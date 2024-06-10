Ghanaian lady Vanessa is trending after she nailed her second audition in the Ashanti Region after disgracing herself in Kumasi

The hardworking lady didn't miss a word as she stood in front of the judges to sing the National Anthem

Some social media users have praised Vanessa for her determination and hard work to be in the GMB house

Ghanaian lady Vanessa has won the admiration of many, including television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, after auditioning for the second time after failing to sing the National Anthem in Tamale.

The pretty lady mustered the courage to sing the National Anthem perfectly without fumbling during the Kumasi auditions.

Ghanaian lady Vanessa and Delay rock stunning outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024 judges commended her efforts as she tried to redeem herself after her first audition video went viral on Instagram.

The gorgeous student maintained her long African braids hairstyle while slaying in a white sleeveless and African print top.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian lady fails to sing the National Anthem during her GMB auditions in Kumasi

Ghanaian lady Vanessa left her friends and classmates stunned after failing to sing the National Anthem during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions in Tamale.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has commented on Ghanaian lady Vanessa's GMB audition video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Delayghana stated:

Go for gold, Mamacita ❤️❤️❤️

its_naph_tali stated:

She is a fighter, and this will send her far❤️

Irenequartey stated:

That's the spirit girl. You fall you rise. If you fall 6 times rise 6 times with that you gain experience to stand firm. You won't fall the Ghc7th time

Rhubzz stated:

She has to redeem herself . Go girl!!!

kingalexkingslord stated:

This is determination?????

Cwesigideon stated:

This girl is daaammnnnnn serious ❤️

Gumahsolomon stated:

It's it by force?

Joeoppongwiafe stated:

She’s a goal-getter!!

Officialkodwo stated:

Well done I hope she sails through

Abenafebruary stated:

Awwwwww I love her already

_aku__shika stated:

She's so determined. Well done

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024: 41-Year-Old GES Worker Gets Emotional During Her Auditions In Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Patricia Agyapong, a Ghanaian administrative officer who has gained the respect of her countrymen following her audition for Kumasi's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The stunning woman donned a long African print skirt and a white blouse, accessorizing her ensemble with glistening high heels.

Madame Patricia Agyapong's audition video is trending on Instagram, and some social media users have commented on it.

Source: YEN.com.gh