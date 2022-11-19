Christmas is a highly anticipated period in Christianity. It always depicts a period filled with joy and hope and heralds a new beginning with different activities. One such activity is singing joyful hymns and carols that are soul-elongating and captivating. These songs can be sung at any event during this festive period, and having an alphabetical list of Christmas songs will make things even merrier.

Photo: unsplash.com, @maxvonbeck (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are many kinds of Christmas hymns and carols with different origins. The origin of most of these carols or hymns is majorly influenced by culture, country, and ethnicity, just like all music sung in different parts of the world. For instance, many traditional Christmas carols list prioritise the birth of the saviour, while others celebrate the twelve days of Christmas from 25 December to 5 January.

Best Christmas songs in alphabetical order

Here is a list of the 15 most popular Christmas songs sung in different parts of the world. But then, note that some of the songs sound secular and may not be related to the birth of Christ. Still, they regarded it important because of their Christmas themes.

1. All I want for Christmas is You

All I want for Christmas is You was recorded and produced by the American singer Mariah Carey for her album Merry Christmas. The song, released as her lead single in 1994, is a love song many people love, and its popularity and acceptance continue to increase as the years pass by.

2. Do They Know It's Christmas

Bob Geldof and Midge Ure sang the song to solicit support and raise money for the 1983–1985 famine in Ethiopia. It was then recorded and performed by Band Aid which the songwriters assembled. The song was released in London in November 1984 and hosted one of the most cheerful Christmas carols while also charting at number one in the UK singles chart.

3. Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad is among the popular Christmas carols that elicit joy and happiness. Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Jose Feliciano wrote it and combined a little Spanish with English to deliver a heartfelt message to its listeners. You will hardly miss it on the list of printable Christmas songs.

The song's sound was recorded and released in 1970 and has been on different charts in many countries from 1970 to the present. It was also certified Gold in New Zealand and the United Kingdom while certified platinum in Italy, Australia, and Denmark.

4. Happy Xmas (War is Over)

Happy Xmas is a Christmas song by John Lennon and Yoko/Plastic Ono band in collaboration with the Harlem Community choir. The song charted at number four and number two in the United Kingdom in 1972 and 1980, respectively. The song conveyed displeasure and protested the Vietnam War. It has since been recognised as a standard Christmas song that preaches love and condemns war.

5. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing is a Christmas carol hymn which first appeared in 1739 in the hymnal Hymns and Sacred Poems. The hymn relives the moments in Luke 2:14 where angels came and glorified God after the birth of the saviour of the whole world. The hymn has been sung and performed by many groups, hence the different versions that range from slow to fast pace chorals.

6. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is a popular Christmas song by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane in 1943. In fact, it is one of the 12 most popular Christmas songs, and ASCAP members ranked it as the third most performed Christmas song in 2007. There are different versions of it recorded by artists like Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera, and Sam Smith.

7. Jingle Bell

Jingle Bell was written by James Lord Pierpont and published in 1857. The original intention for the song was not for the sake of Christmas, but as the years went by, it became more associated with the winter season and Christmas. The song was recorded in 1889 on an Eddison apparatus.

8. Joy To The World

Joy to the World is a Christmas carol written by the English minister and hymn writer Isaac Watts. The hymn celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and interprets Psalms 98. It is also adjudged the most published Christmas hymn in North America, following the song version by the American composer Lowell Mason. Today, like many other hymns and carols, it has many versions according to the group that sings it.

9. Mary's Boy Child

Mary's Boy Child was written by Jester Hairston and is widely performed by choral groups during Christmas carols. In 1956, Harry Belafonte obtained permission to record the song, which was released later that year. There have been many versions since then, but one of the most popular versions is the cover made by Boney M 1978.

10. O Come, All Ye Faithful

O Come, All Ye Faith is an old and famous Christmas hymn originally written in Latin (the Adeste Fideles). The origin is sometimes attributed to 17th-century authors like John Reading and King John IV of Portugal or 18th Century John Francis Wade. The hymn has been translated into many languages, while the English version was translated by Fr. Frederick Oakeley in 1841.

11. Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy

Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy was recorded on 11 September 1977 and released in 1982. The English singer and American singers David Bowie and Bing Crosby performed the song. The song was a huge commercial success and has been loved by many as they use it to spread the love Christmas brings. You will rarely see a Christmas song list in a PDF that does not have this title.

12. Silent Night, Holy Night

Silent Night is among some of the most popular and powerful Christmas songs. There are many versions of the song owing to the different choral groups or individuals that performed it. The song was first composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber and lyrics by Joseph Mohr in Salzburg, Austria. The song has been overly successful and used in different ways to depict the period of Christmas, even in movies.

13. The First Noel

The First Noel is a popular traditional English Christmas hymn performed by many choir groups. Its origins are from the 19th century. Many versions of it are sung by high-profile artists like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Glee Cast, and Gabby Barret. This took it off the list of lesser-known Christmas carols, and so far, most of the song's versions have been rated high and charted among the top Christmas songs in different countries.

14. Wham! - Last Christmas

This Christmas song was released in 1984 by the pop singer duo Wham. It has had many versions by numerous artists since its first release. The copies of the song recorded massive sales of about 1.9 million while also gaining 9.2 million streams. After 36 years, it reached number one on the chart in the United Kingdom.

15. When a Child is Born

Like many popular Christmas songs, When a Child is Born has been sung and remixed by different artists. The song's most popular and successful version is the one by Johnny Mathis, released in 1976. Mathis's version was on the UK's number one Christmas song of the year. The original melody was a tune from 1974 composed by the popular Ciro Dammicco (Zacar).

What are the top 10 selling Christmas songs?

All I want for Christmas is You, Do They Know It's Christmas, and Feliz Navidad are part of them.

How many Christmas songs are there in total?

As published on Medium, there are nearly 10,000 songs on the subject.

What is the oldest Christmas carol?

According to The New Daily, Angels Hymn is accepted as one of the first Christmas carols recorded in 129 AD.

What is the most famous Christmas ballad of all time?

All I Want For Christmas Is You has recently been voted the greatest Christmas song while it keeps being at the top of the chart in many countries. It is trending Christmas music on YouTube.

Many popular Christmas hymns, carols, and songs have existed for decades. Some are secular and have nothing to do with the reason for the season, while others are devoted to the season and remind Christians of the importance of the festivity. So, any song you choose on the alphabetical list of Christmas songs shared above will make your celebration colourful.

As Christmas approaches, part of the plans to make exceptional is using catchy Christmas phrases, slogans, and taglines to accompany gift items. So, if you run out of what to use, Yen.com.gh published over 100 of them.

The interesting thing about the phrases is that they depict Christmas's meaning and make it more memorable. So, check out the post to pick from the list.

Source: YEN.com.gh