her appearance.
Captioning the post, she wanted to remind people of her exceptional look at the awards show, she wrote:
Just a Reminder ⏳️#HEREXCELLENCY @emyafrica
Also in the post's caption, she gave credit to the team that ensured that she looked her best for the prestigious awards show.
McBrown appreciates Official Dacoster
The Empress added Official Dacoster's video to the carousel post, which was the second slide.
She noted that it was an appreciation post, recognising his incredible talent as he recreated her 8th EMY Africa 2023 look and remade the video as well.
Behind-the-scenes video of the making of McBrown's EMY Africa Awards dress.
Ghanaians shared their views on McBrown's BTS of the EMY Africa 2023 look and Official Dacoster's video
Some of the people who were involved in the making of McBrown's EMY Africa 2023 look thanked her for trusting in their businesses.
Others also commented about Official Dacoster's video as they applauded his creativity.
official_dacoster said:
The Empress! ❤️
atsweithesalon said:
Dacoster always does it for me
rita_anz said:
Official dacoster is the real mvp
skin_like_hers_gh said:
The fact that he had his polythene hairdo to compliment
reggydothis_, the videographer for McBrown's shoot said:
We made this happen! TGIF We love you @iamamamcbrown ❤️
nakels_events, the business in charge of McBrown's decor said:
thanks for the honour EMPRESS
leejaylooks, McBrown's hairstylist wrote:
Thank you, Empress for believing in us
McBrown reacts as Official Dacoster recreates her EMY look
YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that Nana Ama McBrown commented on Official Dacoster's post after he recreated her EMY Africa Awards outfit.
The fashion comedian used low-budget materials to create an exact replica of The Empress' outfit. He also mimicked her moves and poses in the video, which got many people laughing hard.
Many social media users applauded him in the comment section, including McBrown herself.
