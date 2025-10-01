Multichoice Africa, owners of DStv, have indicated that the new packages announced by Sam George are just for a promotion

Sam George, at a press briefing on Monday, September 29, 2025, claimed credit for the value addition in packages for Ghanaians

However, an October 1 statement from DStv indicated that the packages are just part of a three-month promotion and not permanent

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multichoice Africa, the operator of DStv, has contradicted Sam George's claims of a reduction in the prices of their bouquet offerings.

In a communique on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the DStv owners stated that the new packages were only for a promotion.

DStv says new package Communication Minister Sam George announced is only a promotion. Photo source: Sam Nartey George

Source: Facebook

Sam George, on Monday, September 29, 2025, announced that the government had secured better value for Ghanaian users of the pay TV service.

At a press conference, the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations indicated that Multichoice had agreed to increase the values of existing packages between 33% and 50%.

"Multichoice Africa has committed to implement an unprecedented increase in value offer only in Ghana, which will result in Ghanaian DStv subscribers getting more services for less,” he said.

Below are the new packages as announced by Sam George:

Multichoice appears to contradict Communications Minister Sam George, insisting new DStv package is a limited 3-month promotional offer.

Source: Facebook

Watch Sam George's press conference on DStv's new packages below:

Sam George and DStv impasse

The announcement seemed to have ended weeks of tension between Sam George and Multichoice after he demanded a 30% reduction in prices of DStv packages.

George had been complaining about significant pricing disparities between Ghana and other African countries, noting that DStv's premium bouquet costs $83 in Ghana compared to $29 in Nigeria.

He also cited the appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against major international trading currencies, particularly the US dollar, as the basis for his demands.

However, Multichoice resisted the push for a reduction. The company argued that the cedi's recent appreciation was not sufficient grounds for a price reduction.

A flier announcing Sam George's press briefing on the outcome of his negotiation with DStv over pricing on September 29, 2025. Photo source: Sam Dzata George

Source: Facebook

Sam George's DStv pricing announcement scrutinised

The Communications Minister's announcement of the new DStv packages triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

While some applauded him for standing up to the operators of DStv, others described the new packages as deceptive.

For the critics, Sam George's promise of a 30% reduction had not been fulfilled. Many noted that the new packages were not different from the regular promotions DStv undertakes to entice its customers.

Sam George, in a subsequent interview with Citi FM/Channel 1 TV's Bernard Avle trashed the criticisms, crediting the new packages to his negotiations.

Watch Sam George's interview on DStv pricing below:

DStv confirms package is a 3-month promotion

Before the dust settles on the matter, DStv's owners have confirmed that their new packages are part of a three-month promotion and not a permanent arrangement.

The company's communique, widely circulated on social media, indicated that the promotion, dubbed 'We Got You', would run from October 1 to December 31, 2025.

See the DStv communique below:

Afia Schwar blasts DStv over subscription pricing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger fumed over the high DStv monthly subscription fees.

She slammed Multichoice for not reducing its monthly fees, despite what she called substandard programming.

Afia Schwarzenegger gained massive support from Ghanaians who also complained about their DStv subscription costs on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh