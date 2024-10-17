A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting the friend of his mum ending her sponsoring of his education has surfaced online

In the video, the young man claimed the attitude of his mother's friend had changed after he resisted advances from her

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some criticising the woman and others defending the man

A Ghanaian man has been left devastated by his mother's friend's decision to stop sponsoring his education.

Speaking to Oheneni Adazoa of Sompa FM, he explained that Auntie Abena took up some responsibilities after his mother fell ill, including funding his tertiary education until recently.

He claimed the sponsorship had ceased after he resisted her romantic advances.

A Ghanaian man is displeased after his mum's friend stops sponsoring his education. Image source: Sompa Nkomo

Source: Youtube

Man explains how mum's friend helped

During his interaction with the radio station, the young man noted that he moved into her house to live with her family upon gaining admission and had been good with her until her sudden change of attitude.

He noted that Auntie Abena started giving him hugs, which he presumed was normal, given his mum's relationship with her. However, these evolved into romantic touches, which he boldly expressed displeasure over.

The young man noted that she also expressed interest in him, but he refused. His rejection of her proposal infuriated her, and she's not been on good terms with him since.

Therefore, he sent the matter to Sompa FM for support. A fruitful attempt to contact Auntie Abena confirmed the young man's claim.

Watch the video below:

Netizens fume over young man's story

Netizens who saw the video of the young man lamenting how he's been treated by his mum's friend expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some have sympathised with him, others have criticised him.

@Rhunsey wrote:

"Woy3 kwasea. Are you Joseph? Be there and fool. Kodi tw3 nu and stop worrying us."

@miki_djan wrote:

"It is good he declined else he would be bound in something that will affect him in the future but i really dont get the public display. Why bring this matter here? So that what? They will force the woman to fund his fees? Or he wants to disgrace her?"

@Overrated_Boss wrote:

"No one does anything under the sun for free lately, and to the boy, I I was in his position I will have done anything to survive, he might be thinking it not good and it against God’s will bit trust me God has nothing to do with our survival unless we invite him in."

