Gordon Ramsay is a famous chef in the culinary world. He has three Michelin stars, the highest honour given to chefs, and has a global restaurant group called Gordon Ramsay Restaurants that has received 16 Michelin stars. Furthermore, he has run many cooking television shows and competitions and written many cookbooks that have become bestsellers. His work as a chef has made him wealthy over the years. So, what is Gordon Ramsay’s net worth in 2022?

Chef Gordon Ramsay attends FOX 2016 Upfront at Wollman Rink in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restaurateur, television personality, and writer. As of 2022, Gordon Ramsay's net worth is $220 million. Although he has made his money as a chef, his wealth comes from his media and restaurant empire that he started in the late 1990s.

He has been on the list of highest-earning celebrities, some of his television shows still run to this day, and millions of people worldwide have bought his cookbooks.

What is Gordon Ramsay's net worth?

How much money does Gordon Ramsay have? As of 2022, Gordon Ramsay has a net worth of $220 million. But, surprisingly, that does not make him the richest chef in the world. Instead, the top honour goes to Kimbal Musk, who has a net worth of $500 million, followed by Jamie Oliver, who has a net worth of $300 million.

Gordon Ramsay's sources of wealth

Here is how the chef makes his money.

Gordon Ramsay Holdings

Chef/host Gordon Ramsay in the Semi Finale Pt. 2 - 3 Chef Showdown airing Wednesday on FOX. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

All Gordon Ramsay’s money comes from his company called Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited, which operates as a holding company and has many subsidiaries worldwide. The company and its subsidiaries provide restaurants, media, and consultancy. He started the company in 1997 and owned a 69% stake. As of 2019, the company had total current liabilities of £47,295,335 or $61,933,317.

Television and film appearances

Gordon Ramsay has appeared in more than 40 television shows and three films. His most famous television show is Hell’s Kitchen, which has run on TV since 2005. Other shows that became his trademark are:

The F Word UK (2005-2010)

Kitchen Nightmares (2007-2014)

Hotel Hell (2012-2016)

Furthermore, Ramsay has run many cooking competitions on TV, including MasterChef US and MasterChef Junior. According to Forbes, Ramsay's shows account for more than 75 hours of programming and more than $150 million yearly in ad sales for Fox TV alone. His television shows are also on other networks, including Nat Geo, ITV, BBC One, Channel 4, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, etc.

How much does Gordon Ramsay make per episode?

He is one of the highest-paid chefs on TV. His salary per episode is $225,000. As of 2022, he has several shows running on TV, including Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef US, MasterChef Junior, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, and Next Level Chef. Furthermore, Gordon Ramsay has an upcoming television series on BBC One titled Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

Restaurants and bars

Gordon Ramsay has 53 restaurants and bars worldwide under Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited. In 2019, he sold a 50% stake in the North American branch of his holdings company to Lion Capital. The deal allows Lion Capital to invest $100 million in building 100 Gordon Ramsay restaurants in the United States by 2024.

In 2021, Gordon Ramsay launched his brand of California wines called Gordon Ramsay Wines. He produces his wines at Seabold Cellars in Monterey, California. The average price of his wines is $40.

Books

Since 1996, he has authored many books. Some of his books have become bestsellers globally, including his autobiography Roasting in Hell’s Kitchen. As of 2022, Ramsay has written over 40 books and hundreds of recipes.

Cooking Academy

In 2021, Gordon Ramsay established a cooking academy called Gordon Ramsay Academy. The Gordon Ramsay Academy offers cooking classes online and physically in the UK. An individual can pay as low as $50 to learn how to cook specific foods.

How much money does Gordon Ramsay make a day?

Gordon Ramsay’s annual salary is $70 million, according to Forbes. Thus, the chef makes $5.8 million per month, equating to $194,000 per day.

Where does Gordon Ramsay live?

Tana and Gordon Ramsay attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

He purchased a home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, in 2012 for $6.75 million. The chef also has a home in London that he bought in 2002 for $3.5 million. Apart from the Los Angeles and London homes, Ramsey has at least three other houses in the UK, including his property in Fowey that he bought in 2015 for $6 million.

What car does Gordon Ramsay drive?

The British chef has an impressive car collection. He prefers Ferraris, especially after taking inspiration from Magnum PI’s 308 Ferrari. In 1998, he purchased the Ferrari F355 GTS that has a current average value of $113,798. But Gordon’s expensive car collection goes beyond the Ferrari F355 GTS. His other cars and their current average values include:

Ferrari 500 Maranello (2000) - $220,000.

Aston Martin DB7 V12 Vantage (2001) - $143,000.

Ferrari F430 GTB (2005) - $166,000.

Ferrari 430 Scuderia (2009) - $281,618.

Porsche 918 Spyder (2014) - $845,000.

Land Rover Defender 110 SVX ‘Spectre’ JB24 (2015) - $259,000.

LaFerrari Aperta (2016) - Bought at £950,000 or $1,500,000 in 2016.

BAC Mono (2016) - $151,500.

Ferrari F12TDF (2016) - $621,600.

Ferrari California T (2018) - $202,723.

McLaren Senna (2019) – Bought at £750,000 or $1,102,505 in 2019.

Ferrari 488 GTB (2019) - $262,647.

Ford GT (2019) - $450,000.

Ferrari SP2 Monza (2019) - $1,800,000.

He also owns a Bentley Continental GT. The 2021 Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe price starts at $202,500. But despite owning expensive cars, his favourite car is the VW Golf VR6, which was the first car he ever bought, followed by a 911 Turbo.

Gordon Ramsay's fast facts

Who is Gordon Ramsay? He is a talented and well-established British chef, restaurateur, television personality, and writer. Who are Gordon Ramsay's parents? His parents are Helen (mother), a nurse and Gordon James Senior (father), a former swimming pool manager, welder, and shopkeeper. Does Gordon Ramsay have any siblings? Yes. He has two sisters and one brother. What is Gordon Ramsay famous for? He is famous for his bluntness, fiery temper, strict demeanour, and frequent profanity during his TV appearances. Is Gordon Ramsay married? Yes, he is married to Cayetana Elizabeth, an English TV broadcaster and author of several cookery books. What is the net value of Gordon Ramsay? His net value in 2022 is $220 million.

Gordon Ramsay's net worth in 2022 is $225 million. He has created his wealth from his work as a chef, restaurateur, television personality, and cookbook writer. He is the owner of Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited, which is a multi-million company.

