Afia Schwarzenegger, in a video, expressed her frustration over the high DSTV monthly subscription fees in Ghana

The social media personality slammed DSTV officials for not reducing their monthly subscription fees, despite providing substandard programming

Afia Schwarzenegger gained massive support from many Ghanaians who also complained about the high DSTV subscription charges on social media

US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her frustration over the high DSTV monthly subscription fees being charged in the country.

In a TikTok video, the former radio presenter questioned why the Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service company was charging Ghanaians exorbitant prices despite only repeating old movies.

An angry Afia Schwarzenegger slammed DSTV Ghana officials for not reducing their monthly subscription fees, despite providing services that she deemed substandard.

She said:

"Who do DSTV think they are? You are in Ghana repeating movies, showing old movies, and charging us outrageous prices. What is wrong with all of you at DSTV? Who is controlling what over there? When was the last time you showed 2025 movies?"

The comedienne noted that she and many Ghanaians would shift their focus to the broadcast satellite service company after they successfully get the high internet data prices reduced.

Afia Schwarzenegger complains about high data costs

Afia Schwarzenegger's complaints about the high DSTV monthly subscription fees come days after she criticised Samuel Nartey George, over the high cost of internet data in the country.

She blasted the Ningo-Prampram constituency MP for failing to address the issue as the minister, despite being very vocal about it during the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

Afia Schwarzenegger recounted the challenges she faced with regard to purchasing internet data for her children and the multiple businesses she owned in Ghana.

She questioned why Sam George criticised the previous Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, over high data prices, even though he knew she had no power to resolve the issue.

The controversial media personality also questioned why President Mahama continued to retain Sam George in his current position.

Below is the video of Afia Schwarzenegger complaining about high DSTV monthly subscription charges:

Afia's complaint about DSTV charges stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rosebella Nana Ama commented:

"Ohhh, finally someone has talked my mind. 💔💔💔🙄🙄🙄 It is so annoying that I have stopped using it sef. I am waiting for them to call me and ask why I haven’t subscribed. They will hear from me. 💔💔💔🙄🙄🙄🙄."

Tinalove9442 said:

"She is saying the truth o. Their prices are high too much 🤭🤭🤭."

Traveldiaries.gh commented:

"It’s been six months since I subscribed. It’s crazy. Aside from football, you don’t get anything good to watch."

Sheldon criticises Sam George over data services

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Kwadwo Sheldon criticised Sam George over the high cost of data service in Ghana.

The renowned YouTuber questioned why the Communications Minister had remained mute about the issue after he was given his appointment.

Kwadwo Sheldon quoted an old post Sam George shared, where he blamed the previous NPP administration for failing to reduce high internet data prices.

