Lying is considered a vice that is frowned upon by Ghanaian society because it involves concealing the truth to the disadvantage of other parties. While that is the case, sometimes a person can be so good at lying that he develops a reputation and even gains admiration for his skill. In fact, people have been known to thrive in some professions such as politics and law because of their ability to lie. So, who is the biggest liar in Ghana?

First, you have to establish that lying is an art that only a few are exceptionally good at. As a result, you will find petty liars who are easy to smoke out and the biggest liars who will make you believe anything. In this regard, it is not easy to be labelled as the biggest liar in Ghana because it will imply nothing you say should be believed.

Who is the biggest liar in Ghana 2022?

If you search the query on Google then you will be surprised to see the picture of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the result. It is somewhat believable because he is a politician and some politicians are known to lie all the time but is it true?

What comes to mind is that this could be a smear campaign targeting to tarnish the reputation of the politician by his rivals. However, there is a more rational explanation as to why Dr Bawumia’s picture appears as the result of the query.

Google result for who is the biggest liar in Ghana

According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, search results are brought about by typing a keyword which in turn accesses billions of website pages with relevant information to the keyword. The keyword is then matched against the billions of pages which are ranked based on over 200 signals including freshness, relevance, popularity and how other people are using it.

After ranking the best search result of a query is then displayed. The process works in such a manner at scale and no manual intervention happens for any search result.

To provide an answer for the ‘who is the biggest liar in Ghana’ search query, Google made it clear that it does not identify Bawumia as the biggest liar in Ghana. The image of Bawumia appears because many Ghanaians may have used the word with his name and images.

Can the search result be changed?

Since Google does not intervene manually on search results, it is not easy to change the result of any query. Google does not have control over that hence the solution lies with the Vice President himself. The result will disappear only if he asks Google to delete every single piece of information about him from the internet.

This is a difficult decision for the Vice President to make because it will erase all the other positive things about him. The other solution is for the Vice President to hire many bloggers to provide many articles on the keyword so as to shift the attention of the search’s intent. If there are many good articles about the VP then the bad articles will be shifted to pages where internet users hardly check results.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the biggest liar in the world? Phillip Gate was crowned as the biggest liar in the world in 2019 because of his story on how Cumbria is rich in coal deposits and sugar hence the reason the country has a large jam production. Who is the biggest liar in Ghana? Even though Ghanaian Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia comes up as Google’s search result, it is because Ghanaians have used the term liar and the VP’s name several times as opposed to a description of his character. Is Ghana’s Vice President a liar? There is no confirmation as to whether he is a liar or not. Is there a competition for lying in Ghana? No, there is no contest that asks participants to lie in Ghana. Can Ghana’s Vice President sue Google? No, Google is not responsible for the search results hence it cannot be sued by the Vice President. Can "who is the biggest liar in Ghana" be changed? Not manually but the result can be changed by having many positive articles about the Vice President on the internet. Did Google confirm Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the biggest liar in Ghana? No, Google never confirmed that the Vice President is a liar. Who is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia? He became the Vice President under President Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017.

Having the distinction as a person who is the biggest liar in Ghana is not something to ordinarily have pride in. It involves duping people to the extent that they cannot tell the truth from a lie. Yet, when you are so exceptionally good at lying it will define you and even make you famous. Just like there are two sides to a coin, be ready for both positive and negative consequences for your skill.

