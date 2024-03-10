Kwame A Plus has emphasised the considerable impact signing Ghana’s anti-gay bill into law will have on the economy

The artiste and entertainment critic stressed the country’s overreliance on foreign assistance to fund integral sectors of the economy

A video in which he argues that President Akufo-Addo cannot approve the anti-LGBTQ+ bill has garnered varied opinions

Musician and entertainment pundit Kwame A Plus has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot assent the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

During discussions on United Showbiz on the anti-gay bill that seeks to criminalise homosexual intercourse, identity, and advocacy, he noted that approval of the bill will have a significant impact on Ghana’s economy.

Kwame A Plus states that Akufo-Addo cannot assent anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law. Photo credit: utvghana.

Economic impact of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The outspoken artiste and social critic explained that the government heavily relies on foreign assistance to fund significant sectors of the economy; thus, putting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law will have a negative economic consequence.

On Wednesday, February 28, Ghana’s parliament unanimously passed the three-year-old anti-gay bill after the third reading. The bill has, however, yet to receive President Akufo-Addo’s assent.

Opposition against anti-gay bill

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies have condemned the passage of the harsh bill by parliament. During Ghana’s Independence Day celebration on March 6, Ghanaian pro-LGBTQ+ groups and their friends in the UK protested against the bill at the Ghana High Commission in London and called on Akufo-Addo to reject it. The protest in the UK also took place in South Africa and Denmark.

Listen to Kwame A Plus below:

Netizens share diverse opinions on the comments of A Plus

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Ernestcutieboy101 said:

A Plus go kiii person.

Nnmadalai indicated:

A-plus never disappoint lah.

Gabrielappiah11 commented:

Everyone wants to travel, but where they are travelling to has accepted it. Lol.

Sheryllwood0 wrote:

What he’s saying is the bitter truth a beger has no choice.

Gnhumble commented:

So far Kwame A Plus is honest here, why force it on the minor ones, nobody has an issue with your kind of sexual orientation

Abk_accesories said:

God bless you for saying the bitter truth! Hmmm, Ghana!

Akua_tagor_1 posted:

Like joke like joke, he’s stating facts and the truth !!!!

Kenzykay9_

Truth hurts but @kwameaplus Said The Gospel TRUTH .

Kwakusika2 wrote:

Very very very true.

Koonuwa posted:

That’s the truth .. likewise I don’t have a problem with anyone’s sexual orientation but to try and indoctrinate the kids … that’s where the issue is. To the extent that they invite them to come and twerk in front of infants.

Francisanakle commented:

This guy Ap is not serious, it seems there are no serious people on this show.

Akufo-Addo speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.

In light of pending cases challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Akufo-Addo said waiting would be the best action.

Akufo-Addo told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its human rights record.

