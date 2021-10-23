70+ liar quotes to help you heal and move on when you have been lied to

Being lied to is the worst feeling. It makes you question things and get you angry for a while. However, everyone lies every once in a while. You can lie to save yourself from a situation or to protect someone. Some people, however, lie as a habit. They have made it so easy to lie that they do it effortlessly. When going through liar quotes, you realize that lying to people often hurts and even resent the liars.

If you find yourself in a situation with an individual who keeps lying, find a way of exposing the truth and even dealing with liar quotes. No adult wants to be lied to. Many people prefer being told the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it can get.

Liar quotes for him or her

You probably have a friend or partner who is always lying. How do you tell them that their lying is too much? Confronting them may seem impossible. One clever and safe way of passing your message across is sharing lying men quotes on social media platforms.

If lying was a job, I’m sure some people would be on Forbes richest person lists every year.

Trust starts with truth and ends with a lie.

How do you sleep at night knowing that you have peddled hundreds of lies?

One thing the universe taught me; never to argue with someone who believes their lies.

Tell a lie once, and all your truths become questionable.

I love me because I always smell a liar from a mile away.

Trust is built when someone is vulnerable and not taken advantage of.

I cannot believe that I was blind to their lies; we learn every day.

The truth may hurt for a little while, but a lie hurts forever.

Just stay away from me instead of lying every day; I’m good on my own.

There is no big lie or small lie; a liar is a liar.

Trusting is hard. Knowing who to trust, even harder.

People lie with straight faces and expect us to believe them, the audacity.

It takes months and even years to know and trust someone completely. So please don't ruin it with a lie.

Hesitate to give away your trust to some so soon. You will only regret it in the long run.

In the presence of liars, always trust your gut.

I love me a serial liar; they are always caught; I enjoy seeing the shame on their face.

After all, damn it, what does being in love mean if you can’t trust a person?

Lie to me once, shame on me, lie to me twice, oops our friendship out the window.

Aren't you embarrassed that everyone knows that you are a liar? I’m glad we are not buddies anymore.

My mantra has always been hurt me with the truth but never comfort me with a lie.

There are two reasons why we don’t trust people. First, we don’t know them. Second, we know them.

Pathological liar quotes

Do not be shy. Say everything you want to say. Lies can be exhausting. Being the person that is constantly lied to can harm you mentally. Take care of your mental health by posting a quote about lies where the liars can see them.

The truth doesn’t cost anything, but a lie could cost you everything.

Being honest does not cost a thing; being a liar, though, your whole reputation gets ruined.

Liars have brought down empires; don’t be one of those.

Perennial liars should not be allowed near children.

I do not trust words. I even question actions. But I never doubt patterns.

The thing with telling one lie, it soon becomes a habit, a costly habit.

The trust of the innocent is the liar’s most useful tool.

I prefer a brutal truth over a sweet lie; everyone around me take note.

Lying once will have you cover the lie with another lie, and soon honesty will be a foreign concept to you.

Please don't lie unless you're sure that I will never find the truth.

All that matters is the truth, no matter how brutal. No one wants to hear beautified lies.

A person who says they will never lie to you is probably lying already.

Just be honest with me or stay away from me. It’s not that difficult.

A perennial liar will never change, a lesson to all.

I hate being lied to my face when I know every bit of the truth.

I don’t understand how someone can tell so many lies and never feel bad about it.

I'm convinced serial liars are going through some trauma

Dishonesty is such a turn-off; say your truth or keep the lies.

All I ask for is honesty. Please don't lie to me; I’m not a kid.

Oh, the feeling of being free from people who were constantly lying to you! Refreshing!

Remember that the moment you lie to me, every word you say dies to me.

I'm not upset that you lied to me; I'm upset that I can't believe you from now on.

One lie has the power to tarnish a thousand truths.

The only good thing about lying is that you get covered for the moment; the truth eventually shows up.

Lies quotes by icons in history

Lying is not new with humankind. Many scholars, poets, authors, political figures and historians have written about liars and karma liar quotes. The following are some quotes and famous sayings you can use to communicate with liars in your life.

The ability to lie, paired with unaccountability, has made a near-infinite amount of liabilities. - Justin K. McFarlane

Be careful not all are what they seem. Some people pretend to be the beach, but they're quicksand. - Steve Maraboli

Truth is as straight as an arrow, while a lie swivels like a snake. - Suzy Kassem

Some people are in such utter darkness that they will burn you to see the light. Try not to take it personally. - Kamand Kojouri

Before you call yourself a Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Hindu or any other theology, learn to be human first. - Shannon L. Alder

In politics, you learn how to say A to mean B, but in wisdom, you learn how to say A and keep saying that. - Auliq Ice

There is tremendous trauma in the betrayal caused by a perpetual liar as they repeatedly commit psychological abuse. - Cathy Burnham Martin

Take back your power! I wish you the wisdom to realize that the problem isn’t that they keep lying to you; it’s that you keep believing them. - Steve Maraboli

Stupidity is to have amnesia over your faults when the person you hate makes theirs. - Shannon L. Alder

I don't degrade anyone, but a liar and a person who doesn't keep their words have no value in my eyes. - Ehsan Sehgal

But he that sows lie in the end shall not lack a harvest, and soon he may rest from toil indeed, while others reap and sow in his stead. - J.R.R. Tolkien

Pigs are dirty, but I will tell you something dirtier: Liars! Untruth always smells like rotten garbage! - Mehmet Murat ildan

When your ears hear one thing, but your eyes see another…use your brain. - Frank Sonnenberg

When people don't tell you the truth, what they are saying is they don't value you or their relationship with you enough, to be honest. - Shannon L. Alder

Stop falling for those who won't raise you in the future. - Michael Bassey Johnson

Lies are like cockroaches; for everyone you discover, there are many more that are hidden. - Gary Hopkins

When you don't have honesty in love, then there is no communication. Honesty is the improvisation of the heart; anything less is a well thought out and rehearsed script. - Shannon L. Alder

Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to get the truth back. - Gore Vidal

To know the good from the bad, study a man or woman’s history of actions, not their record of intentions. - Suzy Kassem

Never stand in the way of letting God use people's actions to solve a greater issue in the world. - Shannon L. Alder

I don't hate Liars. I disrespect them because they disrespect themselves in the first place. - Revaz Eristavi

Lies sound like facts to those who’ve been conditioned to misrecognize the truth. - DaShanne Stokes

I wasn't sure which was worse – to know you were a liar or to believe your bullshit. - Eileen Cook

Anybody who says they are a good liar is not, because any legitimately savvy liar would always insist they’re honest about everything. - Chuck Klosterman

People don't lie to contaminate the truth. They lie to pollute their hearts. - Munia Khan

You can't always expect people to apply your wisdom when they didn't use knowledge before finding themselves knee-deep in their version of justice. - Shannon L. Alder

The problem with being a liar is you can never believe anyone else. - Chloe Thurlow

Only fools and liars claim to know everything because the fool thinks all that he knows is everything, and the liar knows there is no sufficient data to know everything - Nyona Matende

No one believes a liar. Even when she’s telling the truth. - Sara Shepard

A coward talks to everyone but YOU. - Shannon L. Alder

Accepting fraud from our leaders means accepting fraud in our personal lives. - DaShanne Stokes

Thieves and liars kill indirectly, unintentionally, and with no other weapon than their tongues and malice. - A.E.H. Veenman

I do believe that, like so many liars, there is a real substratum of truth behind her lies. - Agatha Christie

Screaming and repeating lies makes them neither true nor more believable. - Cathy Burnham Martin

Direct lies, small lies, huge lies, and lies of omission… are all self-serving and sources of self-destruction. - Cathy Burnham Martin

Neither a fake friend nor a liar can be trusted with a secret. - Ellen J. Barrier

Having a friend or close relation that lies without thinking can be a nightmare. This is because the friend may implicate you in their lies and ruin your reputation. Liar quotes are helpful and will make people form conscious decisions instead of blatantly lying all the time.

