Top 30 interesting Colombia fun facts you didn't know about

Colombia has breathtaking beauty, a rich cultural heritage, and incredible biodiversity. While it is well-known for its coffee, salsa, and emeralds, there is much more to discover about this dynamic nation. Discover intriguing Colombia fun facts that will tickle your interest and broaden your knowledge.

What does Colombia look like? Colombia is the ideal blend of modern city life with the tranquillity of raw, pristine nature. The food is incredible, and the country is among the most biodiverse in the world. Colombia can give you a taste of everything you're looking for as a tourist.

30 interesting Colombia fun facts

Colombia is a safe, picturesque, and tourist-friendly country. It is a fantastic place for everyone looking for fun and relaxation. Here is a list of fun facts about Colombia's culture, history, and geography.

1. Colombia has two coastlines

Is Colombia in South America? Colombia is located in the northwestern region of South America, bordered by Brazil to the southeast, Venezuela to the east, Panama to the northwest, Peru and Ecuador to the south, the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Caribbean Sea to the north. It is the only South American country with coastlines on the Pacific and Caribbean oceans.

2. Colombia is the second most diverse country globally

Colombia is one of the 17 countries classified as "megadiverse," coming in second after Brazil. The country hosts one out of every ten species, and the key lies in its diverse ecosystems. Colombia features rainforests, deserts, vast savannahs, and Andean cloud forests, which support practically every type of organism.

3. Colombia is the largest producer of emerald

What is Colombia known for? Colombia produces 70-90% of the world's emeralds. The gemstone industry highly values the Colombian emerald due to its deep, vivid green tint. It is the benchmark for quality gemstones. Rival emeralds mined in Zambia have a brighter blue-ish green hue, a less traditional tone.

4. Colombia is a coffee wonderland

Colombia is the third largest coffee producer in the world after Brazil and Vietnam. The country's excellent soils provide ideal circumstances for coffee growth. Colombia's coffee culture is rich, with coffee farms offering comprehensive experiences that teach visitors about the entire coffee production process.

5. Colombia has more than 4,000 species of orchids

One fascinating fact about Colombia is that it is one of the world's largest flower producers, with 4,000 species of orchids. Colombia's national flower is an orchid known as Cattleya Trianae. The orchid was named after José Jerónimo Triana, a Colombian botanist and naturalist.

6. Colombia has 60 national parks

Colombia's national parks feature a wide variety of topography. It has something for every nature enthusiast, from forest, mountainous, aquatic, and deserts. One of the largest national parks is the Unesco World Heritage Site of Chiribiquete National Park, often known as The Maloca of the Jaguar. It covers 4.3 million hectares.

7. Colombia is often voted as world's happiest country

Colombia has topped the list of the World's Happiest Country numerous times in the last few years. Colombians were also declared the world's most content citizens in 2016.

8. The Rainbow River is found in Colombia

Caño Cristales, commonly known as the river of 5 colours, is a vividly hued freshwater river with aquatic plants and algae that form a blue, red, yellow, orange, and green running stream. The bright water is one-of-a-kind, and no other stream on the planet has colours like this.

9. Spanish is her official language

Colombia has a larger proportion of Spanish speakers than Spain. It has the second largest Spanish-speaking population after Mexico, with 99.2% of the population speaking Spanish, compared to Spain's 99%. As a result, Spanish is the official language of Colombia.

10. The national sport of Colombia is tejo

Throwing heavy metal discs into clay pits coated in gunpowder landmines is a common pastime among Colombian men, and you'll drink copious amounts of local beer while doing so. It's like a game of exploding horseshoes that is immensely more enjoyable with a bit of booze.

11. Colombians celebrate 18 national holidays annually

Another fun fact about Colombia is that they have 18 national holidays each year. Although most of the 18 holidays are religiously related, all Colombians participate in the celebrations. The Colombian holiday cycle is unique in that it changes each year it follows the lunar cycle.

12. Home to the world's largest salsa festival

Another fascinating fact is that Colombia hosts the world's largest salsa festival, known as Feria de Cali. It is conducted annually from 25th December to 30th December. This five-day event features magnificent musical, dancing, and artistic acts. There are various forms of music, but the most popular is Latin music.

13. A third of Colombia is covered with the Amazon rainforest

One-third of Colombia's land is part of the massive Amazon rainforest. The Colombian Amazon is a biodiversity hotspot, home to numerous plant and animal species and indigenous communities.

14. Home to Pink dolphins

The Pink Dolphin, often known as Boto, is one of the Amazon River's most magical creatures. The Amazon River Dolphins are freshwater dolphins whose distinctive pink colour has captivated generations and inspired local folklore.

15. The Lost City of El Dorado is in Colombia

The mythology of El Dorado, also known as The Golden One, is one of the most intriguing stories. The tale, which dates back to the pre-Columbian era, centres on a city, or sometimes a ruler, abounding in limitless wealth and covered in gold.

16. Home to the world's tallest palm trees

The Cocora Valley in Colombia's coffee region near Salento features the world's tallest palm trees, the Quindío wax palms, creating a dreamlike landscape. These distinctive trees, reaching up to 60 metres, create a bizarre and picturesque environment.

17. Colombia is a birdwatcher paradise

Colombia has the world's most diverse bird population, with over 1,900 species. Birdwatchers go to Colombia to see the country's extraordinary feathered inhabitants, which include colourful toucans and magnificent condors.

18. Colombia hosts one of the world's largest carnivals

The Barranquilla Carnival, which takes place annually in the coastal city of Barranquilla, is one of the world's largest and most colourful carnivals. The funfair celebrates Colombia's unique cultural heritage and traditions with its extravagant parades, bright costumes, and loud music.

19. Colombia gained their independence from Spain

Indigenous people originally inhabited Colombia before being occupied by Spaniards in the early 1500s. Colombia obtained independence from Spain about 300 years later, in 1819. Colombia celebrates Independence Day on the 20th of July every year.

20. Home to humpback whales

Colombia offers some of the best opportunities to watch humpback whales. Every year, these gigantic animals migrate to the warm waters off the coast of Colombia. One of the most incredible spots to see these gentle giants is in the village of Bahia Solano.

21. Colombia is named after Christopher Columbus

Colombia was named after Christopher Columbus, an Italian explorer and navigator. Although most people spell and pronounce the country's name as Columbia, it is spelt with two 'O's.

22. Bandeja Paisa is Colombia's official national dish

Bandeja Paisa is a traditional meal in Colombia. It's well-known for containing fried eggs, red beans, plantains, pork, arepas, white rice, chorizo, ground beef, and other ingredients.

23. Kids enjoy sipping coffee in Colombia

What are Colombia facts for kids? As mentioned above, Colombia is one of the world's top coffee producers, and adults typically consume one or two cups daily. Another interesting Colombian fact is that children drink coffee, which is usually diluted with milk, but it is the same coffee that adults drink.

24. Home of the highest waterfall

Did you know that Colombia is home to the highest waterfall? The highest waterfall in Colombia is La Chorrera Falls, a flowing cascade that stands 590 metres (1,935 ft) tall.

25. The national anthem plays on the media twice a day

The national anthem is played twice daily on radio and television as required by law, which is a quirky little gesture of patriotism. The anthem can be heard at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

26. South America's longest bicycle route

The Altro de Letras, which spans more than 300 kilometres, is ideal for cyclists. But that is not a beginner's road, as it is renowned as one of the world's most challenging climbs for cyclists.

27. Cheaper cosmetic enhancement procedures

Tourists travel to Colombia yearly to take advantage of the lower prices and widely available cosmetic procedures such as liposuction and tummy tucks. With Colombia's appreciation of the curvy female shape, plastic surgery has grown into a vast industry and widely accepted way of life.

28. Home to a church made of salt underground

The Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá is located 200 metres underground in an abandoned salt mine. Religious pilgrims frequently visit the spectacular cavern, which serves as a functional Catholic church and a tourist attraction.

29. Colombians add cheese to their hot chocolate

In Colombia, a steaming cup of hot chocolate is more than simply a drink; it is an unforgettable experience. But what distinguishes the Colombian version is the delightful addition of cheese. When served, little bits of soft white cheese are added to the hot chocolate and allowed to melt, resulting in a sweet and salty taste.

30. Aguardiente is its national drink

Aguardiente, which means burning water, is Colombia's national drink. This anise-flavoured liqueur made from sugarcane has a special place in Colombian culture. Aguardiente is more than a drink; it symbolises Colombian oneness and festivity.

What are the five interesting facts about Colombian food?

Colombian cuisine is a fascinating blend of indigenous, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences, creating a diversified and flavorful culinary landscape. Here are five intriguing facts about Colombian food:

As mentioned above, Bandeja Paisa is Colombia's national dish. The meal celebrates the country's agricultural bounty while reflecting the Paisa people's traditional farming roots.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

As the third largest coffee producer in the world, adult Colombians take at least two cups of coffee daily.

As mentioned above, Colombians take their hot chocolate alongside bits of cheese.

Soup is a staple, served with every meal and even on its own.

These fascinating Colombia fun facts merely scratch the surface of Colombia's diverse cultural, historical, and natural wonders. The country offers a unique experience that creates a lasting impact, whether you are drawn to its rich culture, magnificent landscapes, or dynamic towns.

