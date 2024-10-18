Old photos of Gyakie and former Asakaa member Kwabanga have surfaced online after claims that he dated her back in high school

Kwabanga recently disclosed in an interview that he and Gyakie were an item back in the day, sparking reactions on social media

In the resurfaced old photos, the singer and the rapper looked super young as they spent time together

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Old photos of Ghanaian singer Gyakie and Asakaa rapper Kawabanga have surfaced online following recent claims that they dated in high school.

Kawabanga, who was a part of the popular Asakaa Boys collective, recently disclosed in an interview with DJ Slim that he and Gyakie were high school sweethearts.

Old photos of Gyakie and Kawabanga in high school surface. Image Credit: @gyakie_ and @kawabanga1047

Source: Twitter

The resurfaced photos, which show both artists looking much younger, have gone viral on social media. Fans have been reacting to the images, which capture the two spending time together during their teenage years.

Kawabanga attended Kumasi High School, where he built a reputation for his passion for fashion and music, while Gyakie attended Ahmaddiya SHS, also in Kumasi.

In the interview, he shared memories of his relationship with Gyakie, saying they shared some of his best moments in school. However, he also disclosed that their relationship eventually soured, though he did not go into detail about what led to the split.

Old photos of Gyakie and Kawabanga.

Kawabanga speaks about dating Gyakie.

Kawbanga and Gyakie photos stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

YAW_FR said:

"Chale! Where you people get all these pictures 😭😂😂"

Gudboy_Myles said:

"Oh Abi this one e nor be dating na play everybody dey play"

dcromwell47 commented:

"Aaah. They were kids then Don’t think all these be necessary. I think Gyakie completed high school like 16 or 17."

Khojo_HazardCR7 said:

"Those times we all literally slanted our necks just to get some top notch photos"

Gyakie shows off dance moves

Gyakie has shown that she just can't sing; she can dance as well.

The singer, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, danced as she teased fans with a snippet of her upcoming single, Days Pass By, on social media.

She excited many of her fans with her moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh