What happened to Braylon Howard, Dwight Howard's son? All you need to know

Being a celebrity kid is not exactly a walk in the park, despite the many benefits it may come with. One gets exposed to fame too early in life, which may sometimes be detrimental to their upbringing. Braylon Howards' case hasn't been any different. What happened to Braylon Howard? Explore all you need to know about Dwight Howard's son.

Braylon is the oldest child of Dwight Howard's kids with former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed. Braylon took it to his Instagram account and called out his father for not being a good parent. Braylon Howard's Instagram account, which had a little over 5000 followers, has since been deleted.

Braylon Howard's Profile summary

Full name Braylon Joshua Robert Howard Famous for Dwight Howard's son Date of birth 18 November 2007 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 15 years old (as of March 2023) Father Dwight Howard Mother Royce Reed Siblings Trey, Jade, David, and Layla Nationality American Ethnicity African-American School Montverde Academy Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black

Braylon Howard's biography

Braylon Howard is an American celebrity kid born in the United States. He is of black ethnicity and an American national. His father is an American basketball player, and his mother a famous actress.

He has four younger siblings, Trey, David, Jade, and Layla. His zodiac sign is Scorpio, and unlike his dad, he is more of a football lover than a basketball lover. He plays as a forward in his school's football team.

Who did Royce Reed have a baby with?

His father, whose actual name is Dwight Howard II, is an American professional basketball player. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. Braylon was born as the first child of Royce Reed, an American actress known for appearing in projects like First Lady, Basketball Wives, and Inside Edition.

Who has custody of Dwight Howard's son?

After Braylon's birth, his parents had a fallout that led to their separation. They have, over the years, been in and out of court, suing each other and openly fighting about their son's primary caregiver. Their battle became intense in 2010 when Dwight picked up Braylon from daycare without informing Reed, and she called the police on him.

The custody battle went on year after another until they finally decided to become cordial for the sake of their son. However, it might not have played out as well as years later, Reed reported the young boy had had a difficult relationship with his father.

Braylon has lived mostly with his mom, thus seeing his father sparingly due to the dysfunctional relationship between his parents. This led him to record an Instagram video, calling out his father for being an absent father and saying how much he hated him.

How many kids does Dwight Howard have?

The NBA star has four other kids from his other relationships, making him a father of five, Braylon being his oldest child. Here is a list of names of his other children and their mothers, by order of birth;

Braylon, mother Royce Reed Trey, mother Emili. Layla, mother Tiffany Render Jade, mother Hope Alexa David, mother unknown.

What happened with Dwight Howard's son?

Braylon has been accused of molesting other kids and, due to sexual misconduct, was ordered by the court not to hang with kids two years younger than him. However, Reed permitted him and later turned herself in for defying a court order. She also noted that she had been making him see a treatment counsellor.

Having and sustaining a broken family is more challenging than it looks. It requires two adults who put the child's interest above anything and everything else, failure to which the bile of their relationship trickles down to the children, as it happened with NBA star Dwight Howard and actress Royce Reed, parents to Braylon Howard.

