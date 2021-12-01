In Hollywood, parent celebrities usually rub off their popularity in their children, and it is no different for Emme Maribel Muñiz, Jeniffer Lynn Lopez's daughter. The 13 years old youngster may have a mother whose fame is off the charts, but she is not shying away from the spotlight and is already making waves and drawing positive media attention.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Emme Maribel Muñiz is a young girl who is already comfortable using her talents to make a difference personally and worldwide. Although she is still a student, the eldest of JLo's twins is a great singer and actor and authored her first book at 12. She has taken to the stage alongside her celebrity mother and performed at events that some artists only dream about.

Profile summary

Birth name: Emme Muñiz Maribel

Emme Muñiz Maribel Nickname : The Coconut and Lulu

: The Coconut and Lulu Date of birth: 22nd of February, 2008

22nd of February, 2008 Age : 13 years old (as of 2021)

: 13 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Student, singer, actor, and author

: Student, singer, actor, and author Birthplace/hometown: Manhasset, North Hempstead, Long Island, New York, United States of America

Manhasset, North Hempstead, Long Island, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Current residence : United States of America

: United States of America Religion : Christianity (Roman Catholic)

: Christianity (Roman Catholic) Ethnicity : Latino

: Latino Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Height : 5 feet 1 inch

: 5 feet 1 inch Weight : 42 kilograms

: 42 kilograms Body build: Slender

Slender Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Parents : Marco "Marc" Antonio "Anthony" and Jennifer Lynn "JLo" Lopez

: Marco "Marc" Antonio "Anthony" and Jennifer Lynn "JLo" Lopez Siblings : Maximilian David, Chase, Cristian Marcus, Ryan Adrian, and Ariana Anthony

: Maximilian David, Chase, Cristian Marcus, Ryan Adrian, and Ariana Anthony Hobbies: Playing soccer, singing, dancing, cycling, and writing

Background information

Emme was born on the 22nd of February, 2008, alongside her twin brother, Maximilian David. Emme Maribel Muñiz's age is currently 13 years; she was born in Manhasset, North Hempstead, Long Island, New York, United States of America and lived with her parents and twin brother at some point.

Not much is known about Jennifer Lopez's daughter's education, but she is assumed to still be in middle school judging by her age. Her mother, JLo, usually shares pictures of her dressed up in school uniform on her social media accounts.

Parents

Lulu's parents are celebrity musicians. Her father, Marc Anthony, is a Puerto Rican-American musician renowned for his hit records in the 90s. On the other hand, her mother, Jennifer Lopez, is a singer and actor. JLo was the first Latino woman to earn over $1 million from a single movie feature.

Emme and her mother perform together at the Super Bowl halftime. Photo: @jlo

Source: Instagram

Moreover, her parents have been married before meeting each other, but only her father had kids from his previous marriage. Her parents married in 2004 and divorced later in 2011, but the youngster is still lucky to have both parents in her life.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's siblings are five: Chase, Cristian Marcus, Ryan Adrian, Ariana Anthony, and twin brother Maximilian David Muñiz.

Emme Lopez as a celebrity

JLo's daughter took most of her parents' musical genes, and according to statements credited to Jennifer Lopez, Emme started humming to herself when she was an infant.

JLo's daughter performed alongside her at a Super Bowl event sometime in 2019, where she performed excellently. She sang one of her mother's songs with the title, Let's Get Loud, with a backup of youngsters. The show was about Jenifer Lopez and fellow musician Shakira, but Emme managed to steal it when she got on stage.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme admitted to being shy about performing on stage to thousands of audiences but overcame it with her mother's presence on stage.

Besides singing, Lulu also has a few movie credits in her name. Some of Emme Maribel Muñiz's movies and television show appearances either as an actor or as a guest include:

Limitless

Access Hollywood

Today

Extra with Billy Bush

Entertainment Tonight

American Idol

Jeniffer Lopez: Dance Again

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform while a Puerto Rican flag is displayed on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Latest updates

Emme "Lulu" Muñiz is also an author and made her debut publication in 2020 at 12 years. The book is a prayer book titled Lord Help Me. It has slothful illustrations, which were Emme's idea as she is a fan of sloths (the real animal and movies about them). She aims to use the proceeds of her book sales to help protect the sloths.

As of 2021, Emme Lopez is enjoying her growth and development like any other 13 year old should. Her fashion sense is evolving, and she is willing to try different looks as she digs into the 90s for her fashion statements.

She has changed her hairstyle a couple of times, and sometimes, she makes public appearances in oversized dresses. Yet, at other times, she is prim with her wardrobe choices.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's net worth

The 13 years old Maribel is already associated with around $1 million personal financial worth. According to sources, People's magazine bought a picture of Lulu and her twin brother as a baby for about $6 million.

In addition, Emme's parents are super-rich; her mom is worth around $400 million, while her father, Marc Anthony, has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

Emme Maribel Muñiz still has her life ahead of her and enjoys the loving protection of her parents, even though they are divorced. The youngster adores her parents as much as they admire her.

