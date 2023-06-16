Travelling to new places is an exciting experience, but ensuring your journey is protected against unforeseen circumstances is crucial. Travel insurance companies in Ghana offer financial security during emergencies or unexpected events. They also offer travel insurance packages tailored to meet the needs of travellers.

Travel can be an exhilarating experience with exciting new adventures and lasting memories. However, it is essential to prioritize your safety and safeguard yourself from unforeseen circumstances that may arise during your trips. This is where travel insurance comes in handy. Several reputable insurance companies in Ghana offer comprehensive packages to assure traveller peace of mind.

List of travel insurance companies in Ghana

Travel cover is essential for ensuring a worry-free trip, as it covers unforeseen events. Numerous companies in Ghana offer insurance packages tailored to travellers' requirements. Here are Ghana's best travel insurance companies and an overview of their respective packages.

1. Allianz Ghana Insurance Company

Allianz Ghana Insurance Company is one of the international travel insurance companies in Ghana. They are a reputable provider that offers a comprehensive range of travel cover options.

Their packages include coverage for medical emergencies, lost luggage, trip cancellation or interruption, and personal liability. Moreover, they provide additional services such as 24/7 emergency assistance and travel concierge services.

2. GLICO Life Insurance Company

The GLICO Life Insurance Company is renowned for its trustworthy travel insurance options. Their plans cover medical expenses, trip cancellations, personal accidents, and lost baggage. In addition, they provide emergency assistance, travel advice, and assistance with documents.

3. Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank is a reputable travel insurance company in Ghana. Their packages cover expenses resulting from hospitalization, emergency dental care, medical evacuation, and, if necessary, repatriation of mortal remains.

They help with legal defence, baggage and ID document loss, compensation if your flight is delayed, and the cost of locating and transporting your things and luggage. In addition, they offer on a dedicated telephone number.

4. Enterprise Insurance Company

This company offers one of the cheapest travel insurance in Ghana. Their packages cover medical expenses arising from an illness(es) or bodily injuries, baggage loss or delay, personal accident coverage, and legal fees. They also offer emergency medical evacuation and repatriation services.

5. Hollard Insurance Ghana

Hollard is a leading travel insurance company in Ghana. Their packages include coverage for medical expenses, lost baggage, trip cancellation, personal accidents, and personal liability. They provide emergency assistance around the clock to ensure prompt support during emergencies.

6. Standard Chartered Ghana

Standard Chartered is one of the most reputable travel insurance companies in Ghana. Their travel insurance package covers a wide range of travellers' requirements, such as medical expenses, personal injury, lost baggage, trip delays, and repatriation expenses. They also provide 24/7 emergency assistance.

7. Phoenix Insurance Company

Phoenix Insurance Company is one of the most reliable travel insurance companies in Ghana. Their coverage includes medical expenses, trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage loss, personal accidents, and personal liability. In addition, they provide emergency assistance and advice on travel-related matters.

8. Vanguard Assurance Company Limited

Vanguard Assurance Company Limited is one of the travel insurance companies in Ghana that offers a variety of options to accommodate various travel needs. Their packages cover medical expenses, lost baggage, personal accidents, trip cancellation, and personal liability. They also offer emergency assistance services and ensure travellers receive prompt support.

9. Star Assurance Company Limited

Star Assurance Company Limited provides travellers with comprehensive marine insurance packages. Their coverage includes medical expenses, trip cancellations or interruptions, personal accidents, baggage loss, and personal liability. They provide emergency assistance and support during unforeseen circumstances.

However, this plan does not cover pre-existing medical conditions and trips wholly within the insured person's country of residence.

10. Travelner Company

Travelner is a reputable travel company in Ghana that offers a comprehensive range of travel packages. Their packages cover trip delays, trip interruptions, and lost baggage. They also fulfil the required documents for visa application and provide assistance when treatment is needed.

How much does travel insurance cost in Ghana?

Travel insurance is not a one-size-fits-all product, so the cost of travel insurance for Ghana may vary based on the specifics of the trip. Travel insurance price in Ghana is typically determined by the length of a trip, number of the travelling party and their ages, and the coverage provided in the plan.

Regarding travel cover, selecting the right provider and package is essential for a worry-free journey. Travel insurance companies in Ghana offer reliable and comprehensive coverage for various needs. Investing in a suitable travel insurance package can ensure your safety, safeguard your finances, and enjoy your trips.

