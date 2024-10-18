Musician Kawabanga got many people talking when a photo of him on the set of Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah's Rants Bants and Confessions podcast surfaced online

The musician has been in the spotlight after he opened up in an interview about dating songstress Gyakie in high school

Many people on social media noted that the discussion on the controversial podcast would be focused on Gyakie

Musician Kawabanga caused a stir when a photo of him on the set of socialite Efia Odo and influencers Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah's Rants Bants and Confessions podcast surfaced online.

Kawabanga features on Efia Odo, Gisela and Ama's RBC Podcast.

Source: Instagram

Kawabanga stars on RBC podcast

In the viral picture, Kawabanga sat in the middle of Efia Odo, whose left arm was around and Gisela Ampinsah, while Ama Burland sat on the far right as they smiled beautifully.

The photo went viral and garnered diverse opinions from Ghanaians after the Yooyi hitmaker went on an interview and opened up about dating musician Gyakie.

He noted that the reason their relationship ended was because he cheated on the Something hitmaker, and she found out about the affair.

Meanwhile, old photos of Gyakie and Kawabanga in high school have surfaced online and gone viral, causing many people to confirm their amorous relationship.

The viral photo.

Reactions to the photo

Many people in the comment section hinted that the YouTube podcast's conversation would centre on Kawabanga's high school relationship with celebrated musician Gyakie.

They shared other interesting things Kawabanga might discuss on the controversial podcast that will air soon.

The opinions of Ghanaians about the picture are below:

@styles_jp8 said:

"Kawabanga should be wise and not talk about Gyakie because ego be yawa"

@KojoWud_ said:

"if he talked about Gyakie and what happened between them then he be jon waaa"

@Temamotorway said:

"Oh true . 18 19 years you date am so ebi achievement, nkolaa agorc sei🤣🤣"

@FritzGh said:

"That’s the main reason he’s there cuz realistically who go go YouTube go watch Kawabanga ? 😂"

Gyakie recounts broken heart experience

YEN.com.gh reported that songstress Gyakie released her latest song, December on April 5, 2024, and it made waves as people questioned its storyline.

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, she pointed to a disappointment in someone she deemed special.

In an interview, Gyakie indicated that she wrote the December song from her raw emotions while on a trip to Paris.

