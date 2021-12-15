Who is Suzette Quintanilla? Everything you need to know about Selena' sister

Suzette Quintanilla is a Latin-American woman who has gone through so much for her family and continues to champion her family's course to this day. Her family started from the bottom in the music industry, worked their way to the top, and won several awards for their albums.

Suzette Quintanilla is a musician, executive movie director, and producer, and businesswoman doing everything possible to keep her family's legacy up there. However, Suzette's story is incomplete without telling the story of her sister, Selena, who was famously referred to as the Queen of Tejano Music until she passed away.

Background information

On the 29th of June, 1967, the Latin-American was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, US, to Mr and Mrs Quintanilla. Her father was a famous musician who played with the Los Dinos band.

Suzette Quintanilla's sister was Selena Quintanilla; she was the famous Queen of Tejano Music in the 1980s and early 1990s. Suzette also has an elder brother, A.B. Quintanilla III.

The trio was part of a musical band called Selena Y Los Dinos, which translates into Selena and The Guys. Selena, the youngest Quintanilla, was reportedly the lead singer at the time.

Suzette graduated from a local high school in Corpus Christi, Texas, after her father filed for bankruptcy and relocated the family. While in middle school, she was already the main drummer in the Selena Y Los Dinos band.

Career

Suzette's father persuaded her to become the new group's drummer since the elder brother played the bass guitar. Being a girl in middle school, she thought it was an uncomfortable role but took it nevertheless, and it soon proved to be a great decision.

Most people remember Suzette as Selena Quintanilla's sister. She and the rest of the family were beside Selena as the youngster gained popularity as a musician. Interestingly, she was not just a drummer in the band; she also functioned as Selena's fashion instructor and helped pick and create most of the designs that her famous younger sister wore to music shows.

However, Suzette's career as a band drummer ended in 1995 after her sister, Selena, was gruesomely killed by Yolanda Saldivar, a close family member. The band was dissolved, and according to Suzette, the next two years were pretty much hazy because she was lost in the pain of losing her beloved sister.

Notwithstanding, Suzette is still involved in the music industry as she is the president of the family's music production company known as Q-Productions. She also continues Selena's legacy by establishing a Make-up collection in her late sister's name.

Additionally, Suzette is a founding member of a museum created in honour of Selena. Interested fans can walk in to see some memorabilia of the late Queen of Tejano Music.

Did Suzette help make Selena: The Series?

Yes, Suzette was involved as an executive producer of the Netflix series that dramatised the life of her late sister. She was pleased about the opportunity that the network gave her family to tell the story of how a Latin-American family became a mainstay in the American music industry.

Who is Suzette Quintanilla married to?

Suzette Quintanilla's husband is Bill Arriaga; they married about two years before the demise of Selena. Unfortunately, not much is known about how the lovebirds met until an episode in Selena: The Series threw more light on Suzette and her love life.

Nevertheless, a horrific fact about Suzette Quintanilla's wedding is that the woman who would later become her sister's murderer was a bridesmaid at the formalisation of the conjugal bliss.

The union of Bill Arriaga and Suzette has produced Jovan Arriaga, who is currently 23 years old.

Net worth

Suzette Quintanilla's net worth is around $3 million. She makes most of this fortune from a continued career behind the music industry's scenes and her efforts as a producer in the movie industry.

Suzette Quintanilla makes sure her late sister is remembered for good. She represented the family when the Madame Tussauds Museum unveiled a Selena Quintanilla wax figure in 2017. The former drummer was also present and gave a speech after her sister was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

