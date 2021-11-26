Who is Justin Laboy? 8 interesting facts about the man behind Demon Time

It is not common to hear Justin Laboy's name unless you are on Instagram or a basketball fan who follows college basketball. However, Justin Laboy has been in the news for his creativity in entertaining his followers amid the pandemic. He has teamed up with some big stars like Justin Dior Combs (P. Diddy’s son), Genasis, Kash Doll, and Casanova to entertain fans, and even got Queen Bey (Beyonce) to name drop one of his famous coined terms, Demon Time, in her song.

Justin Laboy posing for the camera. Photo: @justinlaboy

Source: Instagram

Who is Justin Laboy? He is an American former basketball player and current social media and TV personality. He is best known as an Instagram meme sensation and has been behind some of the funniest, most toxic, and relatable memes ever seen online. Justin also became famous for hosting virtual pop-up strip clubs on Instagram Live that helped many dancers get some income stream during the pandemic.

Justin Laboy's profile summary

Justin Laboy

Male

13th November 1991

United States

30 years (as of 2021)

American

Mixed-race

Black

Black

85 kg

6 feet 4 inches

Straight

Christianity

Single

ASA College in Brooklyn

Basketball player, social media sensation, memer

$1.9 million

Top facts you should know about Justin Laboy

Justin Laboy has hosted many events on various social media networks that have attracted a unique and fervent fandom. In the process, he has grown his following and expanded his brands, even with lots of resistance from different corners.

While most people know Justin Laboy Migos from his online activities, some facts about him remain unknown. Here are eight of them:

1. Justin Laboy is a former professional basketball player

Justin Laboy started playing basketball when he joined college. He attended ASA College in Brooklyn, New York, United States and secured a spot for the institution’s basketball team. Laboy’s height of 6 feet and 4 inches suited him well even to play professional basketball.

After college, he joined the Pelister Bitola Basketball Club in Macedonia. But Justin Laboy basketball career ended soon. So he left the sport and changed careers, starting with a nightlife promoter. The inspiration working in such an environment led him to social media, where he started a virtual strip club during the pandemic.

2. Justin Laboy is the man behind the hashtag #Respectfully

Justin Laboy smiling for the camera. Photo: @justinlaboy

Source: Instagram

Justin Laboy has used his social media following to amass status and fame within a short period. He started the hashtag #Respectfully on Instagram and Twitter after success with his memes and virtual strip clubs. The hashtag has become a trend on both social media networks and is appropriate for many scenarios.

People use #respectfully to talk about anything, primarily when Justin hosts his show on Revolt TV. In addition, Justin sells merchandise using the hashtag. Because of its popularity on social media, he opened an Instagram account to reflect the word. Justin Laboy's Instagram is @respectfullyjustin.

3. Justin Laboy has two Instagram accounts

Justin Laboy has two Instagram accounts that he uses to communicate with his fans worldwide. His first account is @justinlaboy, with over 4.7 million followers. He uses the account to promote his social media activities, including Demon Time.

His second account is @respectfullyjustin. The account is still new and only has over 297k followers. He uses it to post more about his life and journey. Furthermore, those with business inquiries can use the handle to contact him.

4. Justin Laboy popularised the phrase Demon Time

During the COVID pandemic, many strip clubs, lounges, bars, and concert venues remained closed with no definite reopening date. Governments worldwide advised citizens to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the virus. As a result, moneyed patrons stopped making club appearances and handing money to dancers.

Justin Laboy came in and started Demon Time to recreate the club atmosphere on Instagram. Many dancers bought into his idea, and he used his Instagram account to host the events. After its massive success, today, people use the word Demon Time to refer to the virtual strip clubs popping up across late-night on Instagram Live. Demon Time is also a smiling purple devil emoji personified and popularised by Justin Laboy.

5. Justin Laboy has an online streaming TV show that bears the names of his social pages

After popularising the hashtag #Respectfully, Justin Laboy teamed up with Revolt TV, a music-oriented digital cable television network, to host Respectfully Justin. Respectfully Justin is a TV programme where Justin Laboy and his partner Justin Combs host celebrity guests from across the USA.

As the host of the show, Justin Laboy asks the celebrities some hilarious and provocative questions. The conversations happen late in the night because the language used is often not safe for work. Ideally, the celebs talk about sex, relationships, money, women, and more.

Since the show first aired in February 2021, Justin has hosted many celebrities, including Chris Brown, Saweetie, Boosie, City Girls, Ray J, Lil Duval, Kash Doll, Rubi Rose, and more. The first season of the series ended in August 2021.

6. Instagram banned him from hosting Demon Time

Justin Laboy posing for the camera. Photo: @justinlaboy

Source: Instagram

When Justin Laboy started Demon Time in 2020, the event became a popular stream on Instagram Live that resembled a virtual strip club. Initially, Demon Time was exclusively on Justin Laboy’s Instagram page.

As its popularity soared, many more accounts started replicating the idea. That resulted in hundreds of streams whereby anyone could post a rotation of different women dancing for an audience watching live and willing to pay a fee.

Because the virtual strip clubs showcase a lot of nudity, they went against Instagram’s policies. As a result, Instagram shut down and banned Justin Laboy’s streams. It then started closing down all accounts that hosted such events. So although Demon Time is still a famous phrase, the live shows have reduced significantly.

7. Justin Laboy is a recording artist

Justin Laboy has sat down with many rappers that he decided to become one. In 2020, he released the song Respectfully on his YouTube channel. The less than three-minute video has already gained over 90,000 views on YouTube.

The song serves as a theme song for his TV show Respectfully Justin. But since he released it in 2020, Justin Laboy has not recorded another song. Nevertheless, music could be his next career path if he decides to follow it.

8. Beyonce name-dropped Demon Time in her hit song

After Demon Time got popular on Instagram, Beyonce dropped the phrase in the remix of her hit song Savage, featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Instead, Beyonce added the two words in the verse that reads - On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans. The inclusion of the phrase surprised Laboy and even thought that it was a prank. However, it further contributed to his online popularity.

Justin Laboy is an American former professional basketball player, social media personality, and TV show host. He is famous for coining the hashtag #Respectfully and starting the social media craze Demon Time. Laboy has a cult-like social media following of over 4.1 million users and has become one of the most entertaining individuals on Instagram, mainly because of his memes and hosting virtual pop-up strip clubs on Instagram live.

