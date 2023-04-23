20 of the best Christian rock bands of all time and their respective profiles

How does music make you feel? Whatever the feeling, music has the power to touch souls in ways that are hard to put into words. It is no surprise that music is one of the world's most loved art forms. One such genre that was popular in the 1990s was Christian rock music. But do any still exist now? And if they do, which are the best Christian rock bands ever?

Christian rock is a subgenre of rock music that deals with religious themes. While it isn't as popular as once was, many Christian rock bands are still active today. Some are affiliated with contemporary Christian music labels, media outlets, and festivals, while others are self-contained.

20 of the best Christian rock bands of all time

Are there any Christian rock bands? Yes. Most of these groups are in the USA and incorporate various genres like metal, punk and reggae infusions when producing music. In addition, some of these rock bands have been recognized with major accolades like the Grammy Awards, the Billboard Awards and the GMA Dove Awards. The list is compiled using different ranking websites such as Ranker.

1. Skillet

Skillet is an American Christian rock band founded in 1996 in Memphis, Tennessee. The group has won one Grammy, Billboard Music, and nine Dove Awards. Skillet has 11 studio albums, four EPs, two live albums, three compilation albums, and 70 radio singles, 21 of which have reached number one on at least one chart.

2. Thousand Foot Krutch (TFK)

Thousand Foot Krutch (TFK) is a Canadian Christian rock band founded in 1995 in Peterborough, Ontario. The group went on indefinite hiatus in 2017 but has not disbanded. They have eight studio albums, two live albums, and three remix albums to their credit. The band's core members are guitarist Trevor McNevan, drummer Steve Augustine, and bass guitarist Joel Bruyere.

3. Switchfoot

Switchfoot is a California-based Christian rock band founded in 1996 by brothers Jon and Tim Foreman and their surfing buddy Chad Butler. They've released many albums, including The Beautiful Letdown and Hello Hurricane, and have found critical and commercial success.

4. Newsboys

Newsboys is a Nashville, Tennessee-based Christian rock band founded in 1985 in Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia, by Peter Furler and George Perdikis. They relocated to the USA in 1987 and have released 17 studio albums, 6 of which have been certified gold.

5. Third Day

Third-Day was a Christian rock band from Marietta, Georgia, founded in the 1990s. The band had a lustrous 27-year career from 1991 to 2018. Third-Day's name comes from the biblical account of the resurrection of Jesus on the third day after his crucifixion.

6. RED

RED is an American Christian rock band from Nashville, Tennessee, formed in 2002. The group's founders were identical twin brothers, guitarist Anthony, bassist Randy Armstrong, and lead vocalist Michael Barnes. RED has released seven studio albums with 44 singles and 16 music videos.

7. Disciple

Disciple is an American Christian rock band from Knoxville, Tennessee, formed in 1992. The group, formed by high school friends Kevin Young, Brad Noah, Adrian DiTommasi and Tim Barrett, has released 12 studio albums. They also have three extended plays, one live extended play, and one compilation album.

8. Kutless

Kutless is a quintet Christian hard rock/alternative rock band from Portland, Oregon, USA. The group was formed in 1999. It released its self-titled debut album on in 2002. They have since released ten studio albums, one EP (as of 2023) and multiple singles.

9. Flyleaf

Flyleaf is an American rock band formed in Belton, Texas, in 2002. It released four studio albums, seven extended plays, fifteen singles and twelve music videos. They are the recipients of two awards, including the AMTV and BMI awards and a nomination for Memento Mori in the 2011 Dove Awards.

10. Casting Crowns

What Christian rock bands are Baptist? Casting Crowns is among the top rock bands founded in the Baptist church. The group, founded by youth pastor Mark Hall in 1999, is a Grammy and Dove Award-winning contemporary Christian rock band.

The band started as a student worship band in Daytona Beach, Florida, before relocating to Stockbridge, Georgia, where more members joined them. Casting Crowns has eight studio albums, two independent albums, two-holiday albums, five live albums, and twenty-four singles.

11. POD (Payable On Death)

POD is among the Christian rock bands you didn't know were Christian. The band's music uses heavy guitar riffs and driving rhythms, often incorporating elements of reggae and rap.

POD is a Christian metal band from San Diego, California, USA, formed in 1992. The group has 11 studio albums, three live albums, one compilation album, 2 video albums, three extended plays, 22 singles, three promotional singles and 26 music videos.

12. MercyMe

MercyMe is a contemporary Christian music band from Edmond, Oklahoma, formed in 1994. The band comprises lead singer Bart Millard, percussionist Robby Shaffer, bassist Nathan Cochran, and guitarists Michael Scheuchzer and Barry Graul. The band released eleven studio albums, two compilation albums, two video albums, and 28 singles.

13. DC Talk

Who are the best Christian rock bands? DC Talk is among the top rock bands. The Christian rap and iconic trio has won four Grammy and sixteen Dove Awards.

DC Talk was formed at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1987 by Toby McKeehan, Michael Tait, and Kevin Max Smith. The group has five studio albums, three extended plays, and twenty-three singles.

14. Pillar

Pillar is among the best Christian rock bands of all time. The group, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, consists of members Rob Beckley, Noah Henson, Michael "Kalel" Wittig, and Lester Estelle II. They have released nine studio albums, three EPs, and 24 singles since its formation in 1998.

15. Petra

Petra is an American music group formed in 1972 by Bob Hartman. The group had a successful career that lasted 34 years before disbanding in 2006. They made a comeback in 2013, reuniting with a new drummer and returning on tour.

Petra received four Grammy Awards and ten Dove Awards, including inductions to the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

16. Fireflight

Fireflight is an American Christian rock band formed in Eustis, Florida, in 1999. They were nominated for the Grammy Awards in 2011 for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album for For Those Who Wait. Fireflight has released seven albums during its 24-year career.

17. For King & Country

For King & Country is an American Christian pop duo of Australian-born brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. The Nashville, Tennessee-based group has five studio albums, four EPs and two live albums. They have won four Grammy Awards and thirteen GMA Dove Awards.

18. Jars Of Clay

Jars of Clay is a Christian rock band from Nashville, Tennessee, formed in 1993. The band's lustrous career has received various accolades, including three Grammy Awards, nine GMA Dove Awards and five BMI Awards.

Jars of Clay has released 12 studio albums, 44 singles, 16 extended plays, two major compilation albums, a part-studio, a part-live double album, and a live DVD.

19. Reliant K

Relient K is an American rock band formed in 1998 in Canton, Ohio, USA. The band has released nine studio albums, and ten EPs, including two Christmas albums, twenty-one singles, and four compilation albums.

Relient K has received numerous awards, including a Grammy nomination in 2003 for Best Rock Gospel Album and two Dove Awards.

20. David Crowder Band

David Crowder Band is among the best Christian rock bands of all time. The group is from Texas, USA, and was formed in 1996 and disbanded in 2012. Their music blends rock, folk, and electronic elements with lyrics that often explore faith, worship, and personal transformation themes.

Is the band Coldplay Christian?

No, they are not. The band has yet to declare itself as a Christian band. However, some of their songs feature references to spirituality and religion. In addition, the lead singer Chris Martin revealed in an interview that he didn't follow one religion.

Was Creed a Christian rock band?

The lead singer and vocalist revealed that the band was not a Christian band, stating that their group had no agenda compared to religious bands, which have messages.

Christian rock bands include some of the best names in the genre. The industry has witnessed some talent, from American band Skillet to Canadian group Thousand Foot Krutch (TFK). These groups have helped elevate Christianity to new levels inducting new followers through the power of music.

