20 of the biggest churches in Korea that are worth visiting

When it comes to megastructures, the world has some of the most magnificent ones. From churches to cathedrals, these megastructures have unique histories and architecture, attracting millions of yearly visitors. South Korea is no different; it is home to some vast Christian worship spaces. Which are the biggest churches in Korea worth visiting?

A view of a church and surroundings in downtown Seoul, Seoul, South Korea, on 26 December 2020. Photo: Jong Hyun Kim

Source: Getty Images

Christianity is one of the fastest-growing religions in South Korea. The country has a significant representation of Catholicism and Evangelicalism that attract huge congregations. The country's churches are growing and constructing megastructures for their large ever-growing flocks.

The biggest churches in Korea

Is Christianity accepted in Korea? Yes. Christianity in South Korea revolves mainly around Catholics and protestants. Catholicism was first introduced in the country in the early 1600s but faced opposition from the monarchy in the mid-1750s.

So, does South Korea have churches? Yes, it does. The country has some of the world's largest places of worshipping. Below are the 20 most significant churches in South Korea.

1. Yoido Full Gospel Church

Christians attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church on 9 April 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Source: Getty Images

What is the most popular church in Korea? The Yoido Full Gospel Parish is the most popular chapel, with over 800,000 members. The parish is South Korea's largest and one of the world's largest Pentecostal ministries. David Yonggi Cho founded it on 18 May 1973 in Daejod*ng, Seoul.

2. Myungsung Presbyterian Church

The exterior of Myungsung Church in eastern Seoul. Photo: Jung Yeon-je

Source: Getty Images

Myungsung Presbyterian, founded in 1980 by Dr Kim Sam-whan, is one of South Korea's fastest-growing chapels, with over 100,000 members. Its headquarters are in Myung-il-d*ng, Seoul, South Korea, and its Prayer Sanctuary is in Wonju. It is well-known for its modern worship style and use of technology in its services.

3. Onnuri Community Church

Onnuri Community Church in Seobinggo, Seoul, South Korea. Photo: @dpark76

Source: UGC

Onnuri Community Parish makes it to the list of churches in South Korea because of its large congregation. It boasts a weekly attendance of 50,500. Founded in 1984 by Ha Yong-jo, the church is known for its dynamic worship services and focus on community outreach.

4. Sarang Community Church

The new and ultramodern Sarang Community Church. Photo: @lm06912

Source: UGC

Sarang Community Sanctuary is a Presbyterian parish in Seoul founded in 1978. It has over 80,000 members and emphasises small-group fellowship and discipleship. The congregation also places a high value on missions, with many of its members serving as missionaries worldwide.

5. Suwon Central Baptist

Suwon Central Baptist in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do province, South Korea. Photo: @timmie.buchanan.paslay

Source: UGC

Suwon Central Baptist is an Evangelical Christian Baptist megachurch in Suwon, South Korea, founded in 1951. The Korea Baptist Convention is a part of the Baptist institution in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do province. The parish currently has a reported weekly attendance of 30,000 people.

6. Global Mission Church (GMC)

The Jiguchon Mission Church in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: @logosglobalmissionskorea

Source: UGC

Jiguchon Mission Church (GMC) is a Baptist megachurch in the Bundang neighbourhood of Seoul, South Korea. It was founded in January 1994 by Daniel D*ng-Won Lee, who retired early in 2011 and was replaced as lead pastor by Dr Peter Chin. The parish has an estimated weekly attendance of 25,000 people.

7. Myeongdong Cathedral

People walked past the Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral in Seoul on 24 December 2011. Photo: SAM YEH

Source: Getty Images

Are there Catholic churches in Korea? Yes, there are. The Myeongdong Cathedral, also known as the Cathedral Church of the V*rgin Mary of the Immaculate Conception, is one of the first catholic parishes in the country. It is located in Myeongdong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea, dating to 1898 during the Joseon Dynasty.

8. Seoul Anglican Cathedral

The Cathedral Church of St Mary the V*rgin and St Nicholas, Seoul Anglican Cathedral. Photo: @deniskreis

Source: UGC

This institution has various names, including the Cathedral Church of St Mary the V*rgin and St Nicholas, Seoul Anglican Cathedral, and the Seoul Cathedral. It is adjacent to the Seoul City Hall, the British Embassy in Seoul, Seoul Metropolitan Council, and Deoksugung.

9. Seoul Sungrak Church

Christian World Mission Center Seoul Sungrak Church. Photo: @eddy.fernandez.737

Source: UGC

If you want a megastructure to visit in South Korea, the Seoul Sungrak Parish in Girogu, Seoul, is ideal. The Baptist institution was founded in 1979 by Ki D*ng Kim, a Korean Christian pastor and poet. As of 2009, the chapel had an estimated 170,000 members.

10. Jubilee Seoul

Jubilee Seoul in the heart of Seoul, Myeong-d*ng, South Korea. Photo: @sialta3

Source: UGC

Jubilee Church is located in the heart of Seoul, Myeong-d*ng. If you are looking for an English-speaking ministry to attend, the Jubilee Seoul is among the top Christian churches in South Korea to follow. The sanctuary has weekly Sunday Services and Wednesday meetings.

11. Namcheon Cathedral of the Holy Cross

The Namcheon Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Busan. Photo: @lydia_shirley

Source: UGC

The Namcheon Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Busan is among the top tourist destinations in the area. The cathedral has magnificent architecture and is one of the leading Roman Catholic institutions in the country.

12. Kwanglim Church

Kwanglim Methodist Church in Seoul. Photo: @SMartinez60

Source: UGC

Kwanglim Methodist, located in Nonhyunro 175 Gil 49, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, is a religious institution with a rich history. The founders established the parish in 1956. Currently, in 2023 the congregation has over 30,000 members.

13. Catholic International Parish, Seoul

The Catholic International Parish in Seoul. Photo: @stfrancisseoul

Source: UGC

The Seoul International Catholic Parish is among the most visited spots by tourists in the country. Its architecture has ancient Roman designs and some modern ones at 90 Hannam-Daero, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

14. Youngnak Presbyterian Church

The Youngnak Presbyterian Church. Photo: @imaprilbreeze

Source: UGC

The Youngnak Presbyterian Church (YN) is among the earliest religious institutions located in the country. The place of worship was founded in Seoul on 2 December 1945 by Kyung-Chik Han, a 1992 Templeton Prize recipient.

15. Yeoksam Catholic Church

The Yeoksam Catholic Parish in Gangnam. Photo: @monica.jarasabal

Source: UGC

Yeoksam Catholic Parish is one of the most visited catholic institutions in the country. It is located near Yeoksam Station in Gangnam and offers most services in Korea. However, they have a special mass on Sunday mornings for English-speaking guests.

16. Seoul Union Church

The Yonsei University church building. Photo: @shinta.amelia.75839

Source: UGC

Seoul Union is a non-denominational sanctuary in the School of Theology Seminary Chapel on the Yonsei University Campus in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. Although it is on a school campus, it is open to anyone and holds various services in English on Sunday mass.

17. Suwon Jeil Church

The Suwon Jeil Parish in South Korea. Photo: @hang02e

Source: UGC

Suwon Jeil English Parish, also the First Church of Suwon, is a black-brick Gothic-style Presbyterian church built in 1953. The institution is among the top ones offering all sermons in English. They also offer English classes to the local children on the premise.

18. Daeheung-d*ng Catholic Church

Daeheung-d*ng Catholic Church in Daejeon. Photo: @jgreenberg99

Source: UGC

Daeheung-d*ng Catholic Parish in Daejeon is over 60 years old, built-in 1962. Its design is the modernist architectural style approach adopted by Korean Catholic parishes of the mid-twentieth century.

19. Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, Daegu

Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea. Photo: @tz_kaku

Source: UGC

The Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral is a religious building in the Daegu part of North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea. Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral follows the Roman or Latin rite and functions as the headquarters of the Metropolitan Archdiocese, created in 1962 by Pope John XXIII.

20. Yakhyeon Catholic Church

Yakhyeon Catholic Church in Jung District, Seoul. Photo: @andrew_eckim

Source: UGC

Yakhyeon Catholic Parish is a historic place of worship of the Jungnim-d*ng, Jung District, Seoul. It was the first Catholic institution established in the city and the first Gothic-style church in Korea. The parish is a part of the Archdiocese of Seoul, established in 1892 by the French Catholic missionary Father Eugene Jean Georges Coste.

Why are there so many churches in South Korea?

It is a result of the rising Christian base in the country, which was a side effect of the Japanese invasion from 1910 to 1945. King Kojong embraced Western ideologies to modernise the country and release the growing Japanese imperialism.

How many churches are in Seoul, South Korea?

Unfortunately, there is yet to be a definite number online. However, according to a 2012 government survey, the country had an estimated 77,000 churches, with 29% of the population being Christian.

The biggest churches in Korea have gained international recognition for their sizes and influence. The country has become synonymous with megachurches, from Catholicism and Protestantism to non-denomination institutions. If you want to visit the country, the abovementioned venues should be on your bucket list.

