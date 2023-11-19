The best rock bands of the 2000s: The top 20 greatest 2000s rock bands

Are you a fan of rock music? If so, you might agree that the 2000s was an era of great diversity and innovation in music. This decade saw the rise of iconic bands, each bringing unique sound and style to the music scene. But with an extensive list to choose from, which bands ranked best? Discover the best rock bands of the 2000s.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Linkin Park and Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol perform on stage. Photo: KMazur, Jeff Neira, Dave M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What type of rock was popular in the 2000s? The 2000s saw a captivating blend of diverse genres such as alternative rock, pop-punk, and nu-metal. Garage rock, post-grunge, post-Britpop, emo, post-hardcore, metalcore, and indie rock were also famous.

The best rock bands of the 2000s

What rock bands were in the 2000s? Notable bands that dominated the decade include Linkin Park, Green Day, Slipknot, and Avenged Sevenfold. Each of these bands brought their unique sound and style to the table, shaping the landscape of the genre.

Which were the best rock bands of the 2000s? According to several ranking websites, such as Spinditty, here is a list of the best rock bands from the 2000s. The following list is not in any particular order.

1. Linkin Park

Linkin Park was one of the most prominent alternative metal bands of the 2000s. The band dominated the era with its unique blend of nu-metal and alternative rock, heartfelt lyrics and powerful performances. Linkin Park released its debut album, Hybrid Theory, in 2000.

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, often called RHCP or Chilli Peppers, are an American music group formed in Los Angeles in 1982. Its music is a unique blend of alternative rock, funk, punk rock, hard rock, hip hop, and psychedelic rock. Notable hits from the era include Californication (2000) and Can't Stop (2002).

3. Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold, from Huntington Beach, California, was one of the biggest heavy metal rock bands of the 2000s. The American band, formed in 1999, was known for their diverse sound and dramatic imagery on album covers and merchandise. Some of Avenger Sevenfold's top hits from the 2000s include Burn It Down (2005), Eternal Rest (2003), and Warmness On the Soul (2001).

4. Green Day

Green Day, formed in the East Bay of California in 1987, was one of the best punk rock bands of the 2000s. The music group consisted of lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool. Some of its top hits from the era include East Jesus Nowhere, 21 Guns, American Idiot and Macy's Day Parade.

5. Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol was formed in 1994 in Dundee, Scotland. Its music is a unique blend of alternative rock and power pop. The band rose to fame with their major-label debut album, Final Straw, released in 2003 with the hit single Run. Its next album, Eyes Open, was in 2006, and its hit single, Chasing Cars, propelled the band to greater international fame.

6. Korn

The top rock bands' 2000s list would not be complete without mentioning the American nu-metal band Korn. Formed in 1993, the band is notable for pioneering the nu-metal genre and bringing it into the mainstream. The band first experienced mainstream success with Follow the Leader (1998) and Issues (1999), debuting at number one on the Billboard 2001.

7. Nickelback

Nickelback, formed in 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, is a Canadian music group known for its post-grunge, hard rock, alternative rock, alternative metal, and pop rock sound. Nickelback reached a mainstream breakthrough in 2002 with the single How You Remind Me, which reached number one in the United States and Canada.

8. Slipknot

Slipknot is an American heavy metal band formed in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995. The band rapidly rose to fame following its eponymous debut album in 1999. The band succeeded in the 2000s, releasing several albums, including Iowa in 2001, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) in 2004, and All Hope Is Gone in 2008.

9. Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy is an American music group formed in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, in 2001. The band's music uniquely blends pop-punk, pop-rock, emo-pop, and alternative rock. Fall Out Boy released several albums in the 2000s, including Take This to Your Grave (2003), From Under the Cork Tree (2005), Infinity of High (2007) and Folie à Deux (2008).

10. System of a Down

System of a Down is an Armenian-American heavy metal band formed in 1994 in Glendale, California. The band achieved commercial success by releasing five studio albums, three of which debuted at number one on the Billboard 2001. System of a Down released several notable albums in the 2000s. The most notable included Toxicity (2001), Steal This Album (2002), Mezmerize (2005) and Hypnotize (2005).

11. Blink-182

Blink-182 is an American music group formed in Poway, California, in 1992. The band, comprising Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, enjoyed commercial success in the 2000s after releasing Enema of the State (1999) and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001). Blink-182's straightforward approach and simple arrangements made them popular among generations of listeners.

12. Creed

Creed is an American music group formed in 1994 in Tallahassee, Florida, USA. The band was prominent in the late 1990s and early 2000s post-grunge movement, releasing three consecutive multi-platinum albums. Some of Creed's notable albums from the era include Human Clay (2000), Weathered (2001) and Full Circle (2009).

13. Radiohead

Radiohead is an English music group formed in 1985 in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, England. The band's experimental approach is credited with advancing the sound of alternative rock. Despite rising to prominence in the 1990s, the British band enjoyed success in the 2000s. Some of its notable albums from the era include Kid A, Amnesiac, Hail to the Thief and In Rainbows.

14. Paramore

Paramore is an American rock crew formed in 2004 in Franklin, Tennessee, USA. The band has released several albums, with their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, released in 2005. They released Riot! in 2007 and Brand New Eyes in 2009. According to Best Selling Albums, the band has sold over 6 million records in the United States and over 7 million albums worldwide.

15. Coldplay

Coldplay is a British music band that was formed in London in 1997. Its debut album, Parachutes (2000), received a Brit Award for British Album of the Year, a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album, and a Mercury Prize nomination. Some of Coldplay's top albums from the 2000s include A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008).

16. The White Stripes

The White Stripes were an American rock duo formed in Detroit in 1997. The band was a leading group of the 2000s indie rock and garage rock revival. The White Stripes rose to prominence with its critically acclaimed albums White Blood Cells (2001) and Elephant (2003).

17. Evanescence

Evanescence is an American music band founded in 1995 by singer and keyboardist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody in Little Rock, Arkansas. The band released its debut studio album, Fallen, in 2003, which had hit singles like Bring Me to Life and My Immortal. Evanescence released its second studio album, The Open Door, in 2006 and many more.

18. The Killers

The Killers are an American music group formed in Las Vegas in 2001. The band has released seven studio albums, each reaching the top spot on the UK Albums Chart. Some of their notable albums from the 2000s include Hot Fuss (2004), Sam's Town (2006), and Day & Age (2008).

19. The Strokes

The Strokes are an American music group formed in New York City in 1998. It was a leading group of the early-2000s indie and garage rock revival. The Strokes released their debut EP, The Modern Age, in early 2001. The same year, the band released their debut album, Is This It. Other albums from the 2000s include Room on Fire (2003) and First Impressions of Earth (2006).

20. Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters is an American music band founded as a one-person project by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in Seattle in 1994. In 2002, its album One by One received two Grammy Awards. Their 2005 album In Your Honor was nominated for five Grammys, and their 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace won a Grammy and a Brit Award.

Who were the indie bands in the UK in the early 2000s?

There were several indie bands in the UK in the early 2000s. Here are a few notable ones:

Ludes: A South London band with hits like Radio . They released the album The Dark Art of Happiness in 2006 before splitting up.

A South London band with hits like . They released the album in 2006 before splitting up. Arctic Monkeys: They are one of the most prominent acts to owe their success to the use of internet social networking.

They are one of the most prominent acts to owe their success to the use of internet social networking. Franz Ferdinand: This band was part of the post-punk revival movement.

This band was part of the post-punk revival movement. The Kooks: They were another prominent independent music band in the 2000s.

They were another prominent independent music band in the 2000s. Kaiser Chiefs: This band was known for their energetic stage presence.

This band was known for their energetic stage presence. Bloc Party: A band known for their unique mix of indie rock and post-punk.

A band known for their unique mix of indie rock and post-punk. The Fratellis: This Scottish band is known for their hit single Chelsea Dagger (2006).

This Scottish band is known for their hit single (2006). Razorlight: They gained fame with their debut album, Up All Night (2004) , and the single America (2006).

They gained fame with their debut album, (2004) and the single (2006). Editors: A band known for their dark and atmospheric sound.

The best rock bands of the 2000s comprise some of music history's most influential and innovative groups. Some notable names include Linkin Park, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, Fall Out Boy and Blink-182. Each of these bands brought their unique sound and style to the table, shaping the landscape of 2000s rock music.

Yen.com.gh published a list of the best Christian rock bands of all time. Christian rock bands have significantly contributed to the music industry, dealing with religious themes in their songs.

While the popularity of Christian rock has fluctuated over the years, many bands are still active today. Some bands are affiliated with contemporary Christian music labels, media outlets, and festivals, while others are self-contained. Discover the all-time best Christian bands.

Source: YEN.com.gh