Top 15 trending Shatta Wale songs for you to listen to in 2022

Shatta Wale is an award-winning Ghanaian artist who has worked with big artists like Beyonce. Shatta Wale's songs are inspired by his experiences in life. He has fans from different parts of the world, and he is one of the top Ghanaian artists of all time.

Shatta Wale's songs are catchy and have deep meanings. Fans love his authenticity and ability to talk about real-life scenarios and experiences. Many young people can relate to his lyrics and he is listed among the top artists in Ghana today.

Top 15 trending Shatta Wale songs

Which are the latest songs by Shatta Wale? Read on to discover the latest and trending releases by this award-winning artist.

15. Fear mi

Date of release: 10th March 2022

Youtube views: 189.7k

Fear mi talks about not wasting time and focusing on one's goals, especially making money. The artist mentions that he went to jail, but God did not let him fail.

14. It's A Must

Date of release: 25th August 2021

Youtube views: 220.9k

It's A Must is a track that says it is a must for the artist to achieve his dreams. He talks about hustling hard to make his dreams come true. This song is quite inspiring if you listen to the lyrics keenly.

13. Thugs ft. Ara-B x Captan

Date of release: 3rd October 2021

Youtube views: 240k

Thugs was released in early Octiber 2021 and is still one of the top jams by this artist. Double Dutch Studios directed the video for this track. The jam talks about thug life. The presence of Ara-B and Captan as collaborating artists makes the song more interesting.

12. Best of Myself

Date of release: 22nd June 2021

YouTube views: 248.1k

Best of Myself is a track that most young people can relate to because it talks about self-love. There has been a lot of talk about people embracing and loving their authentic selves. In this jam, the artist says he loves himself as he is and recognises that no one is like him.

11. Hmmm Chale ft. Ara-B

Date of release: 7th September 2021

YouTube views: 251k

Hmmm Chale is a catchy tune featuring Ara-B. Shatta Wale and Double Dutch Studio directed the video. The jam was released towards the end of 2021 and is still trending because it is relatable.

10. Panai

Date of release: 30th August 2021

YouTube views: 251.5k

Panai was released in the second half of 2021 and is still trending in 2022. This jam is entertaining but also has a hidden meaning. It talks about working hard to achieve one's dream. In this case, the artist talks about working hard for his money and exploiting the opportunities that come along his path.

9. I Pray

Date of release: 24th December 2021

YouTube views: 255.5k

As the title suggests, I Pray is a prayer to God. The singer counts his blessings in life and asks God for more blessings. This track shows a side of the artist that many do not know. He is a believer who values his relationship with God

8. Why Always Me ft Medikal

Date of release: 18th April 2022

YouTube views: 267.3k

Why Always Me is a jam featuring Medikal. The track talks about the artist being locked up in cell seven and having no visitors. He also states that his fans are his peace and they are not fake. The track was released in mid-April 2022 and is one of his latest releases.

7. Deeper than Blood ft Medikal

Date of release: 10th April 2022

YouTube views: 271.5k

Deeper than Blood ft Medikal is a track with a deep meaning. It talks about God being deeper than blood. The two artists also talk about making a lot of cash, so they can drive Lamborghinis and Bentleys. They also mention that

6. Jail Man

Date of release: 2nd February 2022

YouTube views: 407.8k

Shatta Wale's songs in 2022 include Jail Man, which was released on 2nd February 2022. This track talks about the musician's time in cell seven and cell three. He says there is a lot he does not disclose to the public, implying that he may have spent time in jail. Additionally, he talks about how most of his friends are in jail today.

5. Rising Youth

Date of release: 24th April 2022

YouTube views: 419.7k

Rising Youth is one of Shatta Wale's new songs in 2022 and it is dedicated to the contemporary youth. It encourages young people to remain focused and not get distracted by what people say. Besides being entertaining, this catchy tune is motivational.

4. Bess Lyf

Date of release: 18th February 2022

YouTube views: 626.7k

Bess Lyf is one of Shatta ale's new songs in 2022 from the Best Life album. This is a feel-good track that talks about the artist living his best life. The video is shot in a luxurious building to portray the good life he is talking about in the lyrics.

3. Botoe

Date of release: 15th July 2021

YouTube views: 754k

Shatta Wale's list of hit songs is not complete without Botoe. This contemporary track blends regular life with spiritualism effortlessly. In the track, the artist talks about God being his protector and him leading people into the forest. He also urges traditional leaders to rise up and fight indiscipline in the community.

2. Agraadaa

Date of release: 12th September 2021

YouTube views: 807.8k

Agraadaa is a modern dancehall jam and is one of Shatta Wale's hit songs. The video for this jam was directed by Double Dutch Studios. The quality of this video is top-notch and features many young men in the background.

1. On God

Date of release: 13th April 2022

YouTube views: 2.1m

On God is one of Shatta Wale's latest songs, and it has been trending for weeks now. This jam has a catchy tune that will definitely leave you dancing. It talks about the artist being the trouble for the day. It also celebrates the progress he has made as a musician.

Is Shatta Wale Jamaican?

No, he is not Jamaican. His nationality is Ghanaian.

How old is Shatta Wale?

The musician is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17th October 1984, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Shatta Wale's first song?

His first track as a professional artist was Bandana from Ghana in 2004.

Shatta Wale's songs are catchy, and many people worldwide enjoy his music. Fans of this award-winning artist can anticipate the release of more music soon.

