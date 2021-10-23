Whether luck, fate or a result of hard work, some actresses have had their careers carved in stone. If you have watched Gossip Girl, airing on HBO Max, you are likely familiar with the character Blair Waldorf, an independent, outspoken, and beautiful girl. But, how much do you know about her aside from her decorated acting career?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Gossip Girl character, Blair Waldorf smiling for the camera. Photo: @RadiantWaldorf

Source: Twitter

Blair Waldorf is regarded as the "Queen B" of the Upper East Side. She is also the wife of Chuck Bass and the best friend of Serena van der Woodsen. What else do you know about her?

Blair Waldorf's profile summary

Blair Waldorf's real name: Leighton Marissa Meester

Leighton Marissa Meester Full name: Blair Cornelia Waldorf Bass

Blair Cornelia Waldorf Bass Celebrated name: Blair Waldorf, B, Queen B

Blair Waldorf, B, Queen B Birthday: 24th November 1990

24th November 1990 Birthplace: Manhattan, New York City

Manhattan, New York City Title: Princess Blair of Monaco (during her marriage to Louis)

Princess Blair of Monaco (during her marriage to Louis) Parents : Harold and Eleanor Waldorf

: Harold and Eleanor Waldorf Stepfather: Cyrus Rose

Cyrus Rose Stepbrother: Aaron Rose

Aaron Rose Spouse: Charles "Chuck" Bass (husband) and Prince Louis Grimaldi(ex-husband)

Charles "Chuck" Bass (husband) and Prince Louis Grimaldi(ex-husband) Children: Henry Bass (son, with Chuck; flash-forward)

Henry Bass (son, with Chuck; flash-forward) Religion : Protestant

: Protestant Alma mater: New York University, Columbia University

New York University, Columbia University First appearance : Pilot

: Pilot Last appearance: New York, I Love You XOXO

New York, I Love You XOXO Status: Alive

Alive Portrayed by: Leighton Meester

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Waldorf's summary in Gossip Girl

Blair is the daughter of Harold and Eleanor Waldorf, a successful lawyer and fashion designer respectively. Her parents divorced, and her stepfathers include Roman Garrel and Cyrus Rose.

Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf fixing her crown. Photo: @RadiantWaldorf

Source: Twitter

After failing to build a future with Nate Archibald, Blair starts a romantic relationship with Chuck Bass but later embarks on a failed marriage with Prince Louis Grimaldi throughout the series.

Blair's storyline surrounds her struggle with constantly feeling as if she is in Serena's shadow and finding how she can shine in her light. What personality type is Blair Waldorf? She is fiercely strong, independent, outspoken, beautiful, and capable of doing anything.

Blair Waldorf's appearance and style

Blair is considered one of the most beautiful people on the UES and is known for her notable style, partly attributed to being the daughter of a fashion designer. In the novel series, she is described as a striking brunette and is portrayed in the show.

Amidst season two of the TV series, she was voted as the most beautiful female lead. Additionally, her wardrobe continually garnered real-life acclaim during the early seasons. Though naturally beautiful and much-admired, Blair, being an overachiever, enjoys making an effort to catch eyes.

For instance, Blair Waldorf's wedding dresses were one of its kinds. She was married twice but looked spectacular at both weddings. During her first union, she chose a royal wedding with Louis Grimaldi. It was a Vera Wa*g strapless lace dress, tied at the waist by a tulle bow, with a sweetheart neckline and a long veil.

The second one was the most iconic as she wedded the love of her life, Chuck Bass. Blair Waldorf wedding dress was a sky blue Elie Saab lace dress with semi-sheer long sleeves, full-length embroidered flowers and tiny crystals.

Blair Waldorf's headband is another iconic feature in her dressing and style. She single-handedly spearheaded a headband renaissance that gave everyone a million reasons to fall in love with the hair accessory all over again.

Some of the most iconic pieces of art on her head were:

Black roses

Hamptons casual

Preppy plaid

Seductive ribbon

Summer white

Royal jewels

Bold bow

Flower power

Princess diaries

Wedding crystals

Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf in a red and white headband smiling for the camera. Photo: @RadiantWaldorf

Source: Twitter

Memorable quotes

Over the years, the main characters had wise, witty, and beautiful lines that helped make this TV show even greater. Here are some of Blair Waldorf's quotes from the show:

You need to be cold to be queen. Anne Boleyn thought only with her heart, and she got her head chopped off.

Destiny is for losers. It’s just a stupid excuse to wait for things to happen instead of making them happen.

Well, here’s my advice. Have a little faith, and if that doesn’t work, have a lot of mimosas.

If you want something, you don't stop for anyone or anything until you get it.

Three words. Eight letters. Say it, and I'm yours.

Feelings never do make sense. They get you all confused. Then they drive you around for hours before they drop you right back where you started.

Forget boys. Keep your eyes on the prize.

I’m not a stop along the way. I’m a destination.

You deserve someone who would move mountains for you if he had to.

Nothing's holding me back anymore. I know what I want, and I'm going to get it.

I will not be weak anymore.

If you’re going to be sad, you might as well be sad in Paris.

Damn that mother, Chucker.

I’m the best of the best. I’m Blair Waldorf.

There aren’t enough curse words in the world to satisfy me right now.

As you can see, I survived without you.

You can’t make people love you, but you can make them fear you.

I’ve been waiting all summer to feel sparkly again, and I won’t be pulled back into the darkness.

I lost my true self, but I want to be found.

I would never put my fate in someone else’s hands.

Don't act like I didn't fight for you. I did. Hard. For a long time. So, please, forgive me if, now that we're over, I'm exhausted.

Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf walking on the streets with shopping bags. Photo: @RadiantWaldorf

Source: Twitter

Apart from her excellent portrayal of the devious socialite Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, she has also starred in the following movies:

2008 - Killer Movie as Jaynie Hansen

as Jaynie Hansen 2010 - Country Strong as Chiles Stanton

as Chiles Stanton 2011 - The Roommate as Rebecca Evans

as Rebecca Evans 2011 - Monte Carlo as Meg Kelly

as Meg Kelly 2011 - The Oranges as Nina Ostroff

as Nina Ostroff 2014 - The Judge as Carla Powell

as Carla Powell 2014 - Of Mice and Men as Curley's wife

as Curley's wife 2018 to 2020 - Single Parents as Angie D'Amato

as Angie D'Amato 2019 - The Orville as Laura Huggins

Blair Waldorf is one of the characters in Gossip Girl who will forever remain in the hearts of the series' fans. Apart from portraying her role with perfection, Blair unparalleled dressing game takes the top spot.

Yen.com.gh published Madam Secretary cast and crew names, roles, age, and latest photos. Madam Secretary is one of the top TV shows of recent times that will keep you glued to the screen. But equally captivating are the cast and characters who bring the story to life.

Many Madam Secretary cast and crew members have been featured on the show since it started. Some are main characters appearing in nearly all episodes, while others are guest and minor characters with a few appearances.

Source: Yen.com.gh