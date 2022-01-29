Imagine a family that has more than one superstar in it. Well, the Manning's are one such big sports-loving family. They have been privileged to have three generations of family members playing American football. As a result, the family has accumulated a sizeable amount of money from their profession. With this in mind, find out the Manning family's net worth, including the wealthiest amongst them.

From (L-R) Peyton, Archie, and Eli Manning attend DIRECTV'S 7th annual celebrity Beach Bowl at DTV SuperFan Stadium on February 2, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The Manning's are a Mississippi-born American family who rose to prominence due to some members playing professional American football. They are considered a sporting dynasty, with three members having had successful collegiate and professional careers in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the National Football League (NFL).

Profile summary

Family name: The Mannings

The Mannings Known for: Playing professional football

Playing professional football Age(s): Archie (72), Cooper (47), Peyton (45), and Eli (41) – as of 2022

Archie (72), Cooper (47), Peyton (45), and Eli (41) – as of 2022 Home residence: Mississippi, United States

Mississippi, United States Current residence: Louisiana, United States

Louisiana, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Mother: Olivia

Olivia Father: Archie

Archie Children: Three (Cooper, Peyton, and Eli)

Three (Cooper, Peyton, and Eli) Profession: Professional football players and businessmen

Professional football players and businessmen Net worth: $473 million

What is the Manning family net worth?

How much is the Manning family worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, they have a combined net worth of $473 million in 2022.

What is the net worth of Archie, Cooper, Peyton, and Eli Manning?

It is $10 million, $13 million, $250 million and $150 million respectively. Below is a breakdown of the Manning family's net worth.

What is Peyton Manning's net worth?

Inductee Peyton speaks during the Pro Football HOF Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on August 8, 2021, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in Canton, OH. Photo: MSA

Source: Getty Images

Who is the wealthiest Manning? Peyton Manning is the wealthiest with a net worth of $250 million.

His sources of income include a successful NFL career and endorsements from Sony, ESPN, Spring, DirecTV, Master Card, Reebok, and Gatorade. The former NFL star earned $18 million annually in salary during his football career.

Peyton also owned thirty-one Papa John's pizza franchises in Colorado. However, due to dwindling sales, he sold them on February 26, 2018.

What is Eli Manning's net worth?

Eli Manning of the New York Giants speaks to the crowd during his ring of honour induction ceremony at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

The former football quarterback has a net worth of $150 million. In addition, his source of income is from playing as a professional sportsman. Eli had a 16-year career with the New York Giants, in which he received a total collective salary of $252 million.

Eli announced his retirement from the NFL on January 22, 2020, and was the highest-paid player in league history during his retirement.

What is Cooper Manning's net worth?

Cooper Manning looks on before the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021, in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

The American energy trader has a net worth of $13 million. Cooper's sources of income include investments and sports commentary. In addition, he is AJ Capital Partners' Principal and Senior Managing Director of Investor Relations and the host of Fox Sports' The Manning Hour.

What is Archie Manning's net worth?

In Houston, Texas, Archie Manning visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Archie has a net worth of $10 million. He is a retired professional football player known for being the father of NFL champion quarterbacks Peyton, Eli, and businessman Cooper Manning.

His source of wealth is from his playing career in American football.

When did Peyton Manning get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

The superstar was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8, 2021, as the only five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Does Peyton Manning own a football team?

Currently, no. However, According to Albert Breer, the Manning family is interested in buying an NFL franchise.

Who is the richest NFL player?

Roger Staubach. He has a net worth of $600 million as a former professional football quarterback in the United States. The star is most remembered for his time as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League.

Late in his playing career, Roger formed a real estate company, which he sold for more than $600 million in 2008.

Who is the richest quarterback?

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff game on January 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes currently tops the list of highest-paid quarterbacks. According to Spotrac, the Kansas City Chiefs pay him $45 million per year. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is the second-highest-paid quarterback, earning $43 million per year, followed by Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, who gets $40 million per year.

The Manning's family net worth has grown due to their successful NFL careers and business ventures. As a result, the family has made a name for itself as a powerful sporting dynasty with a wealth of skill. The family has also shown its commercial acumen by investing its fortune in other businesses.

