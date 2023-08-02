15 most beautiful LPGA players you should know about: A comprehensive list

When mentioning professional golf personalities, some of the famous names that pop up include Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy. However, did you know that female golfers exist? Yes, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is home to some of the biggest names in the sport. Discover some of the most beautiful LPGA players in the world.

Nelly Korda, Michelle Wie West, Atthaya Thitikul, Hannah Green. Photo: Dustin Satloff, Cindy Ord, Chris Coduto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The most beautiful LPGA players credit their success to the organisation and foundation of their association. The Ladies Professional Golf Association began in 1950, focusing on women's opportunities and training them into professional golfers.

15 most beautiful LPGA players

The most beautiful LPGA players have dominated on and off the course. These women are talented, have successful careers and are among the most good-looking in their sport.

While you might think having such a package is rare, you will be surprised by how many such stars exist. Beauty is a subjective topic, but here are some of the most beautiful LPGA players worldwide worth knowing.

1. Sandra Gal

Sandra Gal of Germany attends the Buick LPGA Shanghai Pro-Am Party at Pullman Hotels in Shanghai, China. Photo: Zhe Ji

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Gal is among the hottest female golfers on the LPGA Tour. She is a German national born in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 9 May 1985. Sandra Gal began playing golf at a young age, joining the German National Team at 17 and winning the German National Girls Championship at 18. She turned pro in 2007 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2008.

2. Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson of the United States arrives at the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Alexis Noel Thompson is among the top women pro golfers with 11 LPGA Tours, 2 Ladies European Tour, and one LPGA of Japan Tour wins in her career. She was born on 10 February 1995 in Coral Springs, Florida, USA. Lexi was the youngest golfer ever to qualify to play in the US Women's Open at 12 and turned professional at 15.

3. Natalie Gulbis

Natalie Gulbis of the USA and her husband Joshua walk the Red Carpet event at the World Celebrity Pro-Am 2016 Mission Hills China Golf Tournament in Haikou, China. Photo: Power Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Anne Gulbis is one of the most beautiful female golfers in the LPGA. She was born on 7 January 1983 in Sacramento, California, USA. At four, Natalie Gulbis began her interest in golf, winning her debut tournament at age seven. In 1997 aged 14, she played in her first LPGA Tour event. Natalie turned pro in 2001, joining the LPGA Tour in 2002.

4. Muni He

Muni He of China during her media conference as a preview for the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

Muni "Lily" He is a Chinese pro golfer who plays in the LPGA Tour in the USA. She was born on 17 June 1999 in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. Muni was introduced to golf at a young age by her father. She won the 2015 Polo Junior Classic and the 2017 Minnesota Invitational as an amateur before going pro in 2017 and joining the LPGA in 2019.

5. Paula Creamer

Paula Creamer of the United States attends the Buick LPGA Shanghai Pro-Am Party at Pullman Hotels in Shanghai, China. Photo: Zhe Ji

Source: Getty Images

Paula Creamer is one of the top women golfers in the world, winning 12 tournaments, including 10 LPGA Tour events. She was born on 5 August 1986 in Mountain View, California. Paula turned pro in 2004 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2005.

6. Jessica Korda

Jessica Korda of Team United States is introduced during The Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony at Promenade Park in Toledo, Ohio. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Regina Korda is a Czech-American professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. She was born on 27 February 1993 in Bradenton, Florida, USA. She comes from a sporting family, with her parents being retired pro tennis players. Jessica turned pro in 2010 and has six professional wins in her career.

7. Blair O'Neal

Blair O'Neal attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Blair O'Neal is a professional golfer, model, and television personality. She was born on 14 May 1981 in Macomb, Illinois, USA but grew up in Tempe, Arizona. Blair's interest in golf began young after joining a junior golf school in Mesa. She has had a successful golf career winning the Golf Channel's The Big Break tournament in 2000.

8. Sharmila Nicollet

Sharmila Nicollet of India looks on during the second round of the Evian Masters at the Evian Masters golf club in Evian-les-Bains, France. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

Sharmila Nicollet is an Indian professional golfer from Bangalore, India. Her father is French, while her mother is Indian. Nicollete was born on 12 March 1991 in Bangalore, India. Though she has played in only two LPGA Tours, Sharmila Nicollet has competed in 64 Ladies European Tour events.

9. Belen Mozo

Belen Mozo of Spain poses for a portrait ahead of the LPGA Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Belen Mozo is among the beautiful lady golfers in the LPGA and Ladies European tours. She was born on 25 September 1988 in Cádiz, Spain. Belen began playing golf at 8, and years later, she won the 2004 AJGA Thunderbird Invitational, Doral-Publix Junior Classic and the British Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in 2006. She turned pro in 2010, joining the LPGA Tour in 2011.

10. Cheyenne Woods

Cheyenne Woods of the USA talks to the media before teeing off during the pro-am as a preview for the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

Cheyenne Nicole Woods is an American professional golfer. On 25 July 1990 in Phoenix, Arizona, she was born to Susan Woods and Earl Dennison Woods Jr (Tiger Woods' half-brother). Cheyenne Woods had a successful amateur career winning more than 30 tournaments. She turned pro in 2012 and has two professional wins in her career.

11. Nelly Korda

Nelly Kord plays her second shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Photo: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

Nelly Korda is a professional golfer from the USA playing on the LPGA Tour. She has won eight LPGA Tours, three Ladies European Tours and one Epson Tour. Nelly was born on 28 July 1998 in Bradenton, Florida, USA. She turned pro in 2016 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2017.

12. Morgan Pressel

Morgan Pressel poses for a portrait at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California. Photo: Donald Miralle

Source: Getty Images

Morgan Pressel is a professional golfer and golf commentator from the United States. She was born on 23 May 1988 in Tampa, Florida, USA. Pressel began her career as an amateur in 2001, aged 12. Pressel turned pro in 2005, joining the LPGA Tour in 2006 with four professional wins.

13. Michelle Wie West

Pro Golfer Michelle Wie West attends the Stephen Curry 2022 ESPYs celebration at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Sung Wie West is a professional American golfer. She was born on 11 October 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Michelle began playing golf at age four and started her amateur career in 2000 at 10. She turned pro in 2005, joining the LPGA Tour in 2009.

14. Atthaya Thitikul

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand acknowledges the gallery after holing out on the 18th green during the third round of the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Shiga, Japan. Photo: Yoshimasa Nakano

Source: Getty Images

Atthaya Thitikul is a professional Thai golfer who plays on the LPGA and Ladies' European tours. She was born on 20 February 2003 in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi, Thailand. Thitikul began playing golf aged 6.

She won the Ladies European Thailand Championship in 2017 as an amateur aged 14. Thitikul turned pro in 2020 and has 12 professional wins in her career.

15. Hannah Green

Hannah Green of Australia prepares to tee off on the eleventh hole during Day One of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Photo: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Green is a professional golfer from Australia. She was born on 20 December 1996 in Perth, Western Australia. Green began playing golf while in school at Como Secondary College. She turned pro in 2016 and has ten professional wins in her career. Hannah Green is the winner of the 2019 Women's PGA Championship.

Who is the most beautiful woman golfer?

There are many beautiful female golfers. The top names include Sandra Gal, Lexi Thompson and Muni "Lily" He.

Who is the most fashionable female golfer?

According to the Bleacher Report, Paula Creamer tops the list of the best-dressed ladies on the LPGA Tour. She is known as Pink Panther and dresses in pink outfits during the tour.

Who are the top 10 female golfers?

As of mid-2023, the rankings of the top female golfers include the following according to Rolex Rankings.

Player Country Jin Young Ko Korea Nelly Korda USA Lydia Ko New Zealand Lilia Vu USA Ruoning Yin China Allisen Corpuz USA Minjee Lee Australia Hyo-Joo Kim Korea Atthaya Thitikul Thailand Xiyu Lin China

The most beautiful LPGA players include some of the most talented sports personalities from the Ladies Professional Golf Association. These sportswomen enjoy huge fanbases and are some of the most good-looking athletes in sports.

Yen.com.gh published an article about the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. The sports stadium is in Melbourne, Australia's second most populated city.

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium has hosted the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. But apart from its location, what else makes the arena popular?

Source: YEN.com.gh