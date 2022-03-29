Why were the Grammys created? 8 facts you did not know about the Grammy Awards

Why were the Grammys created? The Grammy is a music industry award given by the Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievements in the music scene in the United States. The Recording Academy make the Grammy Awards and is responsible for the event.

The Grammy Awards, presented by the Big Three networks of CBS, NBC, and ABC, are the first significant music honours of the calendar year. This event precedes the Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

The Awards were established to honour the most talented composers, songwriters, and musicians in the music industry. Previously, in the 1950s, recording executives used the Hollywood Walk of Fame project to identify and reward top artists.

Soon after, they realized that many of their industry's leaders would not receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard. As a result, they resolved to correct their error by establishing industry awards akin to the Oscars and Emmys.

8 unknown facts about the Grammys

Here are some of the interesting facts you may find worthy to know:

1. The trophy is made of a proprietary Zinc alloy

What is a Grammy made of? According to WTSP, the prized trophy comprises Grammium, a proprietary Zinc alloy. Furthermore, parts of the statue are also plated with 24-karat gold.

2. The awards used to have a different name

What was the original name of the Grammy? The original name of the event was the Gramophone Awards. It was first presented in 1958 by the Recording Academy under the Gramophone title. However, soon after the ceremony, they held a nationwide competition to change the name of the trophies.

3. Georg Solti holds the record for most Grammys won

What is the most Grammys won by one person? Georg Solti has won 31 accolades out of 74 nominations. He was a Hungarian-British conductor and a music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for twenty-two years. Georg holds the record for most Grammy Awards won in a lifetime, from 1969 to 1991.

His accolades include the first Grammy Trustees Award in 1967 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996.

4. The first event was held on 4 May 1959

The first Grammys were held on 4 May 1959. They recognized musical performers' achievements in 1958. Two separate ceremonies were held on the same day, the first in Beverly Hills, California, and the second in New York City's Park Sheraton Hotel.

Who was the first person to win a Grammy? Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Domenico Modugno, Ross Bagdasarian, and Henry Mancini received the first trophies.

5. It is a career opener for many

What's so special about a Grammy? Winning one is a significant achievement as it is considered a career opener in almost any industry. The nominations and wins frequently benefit songwriters, producers, and other behind-the-scenes personnel.

Although winning the honour gets you no monetary value, the recognition further boosts the recipient's resume.

6. The awards are solely based on content quality

What are the Grammys based on? The event is based on two rounds of voting, with academy members voting solely on quality. The academy members are also prohibited from considering sales, chart performance, personal friendships, regional preferences, or company loyalty.

7. The Recording Academy has banned the resale of its awards

How much is a Grammy worth? The cost per trophy, according to Yahoo Finance, is $15. The figure is based on the materials cost and the 15 to 20 hours of labour that each statuette requires. However, because the Recording Academy prohibits the resale of its trophies, the figurine's actual value drops to $0.

Despite the Grammy award-trophy being worthless, the "Grammy bounce" benefits the winners. According to Forbes, in the year following their honours, a sample of performers and producers saw a 55 per cent increase in concert ticket sales and producer fees.

8. Former presidents have won the prestigious award

Three US presidents have received the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. Among them are Jimmy Carter (who has won the award three times), Barack Obama (who has won the award twice), and Bill Clinton. The award for Best Spoken Word also went to recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The Best Spoken Word category includes audiobooks, poetry readings, and storytelling.

Hopefully, you now know why were the Grammys created. They were created to acknowledge and reward the best musicians and artists. The awards are among the most prestigious globally and are given to icons and American presidents for outstanding musical achievements.

