Chef Aaron Sanchez age, early life, wife, net worth, restaurants

Aaron Sanchez is an internationally renowned celebrity chef and TV personality. He works as an executive chef in his partly-owned Mexican restaurant located in New Orleans. In addition, he has appeared in critically acclaimed TV shows such as Chopped and Iron Chef America.

TV Personality / Chef Aarón Sánchez visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 27, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Celebrity chefs such as Aaron Sanchez have risen to prominence due to cooking shows, travelling, food shows, and publications. These chefs become famous by providing cooking advice, publishing recipes, or sharing their knowledge on television shows.

Aaron Sanchez's profile summary

Early life

Aaron was born in El Paso, Texas, United States, on February 12, 1976, to Adolfo Sanchez and Zarela Martinez. His mother is a well-known restaurateur and cookbook author in New York City. Aaron has one sibling, a twin brother named Rodrigo Sanchez, who works as an attorney in New York City.

How old is Aaron Sanchez?

The celebrity chef turned 45 on February 2021, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Aaron began cooking while he was a young boy. He helped his mother prepare local foods for her catering business. However, young Sanchez did not cook in a professional kitchen until 1984, when the family relocated to New York.

His mother founded The Café Marimba, which became well-known for its authentic Mexican cuisine. Sanchez began cooking at this restaurant and learned the basics of food preparation from his mother.

When Sanchez was sixteen, his mother sent him to New Orleans for the summer to work with renowned chef Paul Prudhomme. While there he learnt a lot from the experienced chef including traditional food recipes.

Aaron returned home to New York City after the summer and resumed his education. In 1994, he graduated from The Dwight School and began working full-time for chef Prudhomme.

He worked for the chef for two years and learned a lot from him. The upcoming chef then realized that if he wanted to advance his career, he needed to return to school.

Aaron later returned to school in 1996, enrolling at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. He earned a degree in culinary arts.

Career

Chef Aaron Sanchez attends a MasterCard Exclusive Event: Tacos and Tequila hosted by Aaron Sanchez at Eventi Hotel on October 13, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Chef Aaron Sanchez began his career in a Latin restaurant called Patria in 1996. He used to work in the restaurant kitchen, where he assisted Douglas Rodriguez, a nuevo-Latino chef.

Sanchez left Patria later that year to open Erizo Latino with a colleague, Alex Garcia. Erizo Latino was a success, with positive reviews and praise for its cooking style.

He stayed at the restaurant for a while before becoming the executive chef at L-Ray, a Caribbean and Mexican restaurant.

His reputation was growing, and it didn't take him long to earn another executive position. He joined Isla, a Cuban inspired restaurant where he worked as the executive chef.

Aaron worked at Isla for some time before receiving another offer. This time he was approached by Eamon Furlong, who wanted to hire him. Sanchez accepted the offer and opened Paladar, a pan-Latin restaurant, in 2000.

The restaurant became an instant hit, winning the Time Out New York award for best new lower east side restaurant in 2001.

Aaron remained at the Paladar until 2010 when he sold his stake in the business. He joined Centrico, a Mexican restaurant in New York, as a chef, where he worked for two years before it was closed.

In 2014, he co-founded Johnny Sanchez with fellow chef John Besh. The restaurant had two locations, one in Baltimore and one in New Orleans. The Baltimore location was open for three years before closing in September 2017.

John Besh left Johnny Sanchez in February 2019, leaving Aaron as the sole owner. However, Sanchez found new partners in Miles Landrem and Drew Mire, who bought a stake at the restaurant.

Is Aaron Sanchez married?

No, the celebrity chef is no longer married. Sanchez was married to singer Ife Mora for three years before their divorce in 2012. The couple has one child together named Yuma, who was born in 2011.

The chef attributed his failed marriage to his career. In addition, he admitted that he didn't get to spend enough time with his wife, which contributed to his marriage failure.

What restaurants does chef Aaron Sanchez own?

He is a co-owner of the Johnny Sanchez restaurant. The restaurant is located in New Orleans and is well-known for its Mexican ambience and menus. On the other hand, Aaron has worked in and owned several other restaurants throughout his career. Here are the Aaron Sanchez restaurants:

Cafe Marimba

Prudhomme

L-Ray

Paladar

Isla

Centrico

Tacombi

Mestizo

How many books does Aaron Sanchez have?

Chef Aaron Sanchez poses with his book during the Goya Foods Grand Tasting at Grand Tasting Village on February 27, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Aaron Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Currently, the chef has written three books. Here they are below.

La Comida del barrio: Latin-American Cooking in the U.S.A. (cookbook-2003)

(cookbook-2003) Simple Food Big Flavor (cookbook-2011)

(cookbook-2011) Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef (memoir-2019)

The celebrity chef has grown even more popular with his book publications. His cookbooks contain signature recipes like the tomatillo salsa recipe, among others.

What is Aaron Sanchez's net worth?

The celebrity chef's net worth is estimated to be $4 million. His fortune stems from his long career as a chef as well as the restaurants he has owned.

He has also earned money from the various TV shows in which he has appeared and cookbook publications.

What happened to Aaron Sanchez?

The chef works in the Johnny Sanchez restaurant and is a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. In season 8, he was a judge on MasterChef U.S.A. alongside renowned chefs Gordon Ramsey and Christina Tosi.

Also, he has established the Aaron Sanchez scholarship fund to assist and motivate upcoming Latino chefs.

Aaron Sanchez is an inspiration to many upcoming chefs. His life story and journey demonstrate how hard work and determination can pay off in the end. Sanchez is one of the most well-known celebrity chefs of his generation, and his enthusiasm for the culinary arts inspires the young and old alike

