Paula Dietz: The untold story of Dennis Rader's ex-wife

Many people are familiar with the BTK murderer, Dennis Rader. However, the story of his ex-wife Paula Dietz goes untold. Dennis Rader murdered ten people while living in the same house with his unsuspecting wife and children. Although the story has been the basis of several books and movies, Paula had to face the horror of living with a serial killer.

When people get married, they hope they have chosen the right person to spend the rest of their lives with. However, what do you do when the love of your life turns out to be a stone-cold killer with absolutely no remorse. This is a tale that can only be told by those who have lived through it. Here is the untold story of Dennis Rader's wife.

Full name Paula Dietz Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1948 Age 74 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Park City, Kansas, USA Current residence Park City, Kansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 36-28-42 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-106 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Relationship status Divorced Children 2 University National American University of Wichita Profession Bookkeeper

Who is Paula Dietz?

Paula was a bookkeeper born in a religious home on 5 May 1948 in Park City, Kansas. Her father was an engineer, while her mother was a librarian. She matriculated from high school in 1966 and enrolled at the National American University of Wichita, where she graduated in 1970 with a BA degree in Accounting.

After graduating with her degree, Paula took up a job as a bookkeeper. A position which she maintained her entire working life. However, after her husband was caught and prosecuted for murder, she retired from her job and left Kansas. It was unbearable for her to work or live in her hometown.

How did Dennis Rader and Paula Dietz meet?

The ex-couple met when Rader moved back to Kansas. He had completed his four years in the Air Force and worked at the meat department of a Leekers IGA supermarket. They had a whirlwind romance that saw them walking down the aisle on 22 May 1971. This was barely a year after they had met. They married and had two children, Kerri and Brian.

What did Paula Dietz's ex-husband do?

Paula Dietz's ex-husband Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer, was a serial killer who murdered ten people in Kansas between 1974 and 1991. He landed a job at Coleman Company Inc, where he installed alarm security systems in Wichita.

This job provided the BTK murderer with the perfect excuse to access his victims' homes. He would go on to murder ten people, with his family noticing. His victims mostly included single women who lived alone.

His first victims were four Otero family members, whom he murdered in cold blood in 1974. His next murderer was Shirleen, who he also killed in the same year. In 1977, he killed Shirley and Nancy and went off the radar for eight years. He resurfaced in 1985 and murdered Marine and later Vicki in 1986. His last victim was Dolores, killed in 1991.

Was BTK killer caught by his wife? No. Dennis was arrested on 25 February 2005 after letters he sent to the local media detailing his murders were traced to him. In his previous murders, he left the words "bind, torture, kill", which led to him being labelled the BTK murderer. He pleaded guilty to all the murders. He is now serving life imprisonment after being sentenced to 175 years.

What happened to the BTK Killer's wife?

After Dennis was arrested, Paula immediately filed for an emergency divorce. The judge granted her the divorce that very same day. She did not wait the mandatory sixty days due to her circumstances.

BTK's wife did not go to any of her ex-husband's hearings and has never written to him or even visited him in prison. She moved out of Kansas to escape the media and has not given any public statement about her husband or his crimes.

Paula's daughter stated that her dad was just a normal dad who took them on vacations and taught them how to fish. It never occurred to them that their dad secretly killed people. In other words, Dennis Rader's family lived a peaceful life and had no idea they were living with such a dangerous man.

None of Paula Dietz's photos are available on the internet. She completely withdrew from the public eye and lives a very private life. Also, details about Paula Dietz Rader's obituary are unavailable as no reports confirm whether she is dead.

Where is Dennis Rader today?

Dennis is currently serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Kansas. In 2005 he confessed to killing ten people over a span of three years.

Paula Dietz is the ex-wife of the BTK killer, Dennis Rader. The couple got married in 1971. After over three decades of marriage, Paula discovered that her husband was a serial killer who had murdered over ten people.

