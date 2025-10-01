Ghanaian Citizen Highlights Harsh Reality Facing an Overlooked Region in Ghana
- A Ghanaian man criticised leaders for neglecting the Upper West Region while prioritising development in other cities
- He described the region as one of Ghana’s least developed, citing poor infrastructure and under-resourced services
- Flerqs stressed that migration has drained UWR of talent, urging recognition of its cultural, agricultural, and tourism potential
A Ghanaian man has highlighted the severe and prolonged neglect of the Upper West Region (UWR) by those in power for ages.
In a video shared on TikTok, the Ghanaian man, identified as Flerqs, pointed out that while major cities dominate the national conversation when it comes to development, the UWR is hardly mentioned.
According to him, the government's silence on the region showed how unconcerned they are about Ghanaians located there.
He said:
"When we talk about development in Ghana, we hear about Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and the rest, you know. But one region which is hardly mentioned is the Upper West Region of Ghana. And that silence speaks volumes."
Ghanaian man shares concern on UWR
Flerqs painted a grim picture of the region's state, describing it as one of the least developed in Ghana. He listed several critical issues the region suffers from, like poor infrastructure, under-resourced services, and a lack of local opportunities.
He stated that due to the migration of its residents to the southern cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale, the region had been left brain-dead with loss of talents.
Flerqs argued that this neglect was a missed opportunity for the entire nation. He emphasised the region's immense but untapped potential in culture, history, tourism, and agriculture, such as shea butter production.
He concluded with a powerful message that 'a country remains as strong as its weakest link' and that neglecting any region is a loss for Ghana as a whole.
He called on Ghanaians, particularly those from the Upper West, to bring out the truth of the region's situation to the forefront of national attention.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to comment on UWR's poor state
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who listened to Flerqs on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.
It’s eazi commented:
"I guess the leaders don’t know that there’s a region called UWR."
@¥øūñg sephaz wrote:
"We shouldn't keep any MP who doesn't work hard."
Mark said:
"Other regions, they have leaders, but we don't have
Blessing Photography commented:
"True. Upper West is hardly mentioned."
Yaasir Arafat wrote:
"Our leaders are selfish; they only care for their stomachs and their families. They don't have the region at heart 💔 it's so sad."
Okere District farmers frustrated over poor roads
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that farmers in the Okere District lamented the deplorable state of the road connecting towns such as Dawu Sanfo, Asasekoko, Bawae, and Bewase.
The farmers and motorists said the gully-filled, muddy road disrupts transport and affects their businesses, and it becomes worse during rainfall.
Drivers complained that they often get stuck when they use the road, forcing them to abandon it, thereby ignoring farmers and their farm produce.
