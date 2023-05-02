First National Bank Ghana background, branches, products, contact details

First National Bank Ghana provides retail, commercial, corporate, and investment banking services. It utilises technology to provide innovative banking services and solutions to individuals and corporate entities across all economic sectors.

Is First National Bank an international bank? First National Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of the FirstRand Group South Africa. It opened its doors for business on 14 October 2015. Customers can access all banking services from their 11 branches and the world-class digital platforms, which provide 24/7 access to convenient banking services.

Background

During the second half of 2015, the bank received a universal banking license from the Bank of Ghana, with Richard Hudson as CEO. In the same year, it opened its first branch in Accra. The entity introduced some of its most advanced systems, technologies, and products.

First National Bank Ghana and the former GHL Bank merged on 30 June 2020, with the amalgamated entity retaining the name First National Bank Ghana. The new entity provides corporate, retail, and investment banking clients with a portfolio of innovative financial solutions.

First National Bank Ghana products and services

First National Bank is one of the best investment banks in Ghana. The bank offers comprehensive banking services and products, with the core products including savings, cheques, transmission, and investment accounts.

The business, personal cheque and investment accounts are offered in different currencies, including Ghana Cedi, Pound Sterling, the Euro, and United States Dollar. First National Bank Ghana offers Investment accounts such as:

Fixed Deposit Accounts

Flexi Fixed

Call Deposit Accounts

32-Day Interest Plus Accounts

Notice Deposit Accounts

In addition, the bank provides overdrafts and various loan facilities, including personal, commercial, and home (mortgage) loans.

The entity has a complete treasury operation in Ghana to meet all clients' foreign exchange requirements. The Department of International Banking provides these trade and foreign exchange products:

Foreign bills for collection (import and export)

Letters of credit (import and export)

Guarantees

Drafts

Structured trade service

Traveller's cheques

Bills negotiable control

Forward exchange

First National Bank mobile app

The bank's app provides a one-of-a-kind user experience for those interested in mobile banking. It is the easiest and most convenient method to conduct banking anywhere, at any time. You can download the app from Google Play Store. With this app, you can:

Transfer funds

Manage your First National Bank Ghana cards

Make GEO payments

Buy prepaid airtime

Make payments from your account

Access transaction histories and detailed balances

Locate First National Bank Ghana ATMs and branches on a map

Access the First National Bank Ghana call centre directory

Make calls and send messages (from app to app)

First National Bank Ghana branches

How many branches does First National Bank have in Ghana? There are 11 First National Bank branches in Ghana. Here is a list of all the branches and their locations:

Branch Location Accra Ground Floor Accra Financial Centre Cnr of Independence and Liberia Avenue Accra Junction Shopping Centre Intersection of Beach and Ashaiman-Klagon Roads Accra Mall Spintex Road, Accra, Shop Numbers 67 & 68 Achimota Mall Plot No. C11, Spintex Road Accra Shop Numbers 67 & 68 West Hills Mall Dunkonah, Accra, Shop Numbers 77 & 79 Makola Ground Floor Banking Space 3 Mall Phase II Makola-Accra Tema Giaan Towers, Hospital Road, Community Eleven in Tema Airport branch 1 Kofi Annan Street, Airport Residential Area in Accra Tema Community One Ground Floor, Lodestar Heights in Community One Market Circle Ground Floor, Far West Building, B Market Circle in Takoradi Adum Ground Floor, Annex Building, SSNIT Complex, Harper Road in Adum, Kumasi

Note: In addition to the 11 official branches, you can also receive its services at agency plus locations. Currently, the financial institution has 19 of such branches spread across the country.

First National Bank Ghana account opening requirements

To open an account at First National Bank Ghana, you need two identification documents: a coloured passport-sized photo and a valid ID card. If you don't have your ID, one of these documents is also acceptable: a Ghana passport, voter ID card (accompanied by a birth certificate), or driver's license.

You must also have proof of residential address. There is a wide range of acceptable documents, including an original copy of the utility bill in the applicant's name and a bank statement from another financial institution containing the current address. These documents are only acceptable if they are under three months old and show the applicant's residential address.

First National Bank Ghana contact details

You can contact the bank through its official telephone number, email address, fax address, and social media accounts. They are:

Telephone number: +23 324 243 5050 or 0800 770 522

+23 324 243 5050 or 0800 770 522 Email address : info@firstnationalbank.com.gh

: info@firstnationalbank.com.gh Fax address: +23 324 243 5202

+23 324 243 5202 Instagram : @firstnationalbankgh

: @firstnationalbankgh Facebook : @FirstNationalBankGH

: @FirstNationalBankGH Twitter: @firstnatbankgh

FAQs

Is there FNB in Ghana? Yes, the bank has 11 branches in different locations in Ghana. Who is the CEO of FNB Ghana? The current CEO is Warren Adams. Where is the First National Bank of Ghana's head office? The head office is on the 6th Floor of Accra Financial Center at the corner of Independence and Liberia Avenue. How can I get a job at FNB Ghana? You need to visit First National Bank Ghana's recruitment portal and check if they have vacancies that you might interest you. Can I use my First National Bank card internationally? You can use your debit card in all locations globally where the Mastercard is accepted. What are the requirements for opening an account in FNB Ghana? A coloured passport-sized photo, a valid ID card, and a document to show proof of residential address.

First National Bank Ghana offers commercial, investment, retail, and corporate banking services. It has 11 branches in various locations in Ghana and world-class digital platforms.

