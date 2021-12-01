Who is Sarah Cameron? Everything you need to know about the Outer Banks actor

Sarah Cameron is one of the fastest-rising young actresses in the United States. She gained instant popularity at a young age. She has appeared in several TV commercials for many local and international companies and social media campaigns.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Madelyn Cline attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Cameroon, whose real name is Madelyn Renee Cline, is an American actress and model famous for her role in the Netflix series Outer Banks. The star is also known for appearing in other top films and one music video. Her role in the upcoming films Knives Out 2 and Once Upon a Time has also made her a name in Hollywood.

Sarah Cameron's profile summary

Full name: Madelyn Renee Cline

Madelyn Renee Cline Nickname: Maddie

Maddie Famous acting name : Sarah Cameron

: Sarah Cameron Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Age : 22 years (as of 3rd December 2021)

: 22 years (as of 3rd December 2021) Date of birth: December 21, 1997

December 21, 1997 Gender: Female

Female Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Years active: 2009-present

2009-present Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68m)

5 feet 6 inches (1.68m) Weight: 58 kgs (130lbs)

58 kgs (130lbs) Body measurements: 34-28-36 inches

34-28-36 inches Religion: Christian

Christian Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status : Single

: Single Father : Mark Cline

: Mark Cline Mother: Pam Cline

Pam Cline Step-mother: Rose Cameron

Rose Cameron Facebook: @Madelyn Cline

@Madelyn Cline Twitter: @madelyncline

@madelyncline School: Charleston Day School, Coastal Carolina University

Charleston Day School, Coastal Carolina University Net worth: $500,000

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Who is Sarah Cameron?

She is an American actress and model born on December 21, 1997, in Goose Creek, South Carolina, U.S.A. She grew up on the wealthier side of the island in Figure Eight and is thus considered a Kook. Sarah's father is a successful engineer known as Mark. Her mother is a renowned estate agent, and her name is Pam.

Madelyn Cline, alias Sarah Cameroon attended Charleston Day School. She was late enrolled briefly in Coastal Carolina University but dropped out and went to Los Angeles to further her acting career.

What is Sarah famous for?

Madelyn Cline speaks onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Cameron spent her early days working as a model and on television commercials in New York City. At the same time, she started appearing in minor roles such as Chloe in Boy Erased and Tylor Watts in the film Vice Principals.

Sarah Elizabeth Cameron became one of the main characters in Outer Banks that started to be featured in 2018. The series' first season was released on April 15, 2020, while the second one was released in July 2021.

Due to her breakout role, the show received positive reviews. In the series, Sarah portrays a stunning, energetic queen bee of OBX, alongside her golden-boy ex-boyfriend Topper. Topper is a Kook as Sarah. In addition, Sarah shows a quick-witted and warm-hearted character.

Amidst all odds, Sarah caught the eye of John; although she was in a relationship with Topper, her heart wasn't settled in the relationship. Sarah admitted to getting involved in an unforgettable adventure with John B. The experience was the genesis of their relationship.

Outer Banks series appearances

The Outer Banks presents two seasons. Sarah Cameron is an active participant in both seasons.

Season one

Who is Sarah Cameron dating as the series starts? As season 1 begins, Sarah is dating Topper, her fellow preppy Kook. However, despite Topper assuring Sarah of his love, it's evident that her heart is not in the relationship at all.

John B convinced her to go on an adventure as part of the hunt for the gold. Sarah willing fully admitted and went because she was bored and wanted some excitement in her life. At the same time, John B confessed his feelings for her, which became the genesis of their relationship.

After picking up a relationship with John B, Sarah ended her relationship with Topper immediately. From then on, Sarah became John B's helper in the hunt for gold. Moreover, her father even takes him in to get DCS off his back. Eventually, Sarah realizes the true colours of her father.

Ward, Sarah's father, frames John B for Sheriff Peterkin's murder. Sarah desperately tries to set the record straight because she is sure that her brother Rafe is the real murderer. Unfortunately, no one believes her. Consequently, she helps John B to run away, and they escape on a boat together.

On their way to escape, their boat capsized, and they almost died until a passing ship saved them and offered to bring them to a nearby dock so that they could continue with their escape. Fortunately, they found a boat at the dock and boarded. The love birds eventually learn that they are headed to Nassau, The Bahamas, where Ward Cameron sent the gold.

Season 2

Madelyn Cline wearing an orange dress outside Giambattista Valli Show in Paris, France. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

The second season started when Sarah and John B were in the Bahamas trying to lay low. Later, John B went for gold at Ward's house. The move was risky as they got in trouble as Ward found out that his daughter was still alive. Rafe shot Sarah, and she temporarily "died". But is Sarah really dead? No!

Eventually, John B and Sarah Cameron made it back to Charleston. Sarah later sent texts to her sister Wheezie. Unfortunately, the message was found by Rafe, who tried to drown her.

On the contrary, John B and Sarah Cameron got in a fight after Ward blew himself up on his yacht. As a result, the duo temporarily broke up. At the same time, Sarah's father was claimed to be dead.

Meanwhile, Topper took advantage and comforted her. Later on, Sarah and John B reunited and got back together. However, to get the keys to the truck with the cross inside, Sarah was drugged and kidnapped by Rose. She was then brought aboard the boat, where she discovered that her father, Ward, faked his death.

Sarah tried to escape but was caught by her father, who wanted to kill her but was stopped by John B. Finally, Sarah and John B made it out of the boat on a lifeboat and decided to stay on an abandoned island.

Besides the Outer Banks TV series, Sarah starred in Kygo and Donna music video, Hot Stuff. Moreover, she has appeared in other films such as:

Savannah Sunrise as Willow (2016)

as Willow (2016) Vice Principals as Taylor Watts (2016 – 2017)

as Taylor Watts (2016 – 2017) The Originals as Jessica (2017)

as Jessica (2017) Stranger Things as Tina (2017)

as Tina (2017) Boy Erased as Chloe (2018)

as Chloe (2018) Day to Day as Daisy(voice) - (2020)

as Daisy(voice) - (2020) This is the Night as Sophia Larocca (2021)

as Sophia Larocca (2021) What breaks the Ice (TBA)

(TBA) Knives out 2 (TBA)

Relationship history

Are John B and Sarah Cameron together in real life? Yes. Sarah Cameron is known as Madelyn Cline in real life, while John B is known as Chase Strokes. The two made their real-life romantic life official through an Instagram photo in June 2020. However, they split in October 2021.

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes, winners of the Best Kiss award for 'Outer Banks,' pose with a golden popcorn statuette backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Cameron's net worth

How rich is Sarah Cameron? Sarah Cameron is the highest net grosser of the Outer Banks series. She has an estimated net worth of approximately $500,000. She has accumulated her wealth from featuring in different series.

Like her Outer Banks co-stars, Madelyn has starred in Stranger Things seasons. However, her most recognized appearance is the cast in the Outer Banks, with total earnings of approximately $2,550,000. Her net worth is expected to rise with the rising popularity of the second season, which might add more cash flow to her.

Sarah Cameron from Outer Banks Netflix series is a name among the Hollywood stars. Her outstanding appearance in the film has made her make tremendous steps in the acting industry. The celebrity played the role against John B. The 23-year-old is unique as she extended her romantic relationship from acting to real life.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Andy Garcia wife, height, twin, net worth, and movies. Garcia is a Cuban-American film actor. Amongst his most famous performances are his roles in The Godfather: Part III, The Untouchables, and When a Man Loves a Woman.

Garcia started acting at Florida International University, though he soon progressed to Hollywood. His break came when he was offered a part in the TV series Hill Street Blues. This was followed by a decent performance in The Mean Season, alongside Kurt Russell.

Source: Yen