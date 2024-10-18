Shatta Wale, in a video, was spotted with Medikal, Papi, and some of his friends singing and jamming to his songs in the rain

The dancehall musician organised a small party at his home to celebrate his 40th birthday at his East Legon home on October 17

The video of Shatta Wale, Medikal and their associates singing in the rain triggered many reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale was overcome with emotions as he performed and jammed to his songs in a video that has surfaced on social media.

The SM Boss celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday, October 17, 2024. He received many birthday messages from his fans and celebrities, including his mentor and Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale held a small party at his plush home in East Legon, where he flaunted his brand new full-size luxury Escalade SUV to mark the significant milestone.

Medikal, his manager Sammy Flex, Papi of 5Five fame, AMG Deuces and others were in attendance.

Shatta Wale, Medikal perform in the rain

In social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Papi and others were spotted singing and jamming to the SM Boss' songs on the premises.

The dancehall musician got emotional as he and the group performed Minamino Sin from the newly released SAFA album and his 2014 song Hallelujah (I Am the Future) in the rain.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's emotional performance

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

kacywale_gh commented:

"It rained 🌧 my god, this boy is blessed."

rc_youngboy_77 commented:

"This song bi highly spiritual, listen to de track carefully.. Big up to 1 don🫡."

chief_buddle commented:

"Shatta loves music so much he's totally dedicated to it .....many reasons he made us his fans going gaga ....1gad u no reach."

verananaama commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️showers of blessings."

iam_frequencyjnr commented:

"Shatta high pass the most high see he wan kiss mdk😂."

overwisegh commented:

"Awwwwwwwww ❤️ too much love ❤️ Efoo pssy 💔🇬🇭 will be crying by now the love we get for Wale be massive even some media no like am but till internity SM4LIFE 🧠🎼🖤👑🖤🇬🇭."

Stonebwoy celebrates Shatta Wale's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy showed love to his rival Shatta Wale as he celebrated his birthday.

The BHIM Nation leader funnily commented that the SM Boss was probably older than his supposed age of 40.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

