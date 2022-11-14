Men do not expect anything fanciful from their female partners. They prefer things that are straightforward and relevant. Music is a guaranteed means to liquefy your man's heart. Creating a playlist of love songs for your boyfriend is a romantic method of conveying your feelings for him. So, which are the best love songs to dedicate to your boyfriend?

A love songs cassette tape. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

When you genuinely love a person, you would like to discover a method for expressing it, and songs sometimes convey your feelings far more effectively than phrases can. Music is a thoughtful gesture that can make a big difference.

Love songs to dedicate to your boyfriend

Music speaks to the heart directly. And these songs listed below will do the magic if you are afraid to convey your feelings directly.

1. Love Me Like You Do

Love Me Like You Do is a song by English singer Ellie Goulding that was recorded for the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. It's a mid-tempo electronic pop power melody with tremendous synthesisers and squashing drums.

Lyrically, the song discusses the unmanageable emotions of being in love and fascinated by a person whose contact leaves her asking for more, even when it injures her. The lyric makes an excellent option for a romantic dedication to your boyfriend.

2. Kiss Me Slowly

Kiss Me Slowly by Parachute and Lady Antebellum is a begging love song. If you've been having problems with your guy, you may play this song for him. It is one of the best love songs to dedicate to him. It's also an ideal option if you are trying to make things right after a disagreement.

3. A Thousand Years

A Thousand Years is a song written and recorded by American singer and songwriter Christina Perri for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.

If you're a fan of the Twilight movie series, you've probably heard this lyric before. This romantic music is about an unbreakable love that endures for countless years. Christina Perri's voice reveals raw emotion in this song as she spills her heart out through the lyrics.

4. Make You Feel My Love

Make You Feel My Love is a song recorded by Bob Dylan for his 1997 album Time Out of Mind. It is one of the few songs that has become a 'standard' in the twenty-first century, having been covered by over 450 various artists such as Adele.

Adele is highly recognised for her haunting yet strong love tunes. Her tone is original, expressive, and romantic. Her performance of Make You Feel My Love makes it one of the ideal songs to dedicate to your new boyfriend. It can reveal how serious and profound your feelings are for him.

5. You Are

Dolly Parton is a classic pop country singer who can sing about any topic and make it seem beautiful. You Are is one of the most excellent songs about love you can dedicate to your boyfriend. Try playing this lyric for him if he consistently treats you well and does the right thing.

6. Take My Breath Away

Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock composed this love song from the 80s for the initial Top Gun film soundtrack. It's a sluggish lyric compared to many others on the playlist, and it establishes the tone for a romantic scene between Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis' characters. You can use this song if you want to sooth your guy.

7. You Make It Easy

You Make It Easy is a song authored by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt, and recorded by Jason Aldean, an American country music artist.

Aldean is a modern-day country hero as the genre fades from public consciousness. You Make It Easy is one of the most wonderful country love songs for him if you're looking forward to spending the remainder of your life with him.

8. Fallin

Fallin is Alicia Keys' debut single from her 2001 studio album A Minor. It is a pop R&B song about a deep, all-encompassing love that isn't without imperfections.

You may need to dedicate this music to your guy if you and he have separated and then made it back together. If you have a fantastic correlation, choose songs that tell someone you love them.

9. Unconditionally

The phrases to Katy Perry's love song Unconditionally are so romantic that they nearly read like marital vows. If you're in a committed relationship or even thinking about getting married, this is one of the ideal love songs for him.

10. Never Forget You

Never Forget You is a song by Zara Larsson of Sweden and MNEK of the United Kingdom. If your guy is also your "rave bae," you should play this song for him.

It's the ideal electronic dance hit song to listen to while driving, especially at night or after a party. It's also a great song to play for a long-lost boyfriend.

Above are some of the best songs to dedicate to your boyfriend. Without a doubt, creating a music playlist of love songs for your guy is one of the most romantic ways to express your emotions for him.

