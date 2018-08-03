50+ beautiful Afro twist braids hairstyles guaranteed to turn heads

Afro twist braids hairstyles give ladies a chic, neat, and modern look. These braids also protect natural hair. They suit everyday wear and different occasions because they are versatile.

Afro braids. Photo: @ModernHairStyles, @ParadiseBeautyStl, @braidsforwomen, @HairStopandShopPage, @surprisehairextension, @surprisehairextension, @braidsforwomen, @afro.shaisam (modified by author)

We are dedicated to spoiling you with hairstyles for the Afro twist braids collection that will give you that sweet and unique look you have always yearned for. Keep scrolling and find an appealing hairstyle that will maintain the healthiness of your hair.

50+ beautiful Afro twist braids hairstyles

If you have relaxed hair, it is time to give it a break and rock beautiful Afro twist braids hairstyles. Below is a list of styles to consider. The images show you how to style your Afro twist braids:

Long Afro twist braids

Brown Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @solpiasistarkenya, @ParadiseBeautyStl (modified by author)

Crotchet Afro twist braids are adaptable and stylish for black women of all ages. You don’t have to purchase several hair styling products to have the beautiful and flawless look you have always desired.

Red and black Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @naturalhairke, @ParadiseBeautyStl (modified by author)

Crotchet braids will greatly impress you if you are an impatient woman because they take less than two hours to braid, maintain, and take off. Ladies with busy schedules also find them easy to style in the mornings.

Grey Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @Sheweavescollection, @ClassyLookHiring, @Jmkhair (modified by author)

Your hairstylist will cornrow your hair and then attach the crotchet braids using a crotchet needle. Afro twist crochet braids last longer than most hair extensions and are reusable.

Long Afro twist braids. Photo: @misscreolecosmetiquesplus, @Titinestyle (modified by author)

Most women love brown and black Afro twist crochet braids because they suit formal and casual events. You can wear your braids for almost a month. It will still look good by the fourth week.

Black Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @MOAHair, @Extensionsparadise (modified by author)

You can wash your crochet braids after every two weeks to keep them looking good and smelling fresh. If you want to wash crochet braids, do so with lukewarm water, shampoo, and a hair conditioner.

Red Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @Modern Hair Styles, @Modern Hair Styles, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Wearing plain red Afro twist crochet braids is also a wonderful option. Ensure you have a hair dryer before washing the braids. The drier will remove all the moisture from the braids. Otherwise, your scalp will itch, and the braids will emit an awful smell.

Blue Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @HairStopandShopPage, @kusukanatural (modified by author)

Blue hair is a fun and bold statement. It also looks great on all skin tones. Try blue Afro twist crochet braids if you have a warm complexion. If you wish, add some black braids to create a balance.

Purple Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @CecileNyassa, @100Braids (modified by author)

Purple Afro twist crochet braids might be what you need for fun and excitement. Give this hue a try if you want a bold new hair colour. You can wear plain purple braids, black braids with purple highlights, or mix purple braids with black ones.

Green and black twist braids. Photo: @surprisehairextension, @thegiist (modified by author)

Green and black twist braids will impress your loved ones. Wear trendy clothes to complete the look. Please note that you should always let the hair loose for a few hours daily to let in the fresh air.

Purple and green crochet twist braids with black undertones. Photo: @HairByRashida, @surprisehairextension (modified by author)

Green, blue, and purple hues balance with black crochet twist braids. Mix black with any of these colours. You can wear multiple colours if you have a cooler attitude towards fashion and colour-blogging hairstyles.

Brown and black crochet twist braids. Photo: @afro.shaisam, @armazemdocabelo (modified by author)

Most ladies love the twist hairstyles because they never disappoint. Crocheting is better than creating twists with natural hair. They save time and last longer.

Blonde Afro twist braids. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

We bet that blonde Afro twist braids will give you the appearance you covet. Maintaining this hairstyle is easy because all you have to do is to moisturize and spray it for a more refreshing feel.

Short Afro twist hairstyles

Brown and black Afro twist braids hairstyles. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @Muniza'cute hair stylist (modified by author)

Before purchasing a crochet braid extension, consider if it blends well with your skin tone. The best way is to visit your stylist to avoid disappointments.

Red and black Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @Crochet Braids, @shethnaturals (modified by author)

Short Afro twist crochet braids. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Blonde, brown and black are a favourite of many ladies though others are in love with more crazy colours such as yellow, green, red, or even pink. If that colour blends well with your skin tone, then rock it.

Blonde and black Afro twist braids. Photo: @Superfunkyme, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Most women believe braids do not need much care compared to hairstyles such as weaves. You should take care of your twist braids to maintain a good-looking edge.

Small-sized Afro twist braids styles

Black twist braids. @braidsforwomen, @AfroVirgin(modified by author)

Ladies who love bold and voluminous hairstyles find black twist braids the best. If you live in a very hot area, we recommend you to choose these Afro braids because you will not struggle with sweat.

Small-sized brown and black twist braids. Photo: @Lskhair89, @Lskhair89 (modified by author)

Brown and black are perfect colour combinations for African women because they blend with their skin tones. Request the stylist to be gentle on your hair to avoid hair loss. You should also pull it loosely while styling if you want to hold it with a hairband at the back.

Brown Afro twist braids styles. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Small Afro braids come in many colours. You can wear any colour, from maroon, brown, blonde, and black. Brown braids with black undertones are also cute. Moist your scalp at least twice a week to avoid itching, and cover your hair while sleeping to protect it from damage.

Tiny twist braids. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

For those ladies that do not like styling their hair in the mornings, go for the small Afro twists. Most ladies prefer long twists that reach the waist because the style looks cool.

Brown twists and black Afro twists with brown highlights. Photo: @Diasporatallawah, @ppointsalon (modified by author)

Cover your hair when going to bed, on a rainy day, when under a scorching sun, and when bathing. Keep your scalp moist at all times. Avoid oils and gels that clog the scalp pores.

Afro twist braids with curls

Afro twist braids with curls. Photo: @Muniza'cute hair stylist, @karenmangalitah.mumba (modified by author)

Soft hair that grows quickly can get shaggy in a short time. Instead of plaiting a new hairstyle, you can repair the cornrows or braids around the head's edges twice or trice. Undo these parts only and redo them.

Afro twist braids with voluminous curls. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @afro.genious86 (modified by author)

The curly Afro crochet braids style is outstanding. The twists are at the front part, while the curls fall on the back. The curls give a lady an outstanding feminine look.

Short Afro twists with cornrows. Photo: @Muniza'cute hair stylist, @Muniza'cute hair stylist, @Muniza'cute hair stylist (modified by author)

Most ladies change hair colours at different times of the year. Add a little creativity by dying your hair before braiding to have that unique and outstanding look that will earn you all the positive compliments.

Afro twist natural hairstyles

Afro twist natural hairstyles. Photo: @Afrokospacapillaire, @Afrokospacapillaire (modified by author)

The natural hair curly twists will spoil you with colour choices. The stylist braids cornrows or twist lines the adds the Afro kinky extension towards the end to make short twist braids.

Curly Afro kinky twist braids

Curly Afro twist braids hairstyles. Photo: @AfroDeClaudine, @DiamondBeautySaloonKabwata (modified by author)

If you love a trendy look and want to get rid of the boring hairstyle you have been wearing, be assured that you will not regret considering this hairstyle. Maintaining the curls is easy.

Curly Afro kinky twist braids hairstyles. Photo: @afrohairpin, @afro.genious86 (modified by author)

You can wear curly Afro twist braids in many fascinating ways. Creativity is the key to adding more uniqueness to a hairstyle. The stylist can advise you on the best styles to wear.

Curly Afro twist braids. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @Lskhair89 (modified by author)

You can go for short or shoulder-length twists. For ladies who try different styles, wear the voluminous short twist braids. Moisturize the ends with detangling oils when they feel dry.

Voluminous Afro twist braids hairstyles

Voluminous Afro twist hairstyles. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

You should avoid bathing and sleeping without covering your hair because it will get a shaggy look in a short time. Purchase the large brooch, headscarves, or clips for styling. Also keep in mind that it lasts longer when exposed to less heat (sun) and water.

Voluminous Afro twist hairstyles. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Most Afro twist braids will help you to achieve this impressive look. They need less maintenancetother Afro twist braids. Always oil your hair so that it does get dry and feel rough. Use bobby pins to style it.

Voluminous Afro braids. Photo: Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

You can repair this hair after using it for more than three weeks to add more volume. Use gels to style the edges and hairsprays to keep the hair extension smelling nice and looking shinny.

Afro twist hair braids with a high bun

Afro twist hair braids with a high bun. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

To maintain this hairstyle, you use moisturizing oil on the scalp and let the bun loose after every two or three days. This will prevent moisture and heat from accumulating under the bun. Hence, you will not experience itchiness and dandruff.

Black Afro twist locks

Afro twist locks. Photo: @aliexpress, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Afro twist locks work magic when it comes to that formal looks. Pair the hairstyle with cute makeup and a modish outfit. We bet that you will be the centre of attention.

Brown Afro twist locks. Photo: @AfroDeClaudine, @AfroDeClaudine (modified by author)

If you value Afro hairstyles that make you look natural, feel free to try this crochet extension. Beautiful natural colours like black, red, brown, pink, and blue are available.

How to style Afro twist braids

If you want to style long Afro twist braids, hold them in the following ways:

Hold the braids in a high, low, or medium bun.

Put them in two or three high buns.

Hold the Afro braids in buns (one, two, or three) with bangs (several braids hanging on the sides of your forehead).

Braid cornrows on the sides and braids on the other parts of the head.

How to style Afro kinky twist braids

Style short Afro kinky twist braids in the following ways:

Have a middle or side part style.

Wear clips, beads, head scarves, and other hair decorations.

We hope you found several Afro twist braids hairstyles to wear from this collection. These styles suit all face shapes and complexions. All you need is enough braids and a hairdresser who can make these styles.

