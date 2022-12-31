20 of the biggest female beach volleyball players with high ratings in 2023

Over the last few decades, beach volleyball has become increasingly popular. Female beach volleyball players have grown in popularity as well. The sport has some of the most dedicated and talented athletes globally.

It is exciting to watch beach volleyball as it presents a unique aspect of sports. Some of the world's toughest, most dedicated, and most athletic women play beach volleyball. Female beach volleyball players contribute something unique to the game by giving it their best.

20 of the biggest female beach volleyball players

Beach volleyball is one of the most popular sports in the world. It requires a top-notch strategy, speed, strength, and agility. So who are the women's beach volleyball players? Here is a list of the most prominent female beach volleyball players with high ratings in 2023. The list is not arranged in no particular order.

1. Larissa França

Larissa Franca Maestrini of Brazil receives a ball during a game between Brazil and Australia on day 4 of the Moscow 3 Star. Photo: Oleg Nikishin

Full name Larissa França Maestrini Day of birth 14 April 1982 Place of birth Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, State of Espírito Santo, Brazil

Larissa França holds the record for the most beach volleyball victories, with 62 FIVB wins. These victories include the 2015 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour with Talita Antunes and the 2011 Beach Volleyball World Championships with Juliana Felisberta. Larissa is one of the best female beach volleyball players of all time.

2. Eduarda Santos Lisboa

Eduarda Santos Lisboa Duda of Brazil controls the ball during the Beach Volleyball World Championships 2022 Final. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli

Full name Eduarda Santos Lisboa Day of birth 1 August 1998 Place of birth Aracaju, State of Sergipe, Brazil

Eduarda Santos Lisboa, popularly known as Duda, is a Brazilian player who plays as a right-side defender. She won the U21 World Championship in 2016 and 2017 and the U19 World Championship in 2013, 2014, and 2016. She also received the FIVB Top Rookie award in 2016 and won a gold medal at the Youth Olympics held in the summer of 2014.

3. Ana Patricia Silva Ramos

Ana Patricia Silva Ramos #1 of Team Brazil looks on against Team Latvia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name Ana Patricia Silva Ramos Day of birth 29 September 1997 Place of birth Espinosa, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil

Ana Patricia Silva Ramos is a Brazilian player who participated in women's beach volleyball alongside Rebecca Cavalcanti at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Together, they defeated Kenyan opponents Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi by a score of straight sets in pool D.

4. Carolina Solberg Salgado

Full name Carolina Solberg Salgado Day of birth 6 August 1987 Place of birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Carolina Solberg is regarded as one of the sport's rising stars, having made a name for herself in several local Brazilian and international beach volleyball tournaments. She won gold medals in the 2004 FIVB Under-18 World Championship and the 2005 Under-21 World Championships.

5. Kerri Walsh Jennings

Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States celebrates the victory after the match against Andrea Strbovaa and Natalia Dubovcova of Slovakia during the FIVB World Tour 2019 Photo: Buda Mendes

Full name Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings Day of birth 15 August 1978 Place of birth Santa Clara, California, United States

Kerri Walsh Jennings is an American female pro beach volleyball player who has won three Olympic gold medals and one bronze. She holds 135 victories throughout international and domestic competitions.

6. Bárbara Seixas de Freitas

Barbara Seixas in action during the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in 2018. Photo: Alexandre Loureiro

Full name Bárbara Seixas de Freitas Day of birth 8 March 1987 Place of birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Bárbara Seixas de Freitas is a Brazilian female beach volleyball player who plays as a defender. She was named FIVB Rookie of the Year in 2012. Seixas is a three-time youth World Champion and won the bronze medal in the 2013 World Championships alongside her teammate Liliane.

7. Kelly Cheng

Full name Kelly Marie Cheng (Claes) Day of birth 18 September 1995 Place of birth Fullerton, California, United States

Female beach volleyball player Kelly Marie Cheng (Claes) and her teammate Sara Hughes won the bronze medal at the 2013 U19 World Championships. They also won the silver medal at the 2014 U21 World Championships.

8. Sara Hughes

Sara Hughes competes against Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes in the semifinals during the Monster Hydro Cup in 2020. Photo: Mpu Dinani

Full name Sara Elizabeth Hughes Day of birth 14 February 1995 Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States

Sara Hughes is an American player who won two gold and three bronze medals from the FIVB World Tour and one gold from the FIVB Pro Beach Tour. The established athlete has also won three matches on the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) Pro Tour.

9. Brandie Wilkerson

Brandie Wilkerson of Canada controls the ball during the Beach Volleyball World Championships 2022 Final match. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli

Full name Brandie Wilkerson Day of birth 1 July 1992 Place of birth Lausanne, Switzerland

Brandie Wilkerson is one of the female beach volleyball players with excellent skills. In the past three years, the native Canadian and her teammate have won gold, silver, and bronze medals.

10. Talita Antunes

Talita Antunes tries to save the ball during the Women's Bronze medal match between Brazil and Canada in 2017 in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic

Full name Talita Antunes da Rocha Day of birth 29 August 1982 Place of birth Aquidauana, State of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil

Talita Antunes is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who plays as a blocker. She was the 2005 FIVB Rookie of the Year and the 2013 and 2015 World Tour Winner. Talita is one of the hottest beach volleyball players.

11. Tina Graudiņa

Tina Graudina of Latvia during the quarterfinal match of the A1 CEV Euro Beach Volley Vienna 2021. Photo: Andrea Kareth

Full names Tina Graudina Day of birth 9 March 1998 Place of birth Riga, Latvia

Tina Graudina is a Latvian player born on 9 March 1998 in Riga. She is among the most promising tall female beach volleyball players. In 2020, she was recognized as the Tokyo Olympics' best all-around scorer. Graudia won the 2019 European Championship and was named the FIVB Rookie of the Year in 2018.

12. Nina Betschart

Nina Betschart tries to play the ball during the quarterfinal match of the A1 CEV Euro Beach Volley Vienna 2021. Photo: Gerd Schifferl

Full name Nina Betschart Day of birth 14 October 1995 Place of birth Steinhausen, Switzerland

Nina Betschart, a professional female beach volleyball player from Switzerland, collaborates with Tanja Hüberli to defend the right side. She was the 2021 European Champion and won the silver medal in the 2018 and 2022 European Championships.

13. Betsi Flint

Betsi Flint reacts during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris

Full name Betsi Flint Day of birth 13 August 1992 Place of birth South Dakota, United States

Betsi Flint is an American female beach volleyball player. She is a five-time AVP champion and competed for Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in beach and indoor volleyball.

14. Anastasija Kravčenoka

Anastasija Kravcenoka digs during the golden set of the quarterfinal match during the A1 CEV Beach Volley Nations Cup Vienna 2022. Photo: Andrea Kareth

Full name Anastasija Kravčenoka Day of birth 19 January 1997 Place of birth Daugavpils, Latvia

Anastasija Kravčenoka and her partner Tina Graudia became Latvia's first women's pair to qualify for the Olympics. She represents Latvia at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

15. Taryn Kloth

Taryn Kloth (R) and Kristen Nuss celebrate during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris

Full name Taryn Kloth Day of birth 10 April 1997 Place of birth South Dakota, United States

Taryn Kloth is a female American beach volleyball player named Big East Tournament MVP in 2017. Additionally, in 2021, Taryn and her partner Kristen were named Co-Rookies of the Year.

16. Kristen Nuss

Kristen Nuss digs the volleyball during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris

Full name Kristen Nuss Day of birth 16 December 1977 Place of birth New Orleans, LA, United States

Kristen Nuss is an American beach volleyball player. After college, Kristen played her first full AVP season, winning the Atlanta Open, being voted Co-Rookie of the Year, and Best Defender on tour.

17. April Ross

Full name April Elizabeth Ross Day of birth 20 June 1982 Place of birth Costa Mesa, California, United States

April Ross, an American beach volleyball player, has won three Olympic medals. She won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in 2012 with Jennifer Kessy, a bronze medal with Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2016, and a gold medal with Alix Klineman in the Summer Olympics in 2020. She is also one of the most beautiful female beach volleyball players.

18. Terese Cannon

Terese Cannon reacts during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris

Full name Terese Cannon Day of birth 1 October 1995 Place of birth USA

Terese Cannon is an American female beach volleyball player born on 1 October 1995. She was a two-time team captain, a three-time PAC12 All-Conference team pick, and an AVCA All-American in 2019.

19. Sarah Sponcil

Sarah Sponcil celebrates after winning a match during the AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open in 2021. Photo: Adam Hagy

Full name Sarah Marie Sponcil Day of birth 16 August 1996 Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Sarah Marie Sponcil, an American player, represented the United States in the Volleyball Beach National Team at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Sponcil and her partner Claes became the youngest beach volleyball team to represent the United States at the Olympics since the sport's inception in 1996.

20. Taliqua Clancy

Full name Taliqua Clancy Day of birth 25 June 1992 Place of birth Kingaroy, Australia

Taliqua Clancy is an Australian player who plays as a left-side blocker. She represented Australia in beach volleyball at the 2016 Summer Olympics alongside Louise Bawden, reaching the quarterfinals. She is the first Indigenous Australian volleyball player to compete in the Olympics for Australia.

FAQs

Who is the best female beach volleyball player? Larissa França holds the record for the most beach volleyball victories, with 62 FIVB wins. Who is the prettiest beach volleyball player? Talita Antunes is considered one of the most stunning beach volleyball players. However, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Some consider Alisa Manyonok, Siri Bjorkesett, and Winifer Fernandez the most beautiful. Who is the female volleyball player on TikTok? Yulia Gerasimova, a Ukrainian volleyball player, has become an internet sensation, with some of her videos going viral on TikTok. Who were the best female beach volleyball players of the 90s? Liz Masakayan, Angela Rock, and Holly McPeak were some of the best beach volleyball players of the 90s. Who are the greatest beach volleyball team of all time? Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings are the best beach volleyball team of all time, having won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2004, 2008, and 2012. Which team has won the most gold medals in women's beach volleyball? The United States beach volleyball team. Who is the world's number 1 women's volleyball player? The number one volleyball player in the women's ranking is Korean star Kim Yeon Koung.

Female beach volleyball players have dominated beach volleyball for years as they are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes. It is a very engaging sport that is fun to watch. Beach volleyball players are rated based on their performance in various tournaments and competitions, considering factors such as tournament results, consistency, and head-to-head results against top-rated opponents.

