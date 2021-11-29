Who is Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch? Everything you need to know about her

Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, is a professional wrestler and actress from Ireland. She is a well-known WWE superstar. Not only is she a fantastic athlete, but also a wonderful wife and mother. So, how much do you know about her?

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Celebrate's Wrestlemania 35 at The Empire State Building on April 05, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' wife, is a household name in the wrestling world. She is one of the most popular female wrestlers in the world. Her wrestling career has advanced as a result of her hard work and determination.

Becky Lynch's profile summary

Name: Rebecca Quin

Rebecca Quin Stage name: Becky Lynch, Komeera, La Luchadora, Rebecca Knox

Becky Lynch, Komeera, La Luchadora, Rebecca Knox Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 30 1987

January 30 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Limerick, Ireland

Limerick, Ireland Nationality: Irish

Irish Current residence: Orlando, Florida, U.S.A.

Orlando, Florida, U.S.A. Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in feet and inches: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 135

135 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Body build: Muscular

Muscular Hair colour: Red

Red Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins Children: One

One Child's name: Roux

Roux Education: Graduate

Graduate School: Dublin Institute of Technology, Columbia College Chicago, Gaiety School of Acting

Dublin Institute of Technology, Columbia College Chicago, Gaiety School of Acting Occupation: Professional wrestler, actress

Professional wrestler, actress Years active: 2002 - present

2002 - present Net worth: $4 million

Who is Seth Rollins wife?

Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) is Seth Rollins' wife. She was born in Limerick, Ireland, on January 30, 1987. Becky grew up in the Dublin suburb of Baldoyle with her parents and younger brother, Richy. Her childhood interests included horseback riding, swimming, and basketball.

Rebecca attended University at College Dublin, where she majored in philosophy, history, and politics. Her time in school, however, was cut short when she decided to drop out.

Career

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins attend the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on September 28, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Becky's life took a wrong turn after she dropped out of college. She had started drinking too much alcohol and realized that her life was going nowhere. Becky then decided to pursue wrestling to help her overcome her alcoholism.

She learned that professional wrestlers Fergal Devitt and Paul Tracey were establishing a wrestling school in Ireland. Becky, along with her brother Richy, joined in June 2002 and began training with other amateurs.

Five months later, on November 11, 2002, Quin made her professional debut. She went by the ring name Rebecca Knox. She participated in mixed tag team matches with her brother and gained experience during this time.

Becky joined SuperGirls Wrestling, a Canadian promotion of an all-female women's championship, in May 2005. The Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling was the name of the tournament (ECCW).

The wrestler competed in an All-Pro Wrestling (A.P.W.) fight tournament in Hayward, California, in late 2005. Unfortunately, she was defeated by eventual tournament winner Mariko Yoshida.

Becky joined the WWE in April 2013 and relocated to Florida. While in Florida, she attended WWE's NXT developmental territory, which trains young players. Quin agreed to a two-year contract with WWE, and NXT revealed her new ring name to be Becky Lynch.

Becky made her television debut in the ring on NXT on June 26, 2014. She faced Summer Rae, whom she defeated in a close fight. Quin remained in the NXT until 2015 when she joined the Women's Revolution.

She continued her wrestling career and became a household name in the WWE women's division. Quin went on a record-breaking streak in 2019, eventually surpassing Ronda Rousey as the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion.

Lynch took a 15-month break from the sport in 2020 and returned in August 2021.

Does Becky Lynch's have a movie and TV career?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Yes. The entertainer has appeared in various films and TV shows. For example, Becky did stunts for an episode of Vikings in 2013. In addition, when she was out of wrestling for a few months, Lynch appeared in the film The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Quin is also playable in , and her entrance song is played every time the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League score.

Becky Lynch's filmography

Did you know Rebecca went back to school later in life? Yes, Becky returned to college and graduated from the Dublin Institute of Technology with a degree in acting. She went to Columbia College Chicago and the Gaiety School of Acting as well. Here are some of the films and T.V. shows in which she has appeared:

Film

The Marine 6: Close Quarters (2018)

(2018) Rumble (2021)

Television

Vikings (2013) as a stunt double

(2013) as a stunt double Ridiculousness (2019) as herself

(2019) as herself Billions (2020)

(2020) Game On! (2020)

Web series

UpUpDownDown (2018–present)

Video games

WWE 2K17 (2016)

(2016) WWE 2K18 (2017)

(2017) WWE 2K19 (2018)

(2018) WWE 2K20 (2019)

(2019) Brawlhalla (2019)

(2019) The King of Fighters All-Star (2020)

(2020) WWE 2K Battlegrounds (2020)

Who is Becky Lynch's husband?

Becky Lynch is married to fellow pro wrestler and superstar of the WWE Seth Rollins. Seth's real name is Colby Daniel Lopez, and he was born on May 28, 1986, in Davenport, Iowa, U.S.A. So how old is Seth Rollins? He is 35 years old as of 2021.

When did Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch begin dating? The pair started dating in January 2019. However, the couple kept their relationship a secret until May 2019, when they made it public.

The couple announced their engagement on August 22 2019, and married on June 29 2021. The newlyweds announced their marriage via social media, on Seth's Instagram Stories.

Does Seth Rollins have a child?

Yes. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have a daughter together. In a Raw episode on May 11, 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting a child together. Roux, their child, was born on December 4, 2020.

What is Becky Lynch's net worth?

Becky speaks on "The Man: How superstar Becky Lynch came to dominate the WWE" at the Center Stage of Web Summit in Altice Arena on November 07, 2019, in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

Becky's net worth is estimated to be $4 million in 2021. Her wealth is the result of a long and successful career in wrestling. In addition, she is also an .

Seth Rollins's wife Becky Lynch has made a name for herself in the wrestling industry. She is a fan favourite, and her accomplishments are a result of hard work and determination. She is an inspiration to many people with her career achievements and life story.

