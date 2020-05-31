Top 15 richest pastors in Africa in 2021 and their net worth

Gone are the days where preachers lived humble lives with almost nothing to show for it. The reverse is the case today as pastors now live largely. The richest pastors in Africa have run their ministries and churches for decades to reach the wealthy status they enjoy today. With their followers' support, they have established businesses that afford them the good lifestyle they enjoy.

Many rich pastors in Africa come from West Africa and South Africa. Besides their preaching assignments, many have personal businesses to generate more funds to finance their ministry work, live comfortably, and be a blessing to many others. Consequently, they do not necessarily have to depend on their members for survival.

15 richest pastors in Africa in 2021

Thanks to televangelism, the so-called wealthy pastors reach wider audiences simultaneously, earning them thousands of Christians who follow their preachings on TV and online platforms. The following are 15 rich pastors in Africa you should know:

1. Alph Lukau - $600 million

This man of God is the General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International, a gospel denomination located in South Africa founded in 2002. So, who is the richest pastor in Africa? It is Alph Lukau, considering his estimated net worth of $600 million.

Pastor Alph Lukau has convinced his large congregation in different African countries that he can heal the sick and raise the dead like his lord and saviour, Jesus Christ. However, the controversies generated by these claims have not hindered the increase in his flock and wealth.

2. Bishop David Oyedepo - $150 million

Bishop David Oyedepo is the founder and President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel. In addition, he is the presiding bishop of the megachurch, Faith Tabernacle, in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The 65-year-old Nigerian preacher studied at Kwara State University, Malete, AIT Café, and has a PhD in Human Development from Honolulu University, Hawaii. He founded the Living Faith Church in 1981 after receiving a mandate from God through an 18-hour vision in the same year.

David Oyedepo owns two leading Nigerian private universities: Covenant University and Landmark University, and serves as a chancellor in both universities. Moreover, he has four private jets, commercial buildings, and other properties in Nigeria and abroad. He currently boasts of a net worth estimated at $150 million.

3. Pastor Enoch Adeboye - $130 million

Enoch Adeboye is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos, Nigeria. He had his education at UNILAG and Obafemi Awolowo University, both in Nigeria. Yet, even with the wealth, he has amassed over the years, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, popularly known by his followers as Daddy GO, continues to show humility while preaching in the ministry.

The 78-year-old Nigerian pastor was ordained as a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1977 and became General Overseer of the church four years later. His churches and properties include Redeemers University and Dove TV, a digital satellite TV broadcasting company.

4. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri - $100 million

Shepherd Bushiri is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, a Christian non-denominational evangelical church. The 37-year-old Malawian-born preacher currently lives in South Africa. He has created many other churches in Ghana, Malawi, Ghana, South Sudan, South Africa, and other African nations.

Who is the rich pastor in South Africa? After Alph Lukau, it is Pastor Bushiri. He has a global investment company, Shepherd Bushiri Investments, located in Sandton near Johannesburg. His business deals in mining, real estate, an airline, and other commercial initiatives. Interestingly, he reportedly has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

5. Uerbert Angel - $60 million

Uerbert Angel was born in Zimbabwe, though he currently resides in the United Kingdom. The 41-year-old preacher is the founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal ministry in the UK. Uebert founded this church in 2007 and later changed the name to Good News Church. Other than preaching, Uebert also runs several businesses in Zimbabwe and the UK.

His lifestyle allows him to fly in choppers when preaching the word of God. The pastor's source of wealth ranges from commercial properties he has, cars, investments, and other enterprises. He has heavily invested in real estate, making him one of the youngest richest pastors in Africa with a net worth of $60 million.

6. Rev Chris Oyakhilome - $50 million

Rev Chris Oyakhilome is the founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated. Born on the 7th of December, 1963, in Edo State, Nigeria, Chris Oyakhilome is one of the richest pastors in Africa with megachurches. His church is also known as Christ Embassy.

Besides running his church, the preacher takes care of his businesses and other ventures, including a private jet, LoveWorld television stations that air locally and internationally, LoveWorld Publications, and LoveWorld Records. Today, Rev Chris boasts of an estimated net worth of $50 million.

7. Pastor Paul Adefarasin - $50 million

The man of God is the General Overseer and senior pastor of House on the Rock, established in 1994. The church is now one of the biggest in Nigeria and Africa, with a majestic headquarter in Lekki, Lagos State.

The man is rich enough to buy several luxurious automobiles but has continuously declined his members' requests to purchase a private jet for him. His net worth is estimated at $50 million.

8. David Ibiyeomie - $41 million

If the saying "like father like son" is applicable in the ministry, then this preacher and his spiritual father, Bishop David Oyedepo, are a typical example. He founded Salvation Ministries in 1997 and has grown the church's congregation into several hundreds of thousands.

Like his spiritual father, this man of God enjoys the land's fruit and has numerous cars and houses around the country to show for it. According to the Buzz Nigeria website, the pastor is worth about $41 million.

9. Ray McCauley - $28 million

Ray McCauley is a religious leader, businessman, and senior pastor of Rhema Bible Church. The 70-year-old is also the President of the International Federation of Christian Churches and co-chairs the National Interfaith Council of South Africa. Ray McCauley went for training before building his church. He started his service in the ministry in the late 1970s.

Ray McCauley's church boasts about 50,000 members, including the rich and elite in South Africa. In addition, the former champion and bodybuilder owns several properties and businesses across South Africa. He has also authored several books and owns a TV station, Rhema Television (RTV). Consequently, he is worth about $28 million.

10. Paul Enenche - $25 million

He is the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Center, and his wife, Becky, has been with him since 1996. The couple were medical doctors, and his church auditorium is one of the most significant and majestic worldwide.

He generously gives back to society through his charity works that provide relief and aid to internally displaced people in Nigeria.

11. Sam Adeyemi - $19 million

Sam Adeyemi is the senior pastor and General Overseer of Daystar Christian Center. He is also a mentor and teacher to several youths and guides them through the path of success. He is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

12. Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor - $15 million

Popularly referred to as Papa Ortisejafor, the pastor founded Word of Life Bible Church headquartered in Nigeria. He once served as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) sometime in the past.

According to him, he already knew his career path was to tread in the footsteps of his lord and saviour. But, unlike Jesus, who went about in leather sandals and skin-bags, Papa goes around the world to spread the gospel with his private jet and exotic cars.

13. Apostle Johnson Suleman - $10.5 million

This preacher is the founder of one of the newest gospel denominations in Nigeria. Omega Fire International Miniseries was established in 2014. The man who is the senior pastor is one of the most controversial preachers in the country and is not scared of calling out the Nigerian leaders for bad governance.

Apostle Johnson Suleman is not just a preacher; he is a businessman, and his investments span real estate, oil and gas, airline and financial sectors. In addition, he is the proud owner of three private jets, among other exotic automobiles. According to the Buzz Nigeria website, his net worth is about $10.5 million.

14. Pastor Chris Okotie - $10 million

Pastor Christopher Oghenebrorie Okotie is a famous Nigerian televangelist and the Household of God Church International Ministries pastor. He has been the senior pastor at the church since 1987. Interestingly, Chris Okotie had a short stint in politics and even competed for an elective post.

He contested for the 2003 presidential ticket and lost to Olusegun Obasanjo. His source of wealth includes proceeds and donations brought by members of his church, properties he owns in Nigeria, and the sale of Christian publications he has authored.

15. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams - $6.9 million

Nicholas Duncan-Williams is the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry in Accra, Ghana. The 63-year-old Charismatic pioneer chose the path of salvation in 1978 after tragically losing his three fingers.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams was on the list of the richest pastors in Ghana in 2020 and 2021, having founded and run more than 100 churches in his home country and across Africa. His love for affluence can be seen through the fancy suits he wears, jewellery, and the high-end life he lives. The Ghanaian preacher owns a jet, a mansion, and other properties across Ghana.

Which is the biggest church in Africa?

The Redeemed Christian Church of God takes the spot of the biggest church in Africa. Thanks to The Redemption Camp, which houses a three million sitting capacity auditorium completed in 2019. The project cost at least $60 million and boasts of various world-class infrastructures.

Who is the richest pastor in the world?

South African pastor, Alph Lukau, beats the likes of Kenneth Copeland, Pat Robertson, and Benny Hinn to the title of the richest pastor in the world. However, his 2021 net worth of around $600 million puts him comfortably beyond the reach of the riches of his fellow preachers.

The public lives of the richest pastors in Africa have earned them fame and controversy. Some of the pastors cover headlines day in day out due to the intriguing remarks and actions.

