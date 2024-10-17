Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere admired the relationship between media personality Yaa Bitha and her boyfriend, Izzy

On her X account, she shared her experience working with the couple on the music video of gospel singer Piesie Esther's At33ne (Overturned)

Many people talked about how the couple flaunted their love on social media, as they hinted that they were couple goals

Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere gushed over the relationship between media personality Yaa Bitha and her boyfriend, Izzy, as they appeared on the set of gospel musician Piesie Esther's At33ne (Overturned).

Serwaa speaks on Yaa's relationship

On her X account, Serwaa Amihere shared her experience working on the set of the music video for Piesie Esther's new song with Yaa Bitha and her boyfriend, Izzy.

She talked about her admiration of Yaa Bitha and Izzy's relationship, noting that they would share a kiss every now and then during the shooting of the music video.

The seasoned broadcaster talked about how Izzy loved on Yaa such that he would kiss her about every 10 minutes on set.

"I was on set with the couple @yaabitha and @IzzatElKhawaja . Every 10 minutes, Yaa gets a kiss wai . Ei"

Meanwhile, Piesie Esther released the trailer for At33ne (Overturned) on October 16, 2024, and the official music video will be available on YouTube on October 18, 2024.

The gospel singer dropped the trailer a day after it was alleged that Serwaa was arrested, as a viral photo caused a frenzy. The police debunked the rest of the rumours, noting that it was from a music video of the gospel singer.

Serwaa speaks about Yaa and Izzy.

Reactions to Serwaa's post about Yaa Bitha

Many people talked about their admiration for the relationship between Yaa Bitha and Izzy. Below are the reactions of social media users:

@NoelDarkwah said:

"If you were on set for four hours just imagine the number of times. Wow"

@sahabela said:

"This couple dey tension us. No breathing space at all."

@lee_adjoa said:

"Love is sweet 😌😂"

@NhyiraNuY3A1 said:

"Eii Serwaa you like talking about kiss paa o. I watched your interview with some Nigeria actors and you were asking them if they enjoy kissing during acting. Kiss na your favourite??"

@ceero71 said:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person"

@3cubeglobal said:

"That's how they are.. they are the most loveliest couple I've ever met.. 🔥"

Yaa Bitha reacts to Serwaa's post.

