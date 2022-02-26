Who is Jeffrey Jordan? Everything you need to know about Michael Jordan's son

Being a child of a celebrity does not make you a celebrity. You have to work your way into the spotlight independently. Jeffrey Jordan has gained fame from his hard work. Although the celebrity child could not reach the great heights of his father, he has gained respect and recognition from his fans.

Jeffrey Jordan is a former basketball player. Besides being a good player, he is famous for being the oldest son of the basketball Hall of Fame, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy. As part of his achievement, he is the co-founder of Heir Jordan, a philanthropic foundation he runs with his brother Marcus.

Early life

The player was born on November 18, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He is the firstborn son of Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. Jeffrey's father is a renowned, retired basketball player. Jeffrey has two younger siblings, Marcus and Jasmine. Jeffrey's parents got married when he was an infant and divorced while in high school.

Jeffrey Jordan’s father is remembered for his integral role in popularizing the NBA worldwide in the 1980s and 1990s. The campaign made him become a global cultural icon. Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA during his professional playing. The basketball star won six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Jeff received his high school education at Loyola Academy, where he graduated on May 26, 2007. After graduation, he received a preferred walk-on by Davidson, Penn State, Northwestern, and the University of Illinois. The recruitment followed scholarship offers from Valparaiso and Loyola University Chicago.

Among the preferred walk-on, Jeff preferred the University of Illinois. Consequently, he was enrolled at the university in 2007 as a Psychology major with an academic scholarship. Jeff later received a full athletic scholarship on January 22, 2009.

later, left the University of Illinois and joined the University of Central Florida alongside his brother, Marcus, to focus on his education and life after basketball.

What does Jeffrey Jordan do for a living?

He is a philanthropist, businessman, and former basketball player. While at Loyola Academy, he played for the institution’s basketball team. In 2007, he played three matches for the school. While still in high school, he was selected for All-Catholic League twice.

After high school, he played for the University of Illinois team. He later got a transfer to the University of Chicago, Florida, where he joined the university's team and played until 2012. After that, he left the institution and quit playing.

Jeffrey stopped and dropped the possibility of being a renowned basketball player like his father. Instead, Jeffrey and his brother Marcus co-founded the philanthropist organization Heir Jordan. The two brothers run the foundation together. In 2020, he co-founded the Jordan Avakian Group, a Chicago-based consultant group.

Jeffrey also established the Band Camino in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2015. His band's co-founders are Andrew Isbell, Jeffrey, Graham Rowell, and Spencer Stewart.

The four were students at the University of Memphis. Isbell played the drums, Rowell served as bassist, and Jordan and Stewart shared guitar and vocal duties. The group is now based in Nashville.

Who is Jeffrey Jordan's wife?

Jeffrey Jordan met Radina Aneva, and the two dated for a while. He proposed to his girlfriend, Radina Aneva, in Hawaii, in November 2018, before getting married in May 2019. Jeffrey and Radina are still together.

What is Jeffrey Jordan’s net worth?

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey, gained fame while playing in his high school and university teams. Currently, he runs a foundation that he co-founded with his brother. Throughout his career, he has accumulated good wealth. As of 2022, Jordan's net worth is $1 million.

Jeffrey Jordan’s fast facts

Below are quick facts about Michael Jordan's son worth knowing. They include:

What does Jeffrey Jordan do for a living? He currently heads Jordan Brand’s digital innovation department and co-founded the philanthropist organization Heir Jordan with his brother Marcus Jordan. Who is Jeffrey in Jeffrey Jordan’s Space Jam? In the 1996 film, Space Jam, Michael Jordan starred as himself; Manner Washington portrayed Jeffrey Jordan. Where is Jeffrey Jordan now? He lives in Portland, Oregon. How rich is Jeffrey Jordan? As of 2022, his net worth is $1 million. Who are Jeffrey Jordan's kids? Although he is married, Jeff does not have a kid. When was Jeffrey Jordan the band Camino established? Jeffrey and his co-founders established the Band Camino in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2015. What is Jeffrey Jordan’s net worth? He allegedly has a net worth of around $1 million.

Jeffrey Jordan followed in his father’s footsteps by playing collegiate basketball for the University of Central Florida and the University of Illinois. However, he decided not to get into professional basketball playing and quit. Instead, Jeffrey co-founded the philanthropist organization Heir Jordan.

