Steve Varsano's name is synonymous with luxury aviation. He is the founder of The Jet Business, a pioneering company in the private jet sector. Discover Steve Varsano's net worth, his journey in the aviation industry, and the factors contributing to his financial success.

Steve Varsano attends a special Charity Premiere of "Despite The Falling Snow" (L), and with his girlfriend Lisa during her birthday (R). Photo: David M. Benett, Dave Benett (modified by author)

Who is the CEO of The Jet Business? Steve Varsano is the founder and CEO of The Jet Business, the world’s first street-level aviation showroom for corporate jets. He is among the well-known figures in the luxury aviation industry, specialising in marketing, purchasing, and selling corporate aircraft.

Profile summary

Full name Steve Varsano Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 1956 Age 68 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Partner Lisa Tchenguiz Children 3 Occupation Entrepreneur Net worth $1 million–$10 million Instagram @stevevarsano

Who is Steve Varsano?

Steve Varsano is the founder and CEO of The Jet Business. He was born in New York City, United States, on 30 July 1956. As of 2024, the entrepreneur is 68 years old. He grew up in Hackensack, New Jersey, with four siblings and his mother.

His love for aviation was ignited early, leading him to pursue studies at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. He graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Studies. This educational foundation paved the way for Varsano's admission into the aviation sector.

Top-5 facts about Steve Varsano. Photo: Dave Benett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Steve Varsano is in a relationship with her girlfriend, Lisa Tchenguiz, sister of the property tycoons Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz. Varsano is also a father of three children from his past marriage with Susan Varsano.

What is Steve Varsano's net worth?

According to SarkariExam.com and Citimuzik, Steve Varsano's alleged net worth is between $1 million and $10 million. However, based on his investments and other business ventures, he might be worth more than $10 million. He has accumulated wealth from his illustrious career as a businessman in the luxury aircraft market.

What is the primary source of Steve Varsano's wealth?

Varsano's primary source of wealth is his over four-decade career in the aviation industry. He began his professional career with the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. This first experience taught him significant lessons about aviation operations, laying the groundwork for future aircraft brokerage ventures.

Varsano's career has grown from aviation basics to leading luxury jet sales. His early roles in the U.S. Aircraft Sales and CMI Aircraft Corp. paved the path for his success, which was boosted by his time at Triangle Industries.

Varsano began his business journey with Atlantis 2000 Group in 2006 and then launched The Jet Business, redefining the luxury jet market via innovation and exceptional service. His journey from aircraft sales in 1980 to revolutionising luxury aviation exemplifies a dynamic career.

What is Steve Varsano's The Jet Business's net worth?

The Jet Business, unique in the private aviation business, operates from a pioneering street-level corporate aviation store in Mayfair, London. This new approach to selling and acquiring private jet aircraft capitalises on a growing sector. By 2022, the global business jet market was valued at $42.14 billion.

Varsano's innovative strategies and commitment to providing exemplary service have helped The Jet Business lead in the private jet sector. His achievements in the private jet business demonstrate the industry's flexibility and the increasing demand for luxury and safety in air travel.

FAQs

Who is the man who sells jets? Steve Varsano is popularly referred to as the man who sells jets. He is the founder and the CEO of The Jet Business. How old is Steve Varsano? The famous businessman was born on 30 July 1956 and is 68 years old as of 2024. Where does Varsano hail from? He was born in New York City and was raised in Hackensack, New Jersey, USA. Is The Jet Business real? Yes, it is a luxury aircraft business which operates from a pioneering street-level corporate aviation store in Mayfair, London. How much is The Jet Business guy worth? Steve Varsano has an estimated net worth of $1 million to $10 million. Why is Steve Varsano significant in the private jet sector? He is well-known for his innovative approach to jet sales, which included establishing a showroom concept, his skill in private jet customisation, and his cost-effectiveness.

Steve Varsano's net worth reflects his significant impact on the luxury aviation business. His founding of The Jet Business revolutionised the private jet purchasing experience and secured his position as an industry leader.

