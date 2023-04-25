25 of the most famous Mexican singers of all time renowned globally

Over the years, Mexico has produced some of the most talented singers who have put the nation on the global map. Their music is loved worldwide, and some of their jams have topped various music charts. Discover some of the most famous Mexican singers who have made a lasting impact on the scene.

Famous Mexican singers all-time renowned globally. Photo: Kevin Winter, Larry Busacca, Gerardo Mora (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know there are about 69 different languages spoken in Mexico? History has it as one of the countries with the wealthiest linguistic diversity in the world, making its music enjoyable due to its wide range of musical styles. So, who are some famous Mexican singers in Mexico?

Most famous Mexican singers of all time

Who is the most famous Mexican singer? These are artists who have made notable contributions to the Mexican music industry, gaining recognition in the field.

1. Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Singer Selena (Quintanilla) receives Grammy Award at The 36th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Larry Busacca

Source: Getty Images

Having sold more than 18 million records, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is arguably the best Mexican singer of all time. Sadly, her career was cut short when she was shot and killed in 1995. Despite her tragic and premature death, her legacy remains solid.

2. Demi Lovato

Unknown to most, Demi Lovato is half Mexican, specifically of Nuevo Mexican descent, an ethnic group of Spanish heritage living in and around New Mexico. Her debut single This Is Me peaked at number nine on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

3. Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez receives the Fan Favorite Album Award and Most Anticipated Tour Award at the CW Network's 2013 Young Hollywood Awards. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Selena started as an actress in a Disney Channel show, The Wizards of Waverly Place, a kids' show, where she sang the theme song. When she aged out of the show, she went into music, where she flourished as her name was already big from the front. She has worked with notable artists such as Asap Rocky and Charlie Puth.

4. Juan Gabriel

Singer Juan Gabriel performs onstage at the 10th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Caulfield

Source: Getty Images

Who is the best male Mexican singer? Juan Gabriel is among the greatest and best-selling singers and songwriters, with over 100 million worldwide record sales. Juan was best known for being a singer, songwriter and actor.

He was also famous for his flamboyant style and charity works. He died at 66 yrs from a heart attack. Juan remains one of the most prolific Mexican composers and singers of all time.

5. Jorge Negrete

Rafael Jorge Negrete performs during the New Year's eve celebrations in Mexico City. Photo: Francisco Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Who are some popular Mexican singers? Negrete is one of the most popular Mexican singers, with some of his popular hits being Mexico Lindo y Querido, Ay, Jalisco No Te Rajes, and Juan Charrasqueado.

Aside from his music career, he was also an actor and one of the founders and leaders of the Mexican Actors Association. Unfortunately, he died in 1953, at 42 years, due to health complications.

6. Diana Reyes

Diana Reyes arrives at the 2010 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jos? Miguel Agrelot San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Her genre is regional Mexican music, a genre that incoporates banda, country en Espanol, mariachi, Tejano, and many other styles. Since 2004, she has achieved gold certification for three separate albums; La Reina Del Pasito Duranguense, De La Reina, and Te Voy A Mostrar.

7. Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

He was fondly referred to as 'El Rey de la Música Ranchera' (The King of Ranchera Music). Before his demise in 2021, Fernandez had recorded over 50 albums and starred in over 30 films. He is one of the famous Mexican singers that died following a successful musical career. He met his death at 81 years of age.

8. Paulina Rubio

Paulina Rubio poses for a photo during the red carpet & show of the Marie Claire 32nd anniversary celebration at Palacio Metropolitano on June 30, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Source: Getty Images

As fans refer to her, 'The Golden Girl' is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time, with over 15 million records sold worldwide. She started as a member of a teen pop sensation along with Thalia, 1982-1992, before she went solo.

She is recognised as one of the most influential female Mexican artists and was listed in the '50 Most Powerful Women in Mexico' by Forbes Mexico severally.

9. Baby Bash

Rapper Baby Bash attends the Culture event at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Ronald Bryant, whose stage name is Baby Bash, identifies as a Mexican singer and rapper despite being born in California. His mother was Mexican. His song Suga Suga and Cyclone, were played on almost every radio station in the mid-2000s. He has been fortunate to share a stage with other legendary rappers and singers like T-Pain, Akon, and Sean Kingston.

11. Jenni Rivera

Singer Jenni Rivera attends the 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Bank United Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Her full name is Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra. She was a Mexican-American singer and songwriter who introduced many Americans to Latin music. Together with other female Mexican music legends like Selena, they changed the game from a men's industry with their powerful voices. Sadly, he died in a plane crash in 2012.

12. José José

Mexican singer Jose Jose is one of the most famous Mexican singers of all time. Photo: @SonyMusicLatin, @JoseJoseOfficial on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

He is one of the famous 90s Mexican singers. His nickname, 'the Prince of Song,' came about due to his extraordinary voice and impressive interpretation of romantic ballads. He was among the most successful Latino artists in the 1970s and 1980s.

Having been born into a family of musicians, Jose began his career in music in his teenage years, playing guitar and serenades. He later joined a jazz and bossa nova trio, but it wasn't until the early 1970s that he became successful as a solo artist.

13. Chico Che

Chico Che speaks during a press conference to present new album 'Quen Pompo Reloaded' in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy

Source: Getty Images

Chico Che is a Mexican singer and songwriter whose guitar skills are primarily self-taught. His singles, De Quen Chon and Quien Pompo, became hit songs.

14. Fey

Singer Fey attends a press conference to promote her new "Desnuda Tour" at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

María Fernanda Blázquez Gil, Fey, made quite a commendable entrance into the music industry. She owes her fame to her self-titled debut album in 1995. Her second album, Tierna La Noche, made it to number 10 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. She has released seven studio and 11 compilation albums.

15. Lola Beltran

Mexican singer Lola Beltran, 1977, Madrid, Spain. Photo: Gianni Ferrari

Source: Getty Images

She used Lola Beltran as her stage name but was named María Lucila. Beltrán Ruiz's music career skyrocketed when she was discovered by a radio announcer. At the time, she worked as a secretary at a radio station in Mexico. She would later release two successful hits Ranchera and Huapango.

16. Alfonso Herrera

Alfonso Herrera poses for photos during the inaugural 'Nescafe Experience' event on October 21, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Despite being in the film industry, Alfonso is still considered an incredible Mexican artist. He started in a Mexican pop group, RBD, with whom they released nine studio albums. With time they became one of the most loved bands in Mexico, which drove them to have a reality TV show starring the band members.

17. Samo

Samo is a Mexican pop singer and songwriter named Samuel Parra Cruz. Initially, he was part of the band Camila. Thanks to the single Todo Cambio, he gained popularity when the group won a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Song of the Year.

18. Luis Miguel

Mexican singer Luis Miguel performs during a show as part of the 'Mexico por Siempre' Tour at Amway Center on May 30, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Gerardo Mora

Source: Getty Images

He is often called 'El Sol de Mexico', which translates to 'The Sun of Mexico'. Apart from being a great singer, he is recognised as the only Latin singer of his generation who did not transition to the Anglo market in the 1990s during the Latin Explosion. His best-known songs include Ahora Te Puedes Marchar, No Se Tu, and Llamarada.

19. Belinda

Widely known as Belinda, her name in full is Belinda Peregrín Schüll. Her music career began in 2001 with a self-titled album, selling more than 1 million copies across the globe. She has become the third best-selling female artist from Mexico with only four studio albums released. She is also an actress known for The Cheetah Girls and Baywatch.

20. Becky G

Her full name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez. She is a Mexican-American rapper and singer whose music has topped the charts in several countries, including America, Mexico, Spain, Ecuador, Chile, El Salvador, and Argentina.

She has performed alongside famous musicians like Daddy Yankee, Pitbull, and French Montana. One of her songs, Shower, made its way to the top 20 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been quite popular on radio.

21. Rick Trevino

He is one of the country music Mexican music artists. Even though he is not a Spanish speaker, he has produced some of his albums in Spanish and English, as seen in his debut album Dos Mundos, which was entirely in Spanish. He has had fourteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Charts, with a single number-one song in 1996, Running Out of Reasons to Run.

22. Natalia Lafourcade

Natalie has been one of the most successful Latin American singers since her debut in 2002 as a pop-rock and folk singer. Her accolades are 2 Grammy Awards, and she received four more nominations. She has 13 Latin Grammy wins and 13 more nominations.

23. Chalino Sánchez

Chalino Sanchez, one of the most famous Mexican singers of all time renowned globally. Photo: @Acapulcotidiano @Adolfo_Ramos on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Chalino Sánchez is also known as 'El Rey del Corrido. Initially, he composed songs for inmates. He also sang romantic and radio-friendly songs. This saw him gain recognition throughout California, which made him receive numerous requests to sing in various music venues. He is the Mexican singer killed by a cartel after performing in Culiacan in May 1992.

24. Gloria Trevi

Gloria Trevi performs during a show as part of the "Isla Divina Tour" at Arena Monterrey on January 26, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

She is known as the 'Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop'. She recorded her first solo album-Qué Hago Aquí? ('What Am I Doing Here?') in 1989 and it became an instant hit across Latin America. Her career in music was disrupted when she was arrested allegedly for corrupting minors. Trevi spent almost five years in prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was cleared of the charges due to lack of evidence. She successfully made a comeback and is today one of the most popular Mexican singers.

25. Marco Antonio Solis

Marco Antonio Solis began his career as a solo artist–this was after being a guitarist and lead vocalist for 20 years. He released his first solo album En Pleno Vuelo in 1996. His notable achievements include; being honoured as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy, an induction into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame, and five wins at the Latin Grammy Awards

Above are some most famous Mexican singers. They owe their success to the rich and diverse music scene. These artists have left an indelible mark on the music scene in their country and internationally.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the top 20 New York rappers of the current generation. New York has been known as home to some of the greatest and most famous musicians of all time.

Music production is one of the areas that requires a lot of creativity and investment to remain afloat, thanks to some talented artists who are constantly releasing new hits and serving as an inspiration to new and upcoming generation of musicians. Get to know these songwriters, artists and producers that are continuing to hold the New York rap mantle.

Source: YEN.com.gh