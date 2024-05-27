The top 30 white female rappers you should listen to in 2024

Female rappers have won the love and admiration of many music lovers worldwide. They have shown rap fanatics that women are as talented as their male counterparts. Though many are familiar with black female rappers, white female rappers are also making an impact in the industry.

Female rappers Millie B (L), Chanel West Coast (C) and Whitney Peyton (R). Photo: @mtothebmusic, @chanelwestcoast, @whitneypeyton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We compiled this list of the best white female rappers using data from Saichen Studios, Devoted to Vinyl, and other publicly available sources. We used a combination of factors such as the artists' biggest hits, lyrical skills, impact on the genre, influence, and longevity. This list is subjective and in no particular order and may differ according to individual perspectives.

Top white female rappers

Hip-hop has witnessed an increase in talented white female rappers in recent years. Their great lyrics and excellent rapping have gained the attention and respect of fans and critics.

Still, in 2024, women rappers continue to showcase their skills, styles and perspectives to hip-hop. But if you are wondering who they are, here is a white female rappers list showcasing the top artists making waves this year.

Rappers Origin Millie B Blackpool, England Whitney Peyton Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Qveen Herby Lincoln, Nebraska, USA Kitty Florida, USA Kellee Maize Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Alyona Alyona Baryshivka, Ukraine Chanel West Coast Los Angeles, California, USA Kelow La Tesha Prince George's County, Maryland, USA Brooke Candy Oxnard, California, USA Kesha Los Angeles, California, USA Tay Money Dallas, Texas, USA Tairrie B Anaheim, California, USA Fergie Hacienda Heights, California, USA Iggy Azalea Sydney, Australia Ashnikko Oak Ridge, North Carolina, USA MariahLynn Newark, New Jersey, USA Eternia Ottawa, Canada, USA K.Flay Wilmette, Illinois, USA Miss Eighty 6 Kingston, New York, USA Savannah Dexter, Florida, USA

Millie B

Millie B poses in the streets of Blackpool (L) and (R) at the TokFEST event. Photo: @mtothebmusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Millie Bracewell

Millie Bracewell Date of birth: 24 April 2000

24 April 2000 Place of birth: Blackpool, England

White female British rapper Millie B first gained widespread recognition in late 2016 with the release of her diss track, M to the B. Her notable songs include We 'Wanna' Know, Get a New Jacket, Back Again, and We Don't Talk Anymore.

Whitney Peyton

Real name: Whitney Peyton

Whitney Peyton Date of birth: 19 June 1993

19 June 1993 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Whitney Peyton, also known as Dub-P or Pey Pey, is a female American rapper. She signed with Tragic Hero Records in 2017 and started her Alpha Howse label in 2021. Peyton has released several studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes.

Qveen Herby

Qveen Herby attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Amy Renee Heidemann

Amy Renee Heidemann Date of birth: 29 April 1986

29 April 1986 Place of birth: Lincoln, Nebraska, USA

Qveen Herby first gained fame as part of Karmin's music duo before starting her solo career in 2017. Qveen Herby has released multiple EPs, including her debut EP, EP 1, in 2017 and her first album, A Woman, in 2021. Her music combines R&B and hip-hop influences.

Kitty (Kitty Ray)

Real name: Kathryn-Leigh Beckwith

Kathryn-Leigh Beckwith Date of birth: 25 February 1993

25 February 1993 Place of birth: Plantation, Florida, USA

Kitty, also known as Kitty Ray, started her career in music in 2010 as a teenager, uploading original songs to her Tumblr blog. The rapper has released two studio albums, one mixtape, two compilation albums, ten extended plays, and twenty-eight singles (including four as a featured artist).

Kellee Maize

Kellee Maize is dressed in a colourful white dress (L) and (R); she poses in a black t-shirt with a colourful owl design. Photo: @kelleemaizemusic on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Kellee Maize

Kellee Maize Date of birth: 18 January 1980

18 January 1980 Place of birth: Reading, Pennsylvania, USA

Kellee Maize gained popularity for her socially conscious lyrics and fusion of hip-hop with electronic and pop music. She is an independent artist and runs her record label, Natural. Maize has released six studio albums, including Aligned Archetype (2011) and The 5th Element (2014).

Alyona Alyona

Alyona Alyona smiles during a photo studio session. Photo: @alyona.alyona.official on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Alyona Olehivna Savranenko

Alyona Olehivna Savranenko Date of birth: 14 June 1991

14 June 1991 Place of birth: Baryshivka, Ukraine

Alyona Alyona is a Ukrainian rapper who became famous after her music video Rybky went viral in 2018. She is signed to Def Jam Polska and has released four albums: Pushka (2019), V Khati MA (2019), Galas (2021), and Lava (2021).

Chanel West Coast

American rapper Chanel West Coast attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley

Chelsea Chanel Dudley Date of birth: 1 September 1988

1 September 1988 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Chanel West Coast is a famous female American rapper with Lil Wayne's label, Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money, and Republic Records. She has released one debut studio album, America's Sweetheart (2020), and two mixtapes, Now You Know (2013) and WAVES (2015).

Kelow La Tesha

Kelow LaTesha showcases her imaginative style and vibrant energy in a photoshoot. Photo: @thfctry on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kelow La Tesha

Kelow La Tesha Born: 1994

1994 Place of birth: Prince George's County, Maryland, USA

American rapper Kelow LaTesha garnered acclaim from many fans thanks to her definitive album TSA, released in 2019 and TSA Deluxe in 2020. Songs like PowerPuff Girls, Hammer Time, and The Real Deal showed her ability to transcend genres and consistently innovate.

Brooke Candy

Brooke Candy attends the "Keep A Child Alive's 11th Annual Black Ball" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brooke Dyan Candy

Brooke Dyan Candy Date of birth: 20 July 1989

20 July 1989 Place of birth: Oxnard, California, USA

Brooke Candy rose to prominence after starring in Grimes' music video for Genesis (2012). Following its success, her status in the underground scene rose as she began to release her music. Brooke Candy's discography includes one studio album, one EP, a mixtape and twenty-eight singles.

Kesha (Ke$ha)

Ke$ha at the "Ted Lasso" season two premiere at The Rooftop at The Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kesha Rose Sebert

Kesha Rose Sebert Date of birth: 1 March 1987

1 March 1987 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Kesha or Ke$ha signed to producer Dr Luke's record label, Kemosabe Entertainment, at 18. Since then, she has released several albums and EPs throughout her career. Some of Kesha's notable albums include Animal (2010), Rainbow (2017), and High Road (2020).

Tay Money

Rapper Tay Money attends Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Taylor Noelle Watson

Taylor Noelle Watson Date of birth: 6 April 1993

6 April 1993 Place of birth: Tyler, Texas, USA

Tay Money first gained popularity after releasing her single Trappers Delight in 2018. Since then, she has released several singles and mixtapes, including the viral TikTok hit Bussin. In 2021, she signed a record deal with Geffen Records and Interscope Records.

Tairrie B

Tairrie B during Kerrang Awards 1999 at Cumberland Hotel in London, Great Britain. Photo: Fred Duval

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Theresa Beth Murphy

Theresa Beth Murphy Date of birth: 18 January 1965

18 January 1965 Place of birth: Anaheim, California, USA

Tairrie B is among the top white female rappers from the 90s. She first gained recognition under the tutelage of Eazy-E and released her debut album, Power of a Woman, in 1990. She has released several albums, including Vintage Curses (2015) and Feminenergy (2020).

Fergie (Fergie Duhamel)

Singer and songwriter Fergie visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Stacy Ann Ferguson

Stacy Ann Ferguson Date of birth: 27 March 1975

27 March 1975 Place of birth: Hacienda Heights, California, USA

Fergie is among the top white female rappers of the 2000s. She enjoyed commercial success with the Black Eyed Peas in the 2000s and released two studio albums. In her solo career, Fergie has released two studio albums, thirteen singles, and twenty music videos.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea attends "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly

Amethyst Amelia Kelly Date of birth: 7 June 1990

7 June 1990 Place of birth: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Iggy Azalea has achieved significant success in her career. She has released three studio albums, five EPs, two mixtapes and seventeen singles (including four as a featured artist). Iggy Azalea's 2014 debut album, The New Classic, featured hit singles like Fancy and Black Widow.

Ashnikko

Full name: Ashton Nicole Casey

Ashton Nicole Casey Date of birth: 19 February 1996

19 February 1996 Place of birth: Oak Ridge, North Carolina, USA

Ashnikko first gained popularity in 2019 with her single Stupid featuring Yung Baby Tate, which went viral on TikTok. She is signed to Parlophone Records and has released one studio album, one mixtape, three EPs and 15 singles (including four as a featured artist).

MariahLynn

Mariahlynn at "The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Mariahlynn Jacoby-Araujo

Mariahlynn Jacoby-Araujo Date of birth: 17 July 1990

17 July 1990 Place of birth: Jersey City, New Jersey, USA

MariahLynn is best known for her singles Once Upon a Time and Money Gun, which gained popularity on the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York. She is signed to the independent record label Gwinin Entertainment and has released two albums in her career.

Eternia

Real name: Silk-Anne Semiramis Dawn Craig Kaya

Silk-Anne Semiramis Dawn Craig Kaya Date of birth: 13 May 1980

13 May 1980 Place of birth: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Eternia released her first full-length album, It's Called Life, in 2005. Her song received a nomination for Best Rap Recording of the Year at the 2006 Juno Awards. She has released three studio albums and three mixtapes as of 2024.

K.Flay

Female American rapper K.Flay attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kristine Meredith Flaherty

Kristine Meredith Flaherty Date of birth: 30 June 1985

30 June 1985 Place of birth: Wilmette, Illinois, USA

K.Flay is an American singer, musician, songwriter, and rapper. She has released five studio albums, six extended plays and two collaborative releases. K.Flay has cited various musicians such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Jeremih, Metric, OutKast and Shlohmo as influences.

Miss Eighty 6

Real name: Sarai Marie Howard

Sarai Marie Howard Date of birth: 23 January 1981

23 January 1981 Place of birth: New York, USA

Who is the white female rapper with blonde hair? Miss Eighty 6 (formerly Sarai) is one of the top rappers with blonde hair. She released her debut album, The Original (2003), via Epic Records.

Savannah Dexter

Full name: Savannah Dexter

Savannah Dexter Date of birth: 10 July 1996

10 July 1996 Place of birth: Florida, USA

Savannah Dexter has gained popularity for her unique and soulful music. She is one of the leading artists in the country rap genre, which blends elements of country, hip-hop, and rock. Savannah has released several songs and albums, including Sinner Like Me, Sinderella, Better Me, Mud It Up, and A Country Girl Can Survive.

Tommy Genesis

Tommy Genesis showcases her unique fashion sense in denim and leather. Photo: @tommygenesis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Genesis Yasmine Mohanra

Genesis Yasmine Mohanra Date of birth: 18 August 1990

18 August 1990 Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Tommy Genesis has described herself as a "fetish rapper" with her music centring on gender and sexuality. She released her self-titled debut album in November 2018, following it up three years later in September 2021 with Goldilocks X, her second album.

Wynne

Full name: Sina Wynne Holwerda

Sina Wynne Holwerda Date of birth: 25 April 1997

25 April 1997 Place of birth: Lake Oswego, Oregon, USA

Wynne began rapping at age 12 and moved to Portland in 2016, where she started performing in cyphers. Wynne released her debut mixtape, If I May, in 2019 and followed it with the EPs Do My 'Own' Stunts and Some Like it Hot in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Lady XO

Lady XO showcases her style (L) during a photoshoot, and (R) she chills indoors. Photo: @itsladyxo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Emily Stefania

Emily Stefania Date of birth: N/A

N/A Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Lady XO has a progressive, hypnotizing, and authentic style with relatable lyrics. According to Genius, the rapper initially received attention over a run of magnetic freestyle releases on social media. Lady XO's breakout came in 2018 with No Holds Barred, Run It Up and Finesse.

V-Nasty

Real name: Vanessa Renee Reece

Vanessa Renee Reece Date of birth: 11 November 1990

11 November 1990 Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA

V-Nasty is best known for being part of the White Girl Mob group with Kreayshawn and Lil Debbie and for collaborating with one of the biggest Atlanta rappers, Gucci Mane. She has released one collaborative album with Gucci Mane titled BAYTL in 2011, one EP in 2013 and three mixtapes.

Justina Valentine

Rapper Justina Valentine attends the G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Celebration at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine Date of birth: 14 February 1987

14 February 1987 Place of birth: Passaic County, New Jersey, USA

Justina Valentine is best known for her eclectic music style, infusing hip-hop with other genres' elements genres. Some of her singles include Candy Land featuring rapper Fetty Wap, All The Way and Unbelievable. Justina has also been a cast member of the improv comedy show Wild' N Out since 2016.

Bhad Bhabie

Musician Bhad Bhabie attends her Gold record presentation for "Hi Bich" at Los Angeles Recording Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli Date of birth: 26 March 2003

26 March 2003 Place of birth: Boynton Beach, Florida, USA

Bhad Bhabie first gained recognition after her appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016. Following her newfound fame, she released her debut single, These Heaux, in August 2017, which peaked at number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kreayshawn

Musician Kreayshawn poses during her SiriusXM Studios visit in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Natassia Gail Zolot

Natassia Gail Zolot Date of birth: 24 September 1989

24 September 1989 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

Kreayshawn gained viral success in 2011 with her debut single, Gucci Gucci, which led to a contract with Columbia Records. She has released four mixtapes, two EPs and one studio album.

Kharii

Real name: N/A

N/A Date of birth: 12 March 1993

12 March 1993 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Kharii is a lyrist and rapper. She started exploring hip-hop and rap at age 8, finding inspiration from Lauryn Hill, Eminem, Rick Rubin, and spiritual guru Eckhart Tolle. Kharii's best-known songs include Venti, Voltage, Do Your Job, and Issa Wrap.

Lil Debbie

American rapper Lil Debbie attends PacSun's Common Threads event hosted at MOCA Grand Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Jordan Mary Capozzi

Jordan Mary Capozzi Date of birth: 2 February 1990

2 February 1990 Place of birth: Albany, California, USA

Lil Debbie started her career in 2011 as part of the now-defunct group White Girl Mob with rappers Kreayshawn and V-Nasty. Since going on a solo career, she has released one compilation album, four extended plays (EPs) and two mixtapes.

Dessa

Full name: Margret Wander

Margret Wander Date of birth: 23 May 1981

23 May 1981 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Dessa is a member of the indie hip-hop collective Doomtree. She has also pursued a solo career, releasing five studio albums. Dessa is best known for songs Dixon's Girl, The Chaconne, Poor Atlas and Good Grief.

How many white rappers are there?

There is no exact figure for white rappers. However, their numbers are most likely high due to hip-hop's popularity.

Who is the best female rapper in 2024?

The topic of the best female rapper is subjective and may differ from person to person. However, some notable names making waves in the genre in 2024 include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Ice Spice, Cardi B and Flo Milli.

Who is the famous female drill rapper now?

Ice Spice is one of the first female drill rappers to break into mainstream culture with the Bronx drill style. Her studio album, Y2K, is scheduled for release in 2024.

Above are some of the top white female rappers making waves. They have produced numerous hits, acquiring millions of streams and views worldwide. They have also won multiple awards for their impact on the music industry.

Yen.com.gh recently published an informative article about the best drill rappers ever. Drill rap has produced many top artists who have enjoyed commercial success.

These stars have propelled the genre from its origins in south side Chicago to a broader international audience. The list of the best drill rappers comprises famous names like Chief Keef, Lil Reese, Pop Smoke, and Polo G. Read the article for a comprehensive list.

Source: YEN.com.gh