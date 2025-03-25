Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has been released from the custody of the Ghana Police Service following his arrest on Tuesday afternoon

Okatakyie Afrifa was picked up by the Cyber Crime Unit of the police in what turned out to be his second arrest in two weeks

The news of his arrest triggered massive reactions on social media, and he was released some hours after a campaign to get him freed started

Details of his arrest were but reports on social media suggest that he had been picked up from his studio. In a video which had been recorded earlier, Okatakyie had indicated that he had been contacted by the Cyber Crime Unit concerning an investigation.

According to him, he was supposed be report to the National Security over his arrest last week, and he had been hinted that the Cyber Crime Unit was lying in wait to grab him.

News of his arrest on Tuesday sparked massive reactions on social media, with some embarking on a campaign to get him freed.

Okatakyie released hours after his 2nd arrest

Hours after his arrest, Okatakyie Afrifa was released. In a video shared on social media, he was spotted dressed in a blue suit. He posed with about five people, taking photos and waving for the camera.

The background commentary indicated that Okatakyie had been released and was heading home in freedom. One person stated that it had just stopped raining in the are, and it was a sign of God's blessing.

After posing for the camera, Okatakyie moved and was followed by those present.

Okatakyie Afrifa's 2nd arrest in one week

The arrest of Okatakyie on Tuesday happened to be the second time he had been picked up by security personnel.

Recall that the For The Records podcast host was arrested by operatives of the National Security on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

He was picked up around the Kingsby Hotel at Achimota when he was returning from GIMPA after writing an exam, according to his friend.

Following the news, the New Patriotic Party General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye a.k.a. Nana B, took to social media to condemn Okatakyie's arrest and rally social media support to get him freed.

Hours after the arrest, Nana B announced that Okatakyie had been released, sharing photos online.

Reactions to Okatakyie's release after 2nd arrest

The video of Okatakyie's release from police custody has sparked mixed reactions. While some bashed the government, others, criticised the journalist. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

KGoodNews did not want to believe the arrests for Okatakyie's criticisms:

"If Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was detained by the Security for criticizing the government’s alleged involvement in galamsey (illegal mining) in water bodies and forest reserves, this raises serious concerns about freedom of speech in Ghana."

CitizenKojo8 described the arrest as needless:

"All those behind terr0rising Okatakyie with needless 2 arrests in less than 2wks are very childish and silly. Bcos this is exactly what he wants. You are only elevating the man with free publicity."

@RahimLee_ felt Okatakyie was a thorn in the flesh of the government:

"Clearly, Okatakyie-Afrifa is a thorn in their flesh. In less than a week, he has been arrested & persecuted by state-sponsored security for speaking truth to power. Dear young elephant, keep the fire burning."

@NagyaMensah wondered what the benefit of such arrests was:

"What does the government stand to gain by unlawfully arresting activists and outspoken individuals like Okatakyie? Isn’t this an avoidable act of self-sabotage? Later, they’ll claim they were voted out due to bad PR rather than their own unpopularity. These people never learn!"

Okatakyie announces upcoming demo against galamsey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie had announced an upcoming protest against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, in Ghana.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he invited all Ghanaians to join the fight against illegal mining irrespective of political affiliation

His announcement was greeted with mixed reactions as some were eager to join, while others criticised him.

