Global site navigation

20 of the biggest female beach volleyball players with high ratings in 2023
Сelebrity biographies

20 of the biggest female beach volleyball players with high ratings in 2023

by  Rachel Murimi

Over the last few decades, beach volleyball has become increasingly popular. Female beach volleyball players have grown in popularity as well. The sport has some of the most dedicated and talented athletes globally.

Female beach volleyball players
From (L-R): Brandie Wilkerson, Talita Antunes, Nina Betschart. Photo: Quinn Harris, Gerd Schiffer, Andrea Kareth (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

It is exciting to watch beach volleyball as it presents a unique aspect of sports. Some of the world's toughest, most dedicated, and most athletic women play beach volleyball. Female beach volleyball players contribute something unique to the game by giving it their best.

20 of the biggest female beach volleyball players

Beach volleyball is one of the most popular sports in the world. It requires a top-notch strategy, speed, strength, and agility. So who are the women's beach volleyball players? Here is a list of the most prominent female beach volleyball players with high ratings in 2023. The list is not arranged in no particular order.

1. Larissa França

Female beach volleyball players
Larissa Franca Maestrini of Brazil receives a ball during a game between Brazil and Australia on day 4 of the Moscow 3 Star. Photo: Oleg Nikishin
Source: UGC
Full nameLarissa França Maestrini
Day of birth14 April 1982
Place of birth Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, State of Espírito Santo, Brazil

Read also

Prodigies of 2022: DJ Switch, 3 other Ghanaian kids who made the nation proud with their accomplishments

Larissa França holds the record for the most beach volleyball victories, with 62 FIVB wins. These victories include the 2015 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour with Talita Antunes and the 2011 Beach Volleyball World Championships with Juliana Felisberta. Larissa is one of the best female beach volleyball players of all time.

2. Eduarda Santos Lisboa

Female beach volleyball players
Eduarda Santos Lisboa Duda of Brazil controls the ball during the Beach Volleyball World Championships 2022 Final. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli
Source: Getty Images
Full nameEduarda Santos Lisboa
Day of birth1 August 1998
Place of birthAracaju, State of Sergipe, Brazil

Eduarda Santos Lisboa, popularly known as Duda, is a Brazilian player who plays as a right-side defender. She won the U21 World Championship in 2016 and 2017 and the U19 World Championship in 2013, 2014, and 2016. She also received the FIVB Top Rookie award in 2016 and won a gold medal at the Youth Olympics held in the summer of 2014.

3. Ana Patricia Silva Ramos

Female beach volleyball players
Ana Patricia Silva Ramos #1 of Team Brazil looks on against Team Latvia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
Full nameAna Patricia Silva Ramos
Day of birth29 September 1997
Place of birth Espinosa, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil

Read also

The Things We Do for Love cast then and now: Here's how the cast looks like today

Ana Patricia Silva Ramos is a Brazilian player who participated in women's beach volleyball alongside Rebecca Cavalcanti at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Together, they defeated Kenyan opponents Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi by a score of straight sets in pool D.

4. Carolina Solberg Salgado

Full nameCarolina Solberg Salgado
Day of birth 6 August 1987
Place of birthRio de Janeiro, Brazil

Carolina Solberg is regarded as one of the sport's rising stars, having made a name for herself in several local Brazilian and international beach volleyball tournaments. She won gold medals in the 2004 FIVB Under-18 World Championship and the 2005 Under-21 World Championships.

5. Kerri Walsh Jennings

Female beach volleyball players
Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States celebrates the victory after the match against Andrea Strbovaa and Natalia Dubovcova of Slovakia during the FIVB World Tour 2019 Photo: Buda Mendes
Source: Getty Images
Full nameKerri Lee Walsh Jennings
Day of birth 15 August 1978
Place of birth Santa Clara, California, United States

Kerri Walsh Jennings is an American female pro beach volleyball player who has won three Olympic gold medals and one bronze. She holds 135 victories throughout international and domestic competitions.

Read also

Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah age, football statistics, salary, latest updates

6. Bárbara Seixas de Freitas

Female beach volleyball players
Barbara Seixas in action during the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in 2018. Photo: Alexandre Loureiro
Source: Getty Images
Full nameBárbara Seixas de Freitas
Day of birth8 March 1987
Place of birthRio de Janeiro, Brazil

Bárbara Seixas de Freitas is a Brazilian female beach volleyball player who plays as a defender. She was named FIVB Rookie of the Year in 2012. Seixas is a three-time youth World Champion and won the bronze medal in the 2013 World Championships alongside her teammate Liliane.

7. Kelly Cheng

Full nameKelly Marie Cheng (Claes)
Day of birth 18 September 1995
Place of birth Fullerton, California, United States

Female beach volleyball player Kelly Marie Cheng (Claes) and her teammate Sara Hughes won the bronze medal at the 2013 U19 World Championships. They also won the silver medal at the 2014 U21 World Championships.

8. Sara Hughes

Female beach volleyball players
Sara Hughes competes against Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes in the semifinals during the Monster Hydro Cup in 2020. Photo: Mpu Dinani
Source: Getty Images
Full nameSara Elizabeth Hughes
Day of birth14 February 1995
Place of birthLong Beach, California, United States

Read also

Samuel Inkoom wife, salary, football career, latest news

Sara Hughes is an American player who won two gold and three bronze medals from the FIVB World Tour and one gold from the FIVB Pro Beach Tour. The established athlete has also won three matches on the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) Pro Tour.

9. Brandie Wilkerson

Female beach volleyball players
Brandie Wilkerson of Canada controls the ball during the Beach Volleyball World Championships 2022 Final match. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli
Source: Getty Images
Full nameBrandie Wilkerson
Day of birth 1 July 1992
Place of birthLausanne, Switzerland

Brandie Wilkerson is one of the female beach volleyball players with excellent skills. In the past three years, the native Canadian and her teammate have won gold, silver, and bronze medals.

10. Talita Antunes

Female beach volleyball players
Talita Antunes tries to save the ball during the Women's Bronze medal match between Brazil and Canada in 2017 in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic
Source: Getty Images
Full nameTalita Antunes da Rocha
Day of birth29 August 1982
Place of birthAquidauana, State of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil

Talita Antunes is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who plays as a blocker. She was the 2005 FIVB Rookie of the Year and the 2013 and 2015 World Tour Winner. Talita is one of the hottest beach volleyball players.

Read also

Adambathia Larsen Kwarasey profile: nationality, family, parents, football stats

11. Tina Graudiņa

Female beach volleyball players
Tina Graudina of Latvia during the quarterfinal match of the A1 CEV Euro Beach Volley Vienna 2021. Photo: Andrea Kareth
Source: Getty Images
Full namesTina Graudina
Day of birth9 March 1998
Place of birthRiga, Latvia

Tina Graudina is a Latvian player born on 9 March 1998 in Riga. She is among the most promising tall female beach volleyball players. In 2020, she was recognized as the Tokyo Olympics' best all-around scorer. Graudia won the 2019 European Championship and was named the FIVB Rookie of the Year in 2018.

12. Nina Betschart

Female beach volleyball players
Nina Betschart tries to play the ball during the quarterfinal match of the A1 CEV Euro Beach Volley Vienna 2021. Photo: Gerd Schifferl
Source: Getty Images
Full nameNina Betschart
Day of birth14 October 1995
Place of birth Steinhausen, Switzerland

Nina Betschart, a professional female beach volleyball player from Switzerland, collaborates with Tanja Hüberli to defend the right side. She was the 2021 European Champion and won the silver medal in the 2018 and 2022 European Championships.

13. Betsi Flint

Feamle beach volleyball players
Betsi Flint reacts during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris
Source: Getty Images
Full nameBetsi Flint
Day of birth13 August 1992
Place of birthSouth Dakota, United States

Betsi Flint is an American female beach volleyball player. She is a five-time AVP champion and competed for Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in beach and indoor volleyball.

Read also

WWE Lita: real name, married, net worth, Edge relationship

14. Anastasija Kravčenoka

Female beach volleyball players
Anastasija Kravcenoka digs during the golden set of the quarterfinal match during the A1 CEV Beach Volley Nations Cup Vienna 2022. Photo: Andrea Kareth
Source: Getty Images
Full nameAnastasija Kravčenoka
Day of birth19 January 1997
Place of birthDaugavpils, Latvia

Anastasija Kravčenoka and her partner Tina Graudia became Latvia's first women's pair to qualify for the Olympics. She represents Latvia at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

15. Taryn Kloth

Female beach volleyball players
Taryn Kloth (R) and Kristen Nuss celebrate during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris
Source: Getty Images
Full nameTaryn Kloth
Day of birth10 April 1997
Place of birthSouth Dakota, United States

Taryn Kloth is a female American beach volleyball player named Big East Tournament MVP in 2017. Additionally, in 2021, Taryn and her partner Kristen were named Co-Rookies of the Year.

16. Kristen Nuss

Female beach volleyball players
Kristen Nuss digs the volleyball during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris
Source: Getty Images
Full nameKristen Nuss
Day of birth16 December 1977
Place of birthNew Orleans, LA, United States

Kristen Nuss is an American beach volleyball player. After college, Kristen played her first full AVP season, winning the Atlanta Open, being voted Co-Rookie of the Year, and Best Defender on tour.

17. April Ross

Read also

WWE Naomi: husband, salary, net worth, what happened to her

Full nameApril Elizabeth Ross
Day of birth20 June 1982
Place of birthCosta Mesa, California, United States

April Ross, an American beach volleyball player, has won three Olympic medals. She won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in 2012 with Jennifer Kessy, a bronze medal with Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2016, and a gold medal with Alix Klineman in the Summer Olympics in 2020. She is also one of the most beautiful female beach volleyball players.

18. Terese Cannon

Female beach volleyball players
Terese Cannon reacts during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open at Pomellato’s Oak Street Boutique in 2022. Photo: Quinn Harris
Source: Getty Images
Full nameTerese Cannon
Day of birth1 October 1995
Place of birthUSA

Terese Cannon is an American female beach volleyball player born on 1 October 1995. She was a two-time team captain, a three-time PAC12 All-Conference team pick, and an AVCA All-American in 2019.

19. Sarah Sponcil

Female beach volleyball players
Sarah Sponcil celebrates after winning a match during the AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open in 2021. Photo: Adam Hagy
Source: Getty Images
Full nameSarah Marie Sponcil
Day of birth16 August 1996
Place of birthPhoenix, Arizona, USA

Read also

Asante Kotoko S.C - history, facts, and stats787

Sarah Marie Sponcil, an American player, represented the United States in the Volleyball Beach National Team at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Sponcil and her partner Claes became the youngest beach volleyball team to represent the United States at the Olympics since the sport's inception in 1996.

20. Taliqua Clancy

Full nameTaliqua Clancy
Day of birth25 June 1992
Place of birth Kingaroy, Australia

Taliqua Clancy is an Australian player who plays as a left-side blocker. She represented Australia in beach volleyball at the 2016 Summer Olympics alongside Louise Bawden, reaching the quarterfinals. She is the first Indigenous Australian volleyball player to compete in the Olympics for Australia.

FAQs

  1. Who is the best female beach volleyball player? Larissa França holds the record for the most beach volleyball victories, with 62 FIVB wins.
  2. Who is the prettiest beach volleyball player? Talita Antunes is considered one of the most stunning beach volleyball players. However, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Some consider Alisa Manyonok, Siri Bjorkesett, and Winifer Fernandez the most beautiful.
  3. Who is the female volleyball player on TikTok? Yulia Gerasimova, a Ukrainian volleyball player, has become an internet sensation, with some of her videos going viral on TikTok.
  4. Who were the best female beach volleyball players of the 90s? Liz Masakayan, Angela Rock, and Holly McPeak were some of the best beach volleyball players of the 90s.
  5. Who are the greatest beach volleyball team of all time? Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings are the best beach volleyball team of all time, having won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2004, 2008, and 2012.
  6. Which team has won the most gold medals in women's beach volleyball? The United States beach volleyball team.
  7. Who is the world's number 1 women's volleyball player? The number one volleyball player in the women's ranking is Korean star Kim Yeon Koung.

Read also

Melissa Satta bio: age, net worth, family, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Female beach volleyball players have dominated beach volleyball for years as they are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes. It is a very engaging sport that is fun to watch. Beach volleyball players are rated based on their performance in various tournaments and competitions, considering factors such as tournament results, consistency, and head-to-head results against top-rated opponents.

The FIFA World Cup is the most competitive sport globally. Yen.com.gh recently published an article on countries that have never missed a World Cup.

Brazil, Germany, and Argentina are some of the strongest football nations that have made notable appearances in the event. Brazil is the only country that has never missed a World Cup, with 22 appearances, followed by Germany with 20 appearances.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel