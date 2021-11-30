Who is Natti Natasha? Age, songs, partner, parents, net worth, latest updates

It is easy to get lost in the wind of sonic performances when you hear a voice so enthralling that it captivates you wholesomely. When you think of vocalists on a global scale, names such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Mariah Carey quickly come to mind. But the Dominican Republic also boasts of its talented female artists such as Natti Natasha who fit the scale.

Natti Natasha attends Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Natti Natasha is a Dominican singer and a songwriter who has been active in her career from 2010 to date. She started developing an interest in the music industry at an early age but did not get support from her father, who wanted her to venture into other areas. However, young Natti was sure to cultivate her talent until she became successful.

Natti Natasha’s profile summary

Full Name: Natalia Alexandra Gutierrez Batista

Natalia Alexandra Gutierrez Batista Nickname: Natti Natasha

Natti Natasha Nationality: Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Age: 34 years (as of 3rd December 2021)

34 years (as of 3rd December 2021) Date of birth : December 10, 1986

: December 10, 1986 Place of birth: Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic Gender: Female

Female Religion: Christianity

Christianity Hometown: Santiago de los Caballeros

Santiago de los Caballeros Residence : Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

: Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Profession : Music artist, songwriter

: Music artist, songwriter Height: 5 feet 2 inches

5 feet 2 inches Weight : 66 kg

: 66 kg Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour: Black

Black Hobbies: Cycling, travelling

Cycling, travelling Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Dating

Dating Partner: Raphy Pina

Raphy Pina Daughter: Vida Isabella Pina Gutierrez

Vida Isabella Pina Gutierrez Father: Alejandro Gutierrez

Alejandro Gutierrez Mother: Sarah Batista

Sarah Batista Brother: Macon Gutierrez Batista

Macon Gutierrez Batista School: School of Fine Arts, Santiago

School of Fine Arts, Santiago Net worth: $1 million

Early life

The singer was born on December 10, 1986, in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Her birth name is Natalia Alexandra Gutierrez Batista. Natta’s parents are Alejandro Gutierrez and Sarah Batista. The star was brought up together with his brother known as Macon Gutierrez Batista.

Natti Natasha’s passion for music developed at an early age. At the age of eight, her passion pushed her to join the School of Fine Arts in Santiago to study singing and sharpen her music abilities.

Career

Singer and songwriter Natti Natasha perform at Calibash Las Vegas 2020 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Natti was enticed into music by great singers such as Bob Marley, Jerry Rivera, Ivy Queen, and Lauryn Hill. At only 14, the young musician had already recorded songs for fun. During the same time, Alexandra came up with her stage name. She was guided into recording by producer Linkon El Director.

Alexandra was first recognized as a featured artist in Don Omar’s Latin tropical pop song Dutty Love in 2012. The same year, she appeared in her first and only extended play known as All About Me. After that, the talented singer appeared in other artists songs until 2017, when she released her first single.

Between 2017 and 2018, Natasha got her breakthrough through successful singles and collaborations. In 2017 Natasha was in partnership with Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee, and they released the song Otra Cosa. In the same year, she collaborated with Ozuna and released the single Criminal, which became an instant hit.

The song reached the top five of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, and by the end of 2017, it emerged as the most-watched music video of the year. In 2018, Natti collaborated with Becky G and released the song Sin Pijama. This song became the second hit for Natti.

As a result, it became ranked number three on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Moreover, the song was certified platinum within three weeks of release. It received one billion views and became the most viewed female song of the year. Gutierrez Batista has also collaborated with other artists such as Cosculluela, Thalia, Bad Bunny, and R.K.M.& Ken-Y.

In 2019, Natti released her first album Illuminati, produced by Pina Records and Sony Music Latin. The album consists of fifteen songs, which consists of two features. The two features are Te Lo Dije with Anitta and Soy Mia with Kany Garcia.

In 2020, the already famous artist by then collaborated with CNCO in the song Honey Boo. After the collaboration, Natti took a break until September 24, 2021, when she went back on stage after two years. She appeared at Billboard's 2021 Latin Music Week, where she performed many of her top tracks.

During her career, Gutierrez Batista has acquired awards and achievements in recognition of her incredible performance in music. In 2018, she won three awards for being an international artist, song and video producer from Telemundo Urban Awards.

In 2019, Natti received four awards, including the Urban Award of the Year. Besides, she has been nominated in numerous categories for her outstanding performances.

Relationship

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina attend Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Alexandra is engaged to her long-term manager Raphy Pina. Raphy is the producer of Pina records. Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha got their first daughter on May 22, 2021. Their daughter’s name is Vida Isabella Pina Gutierrez.

Natti Natasha’s net worth

Natti Natasha started her career at an early age. She has accumulated good fortune through her music career over the years. As of 2021, the artist’s net worth is $1 million, thanks to her hard work and talent.

Natti Natasha’s latest news

The star has a six-episode docuseries named Everybody Loves Natti that premiered on November 19, 2021. It follows the life and work of Natasha who now calls Miami her home base. The docuseries have attracted many fans and left them rejoicing too.

Natti Natasha’s fast facts

How old is Natti Natasha? Natti Natasha was born on December 10, 1986. Therefore, Natti Natasha's age is 34 years old as of 2021. What is the name of Natti Natasha's baby? Natti Natasha’s daughter’s name is Vida Isabella Pina Gutierrez. Who is Natti Natasha's partner? Natti got into a relationship and got engaged to her long-term manager Raphy Pina. What is Natasha's net worth? As of 2021, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Who are Natti Natasha’s parents? Natta’s parents are Alejandro Gutierrez and Sarah Batista. Which record is Natti Natasha signed to? Natti Natasha is currently signed to Pina records. Where was Natti Natasha born? Natti Natasha was born in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

Natti Natasha is one of the thriving music artists who has been driven by passion and dedication. In addition, she has benefited from other artists collaborations in a big way. At an early age, she was able to record her songs. The talented musician is an inspiration to many that one should never give up on their dreams.

