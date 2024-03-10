Kwame A Plus: Musician Defends Akufo-Addo On Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: “He Cannot Assent It Into Law”
- Kwame A Plus has emphasised the considerable impact signing Ghana’s anti-gay bill into law will have on the economy
- The artiste and entertainment critic stressed the country’s overreliance on foreign assistance to fund integral sectors of the economy
- A video in which he argues that President Akufo-Addo cannot approve the anti-LGBTQ+ bill has garnered varied opinions
Musician and entertainment pundit Kwame A Plus has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot assent the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.
During discussions on United Showbiz on the anti-gay bill that seeks to criminalise homosexual intercourse, identity, and advocacy, he noted that approval of the bill will have a significant impact on Ghana’s economy.
Economic impact of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
The outspoken artiste and social critic explained that the government heavily relies on foreign assistance to fund significant sectors of the economy; thus, putting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law will have a negative economic consequence.
On Wednesday, February 28, Ghana’s parliament unanimously passed the three-year-old anti-gay bill after the third reading. The bill has, however, yet to receive President Akufo-Addo’s assent.
Opposition against anti-gay bill
Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies have condemned the passage of the harsh bill by parliament. During Ghana’s Independence Day celebration on March 6, Ghanaian pro-LGBTQ+ groups and their friends in the UK protested against the bill at the Ghana High Commission in London and called on Akufo-Addo to reject it. The protest in the UK also took place in South Africa and Denmark.
Listen to Kwame A Plus below:
Netizens share diverse opinions on the comments of A Plus
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.
A Plus go kiii person.
Nnmadalai indicated:
A-plus never disappoint lah.
Gabrielappiah11 commented:
Everyone wants to travel, but where they are travelling to has accepted it. Lol.
Sheryllwood0 wrote:
What he’s saying is the bitter truth a beger has no choice.
Gnhumble commented:
So far Kwame A Plus is honest here, why force it on the minor ones, nobody has an issue with your kind of sexual orientation
Abk_accesories said:
God bless you for saying the bitter truth! Hmmm, Ghana!
Akua_tagor_1 posted:
Like joke like joke, he’s stating facts and the truth !!!!
Kenzykay9_
Truth hurts but @kwameaplus Said The Gospel TRUTH .
Kwakusika2 wrote:
Very very very true.
Koonuwa posted:
That’s the truth .. likewise I don’t have a problem with anyone’s sexual orientation but to try and indoctrinate the kids … that’s where the issue is. To the extent that they invite them to come and twerk in front of infants.
Francisanakle commented:
World Bank says it does not recognise Ghana's Anti-LGBT bill, it's waiting for Akufo-Addo's decision
This guy Ap is not serious, it seems there are no serious people on this show.
Akufo-Addo speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill
Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.
In light of pending cases challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Akufo-Addo said waiting would be the best action.
Akufo-Addo told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its human rights record.
