25 Poorest countries in the world in 2021 and their GDP per capita

The poorest countries in the world have less technologically advanced infrastructure with an imbalanced distribution of resources. These countries lack the infrastructure to sustain their productivity and suffer from war, hunger and famine. Below is a list of such countries and their GDP per capita.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the most reliable and accurate measure of the poverty level. It measures the worth of goods and services produced or provided at a given time, yearly or quarterly. GDP is a calculation of the living standards, exchange rates, inflation rates, among other things.

Top 10 poorest countries in the world

Below are the top 10 countries and GDP per capita (USD). They include:

Burundi - $263.67 South Sudan - $303.15 Malawi - $399.10 Mozambique - $455.01 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - $456.89 Central African Republic - $480.50 Afghanistan - $499.44 Madagascar - $514.85 Sierra Leone - $518.47 Niger - $535.83

25 poorest countries in the world in 2021

What are the poorest countries in the world? They are countries with gross domestic income (GDI) and gross domestic product (GDP) per capita lower than other countries with more affluent inhabitants. This article examines the bottom 25 countries based on these criteria.

1. Burundi - $263.67

A man listens to the news on the radio in an opposition neighbourhood of Bujumbura, on July 22, 2015, following the presidential election of July 21. Photo: Phil Moore/AFP

Burundi is the poorest country in Africa and has known no peace for over a decade. The state suffers from economic decline as people are either at war or fleeing from the fray. Burundi is one of the poorest countries in Africa, with poor agricultural practices and food issues still a significant issue.

2. South Sudan - $303.15

South Sudan is a landlocked country with Nilotic speakers who are majorly Christians. Since 2010, the government has experienced instability and has known no peace. The United Nations has come to salvage the situation and bring back sanity in leadership and governance as the President, Salva Kiir and rebel leader, Riek Machar, had been at loggerheads.

3. Malawi - $399.10

Malawi has suffered from politics in trade, making it impossible for the country to trade with other countries due to the stringent policies. This governance is a continuity from the colonial systems, which is outright not relevant today.

4. Mozambique - $455.01

Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world. The country broke into civil war shortly after gaining independence which led to massive destruction and bloodshed. Mozambique has a huge external debt burden of about $5 billion. Despite being rich in natural resources, it has not efficiently made use of these.

5. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - $456.89

Police disperse activists during the protest on April 9, 2021, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Shedding light on the recent attacks on civilians in the region. Photo: Guerchom Ndebo

Due to a history of political instability, the country has a high level of poverty. As a result, the majority of its citizens fled to other countries in search of safety. The majority of children under the age of five are short stature for their age and are frequently malnourished.

6. Central African Republic - $480.50

The Central African Republic is a major exporter of diamonds, but this has not helped much improve the country's economy. The country also suffers from war and stringent cultural practices that have utterly hindered education. In addition, most people depend on the government for aid despite the countries' poor economic status.

7. Afghanistan - $499.44

Afghanistan is the poorest country in Asia, with a GDP per Capita of $499.44. The state has been in the limelight for war, terrorism, religious intolerance and political instability. More than 60% of the people live below the international poverty line of 1.25 dollars a day. Afghanistan is on the list of the poorest countries in the world, with about 32% of its people illiterate.

8. Madagascar - $514.85

Madagascar is the recipient of exploitation from greedy individuals dating back to the colonial rule of the French Dictator, Didier Ratsiraka. As a result, millions for development and humanitarian aid end up stolen or misappropriated. Natural resources are likewise on the verge of exhaustion, with no meaningful management to bring in at least some wealth.

9. Sierra Leone - $518.47

Sierra Leone is rich in natural resources such as gold, bauxite, titanium, rutile, and diamond. The mining sector is the primary economic activity of the country, although it does not benefit it optimally. Since 1991, the All People's Congress Party and the Sierra Leone People's Party have shaped the political system, and their confrontations have frequently resulted in civil war.

10. Niger - $535.83

Police clash with Niger's opposition supporters protesting in the streets of Niamey on February 23, 2021, after the announcement of the country's presidential run-off results. Photo: Issouf Sanogo/AFP

Niger suffers from its landlocked status, rapid population growth, lack of infrastructure, and weak health and education systems. Ultimately, it has two main challenges: political unrest, and the Sahara Desert covers around 80% of the country.

The factors indicate that the land is unsuitable for agriculture; thus, starvation and drought are prevalent. As a result, the environment is deteriorating, with no effective agricultural solutions available.

11. Eritrea - $585.16

Eritrea is one of Africa's poorest countries due to weak governance. The administration has been oppressive and has failed to promote economic growth and productivity. The oppression has put the government in a state of external debt, which has resulted in fiscal deficits. The majority of its people are subsistence farmers in rural areas who rely solely on rain for their livelihood.

12. Chad - $639.85

Chad suffers from civil war, political instability and hunger. Only 48% of urban residents have access to clean water and only 2% to basic sanitation. Over 80% of Chad's population relies on subsistence farming and livestock raising for its livelihood. The government is trying to encourage foreign investment in its oil sector to boost its ailing economy.

13. Yemen - $645.13

Yemen is currently one of the poorest low-income countries in the world; despite having enormous oil and gas resources and a large quantity of agriculturally productive land, more than 80% of the lives in poverty.

14. Liberia - $653.60

Because of its instability, Liberia is one of the poorest countries on the planet. In less than two decades, more than 200,000 people have died from the civil upheaval in the African state. According to the International Monetary Fund, about 4.4 million people in Liberia earn less than $1 each day.

15. Togo - $690.28

Togo's political instability has resulted in a low GDP despite having phosphate as a natural resource. In addition, the country's vulnerability to terrorism is worse due to the country's frequent coups, which have hampered economic progress.

16. Haiti - $732.07

Haitians pass a bag of food as part of the humanitarian aid provided by FAES after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 16, 2021, in Les Cayes, Haiti. Photo: Richard Pierrin

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index, Haiti is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. In addition, political unrest and the 2010 earthquake have significantly influenced the island state's economy. Despite Haiti's high economic growth rate for the region, various social programs, and reducing educational costs, international donors have been sluggish to support Haiti.

17. Sudan - $734.60

Sudan's GDP fell from 123.053 billion US dollars in 2017 to 40.852 billion US dollars in 2018. Agriculture remains Sudan's most important industry, employing 80% of the labour force and accounting for 39% of GDP. Despite their importance, most farms are still rain-fed and vulnerable to drought.

In 2014, 45 per cent of the population lived on less than US$3.20 per day, up from 43 per cent in 2009. Sudan ranks 167th in human development, according to the 2015 Human Development Index (HDI), indicating that Sudan has one of the world's lowest human development rates.

18. The Gambia - $746.33

The Gambia is one of Africa's smallest countries, bordering Senegal on the continent's heartland. Tourism, fishing, and farming are the main economic activities, although there are no favourable trade policies to promote this. Approximately 33% of its population is impoverished, illiterate, and unemployed.

The most recent presidential squabble that engulfed the Gambia was in January 2017, when Jammeh refused to admit defeat to President-elect Adama Barrow.

19. Guinea-Bissau - $766.75

Guinea Bissau has a long history of civil wars and political upheavals. The military is not a compact unit and frequently breaks into rampant fights, which escalate into conflict and coups. Since its independence, no elected president has ruled for a consecutive full term of five years.

20. Burkina Faso - $768.83

Burkina Faso is a West African country with a tropical environment and a strategic location. It is a significant exporter of cotton and gold, but the country's 18 million people are still challenging to govern. According to one of the poverty indexes, almost 40% of youngsters do not have jobs.

21. Rwanda - $823.40

Rwanda is a landlocked country in East Africa that shares borders with Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. A few years ago, our nation suffered ethnic conflict, which halted progress and development.

It is, nevertheless, currently functioning and resurrecting itself. However, Rwanda's GDP per capita is $823.40 and has 45.4 per cent external debt, making it one of the world's poorest countries.

22. Tajikistan - $833.55

People shelter at a school sports hall after clashes at a disputed section of the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border, in Leilek district, Batken region, Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Nezir Aliyev/Anadolu Agency

Tajikistan is among the poorest countries in Asia. It suffers an external state debt of 40% by 2020, up from 36.6 per cent at the end of 2019. The government committed to unifying the budget and updating its Debt Management Strategy for 2021-2023 to manage borrowing criteria and debt ceilings over the medium term to ensure public finances' health.

Tajikistan faces a significant debt crisis risk, and any additional non-concessional borrowing adds to the strain on the country's public debt.

23. Mali - $899.22

The Republic of Mali is a landlocked country that lies in the middle of the Sahara Desert. More than half of its population depends on agriculture and fishing as the primary sources of income. The Sahel, a terrorist sect, has dominated the better part of Northern Mali. As a result, Mali has slow to zero economic growth, making the Uranium and Gold-rich country one of the poorest in the world.

24. Uganda - $915.35

Due to the consequences of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Uganda's real GDP grew at 2.9 per cent in FY20, less than half of the 6.8 per cent recorded in FY19. Uganda's medium-term prognosis has deteriorated significantly, with risks highly skewed to the downside.

Uganda's Human Capital Index (HCI) is insufficient; a child born today in Uganda is likely to be 38 per cent as productive as she could be if she had access to complete education and good health. In addition, the economy needs to create at least 700,000 jobs each year to keep up with labour force growth.

25. Zimbabwe - $921.85

In recent years, Zimbabwe's economic situation has deteriorated. The country's food output has plummeted, and vacant land gets misused by rural people that practice subsistence farming. In addition, uncertainty over the indigenisation program (forced acquisition), the apparent absence of a free press, the potential of ditching the US dollar, and power battles within ZANU-PF have raised fears that the situation would worsen.

What is the poorest country in Europe?

Moldova with a GDP of $3600. It has endured insecurity, trade barriers, economic decline, and other problems following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. The country's move to a market economy has played a significant role in the country's economic collapse.

In addition, Moldova's lack of large-scale industrialisation, food insecurity, and social policy blunders are all factors contributing to the country's poverty.

What is the richest country in the world?

Luxembourg with a GDP of $119,719.The European country of Luxembourg has been classified and defined as the wealthiest country in the world. The findings basis are from the gross domestic product values of the nation. Luxembourg's GDP in 2017 was 107,053 USD, while in 2019 it increased to 119,719 USD.

Pont Adolphe bridge in Luxembourg City is a double-decker bridge with the upper for cars, buses, tram and pedestrians and the lower hanging passageway for pedestrians. Photo: Nicolas Economou

African nations continue to dominate the list of the world's poorest countries, as they have in the past. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund's efforts have resulted in a small improvement in GDP. However, past political instability, terrorism, poor governance, corruption and mismanagement of public resources are responsible for poverty levels.

