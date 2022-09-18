Who is Alice Klomp? All you need to know about the Instagram model

The internet has become integral to most people's lives in the twenty-first century. The medium has produced superstars and influencers who have used the craze to generate content. As a result, stars have been born online, with celebrity status comparable to Hollywood stars. Alice Klomp, whose training videos and modelling photos have made her an internet sensation, is one of them. Alice has become a global superstar due to her passion and creativity in creating content.

Alice Klomp, flexing and posing at the gym. (R) The star looks good in a red dress. Photo: @pineapplebrat on Instagram (modified by author)

Alice Klomp is a well-known model, social media influencer, and personal trainer. She rose to prominence after sharing her workout routine videos on Instagram. As a result, she has a sizable online fan base with whom she frequently shares health and fitness advice.

Profile summary

Full name Alice Rebecca Klomp Gender Female Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Michigan, USA Current residence Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 142 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Partner Alex Bozinovski University Michigan State University Profession Fitness coach, social media influencer Net worth $1 million

Alice Klomp's early life

Alice Rebecca Klomp was born on 22 January 1998 in Michigan, USA. How old is Alice Klomp? The influencer is 24 years in 2022, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She was raised in a Christian family in Michigan. Unfortunately, the star hasn't shared any information about her parents or siblings online.

The socialite studied at Michigan State University and was passionate about exercise and working out. She majored in Graphic Design and Advertising at the higher learning institution and was in a design stream.

Career

Alice's career started while she was still in college. Klomp shared photos and videos of her workouts while pursuing a modelling career. Although she had no intention of teaching others how to exercise, her activities were successful.

On Instagram, Alice used the alias Pineapplebrat, a name that became a brand after she achieved massive success. As a result, the star capitalized on the opportunity and created Pineapple Brat, a fitness coaching app. For $1 per month, the app offers everything from workout plans to coaching sessions.

Alice Klomp's workout programme consists of six workouts. They include a gym and at-home activities, programmes for all skill levels, an exercise library, and monthly challenges.

Alice has appeared on the covers of USA Today, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue due to her work in the fitness industry.

Who is Alice Klomp's boyfriend?

According to Celebz All, Alice is dating Alex Bozinovski, a fitness coach and internet personality. The couple began dating on 19 March 2017 but had known each other since college. When the couple met, Alex studied logistics and supply chain management at Michigan State University.

What is Alice Rebecca Klomp's net worth?

Alice Klomp's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns a salary from Pineapple Brat and sells workout clothes. Alice and her boyfriend Alex also support several brands, including MYPROTEIN and Core Hydration, which generate revenue through brand endorsement.

The Alice Klomp MYPROTEIN partnership has resulted in products/apparel ideal for comfortable workouts.

Alice Klomp's measurements

Alice is undeniably a fitness fanatic who works out frequently. As a result, she has kept her body and weight in good shape. She weighs around 142 pounds (64 kg). Alice Klomp's height is 5 ft 9 inches ( 175 cm).

Frequently asked questions

Who is Alice Klomp? She is a popular model and personal trainer who rose to prominence primarily on Instagram and goes by the alias PineappleBrat. How old is Alice Klomp? The star is 24 years old in 2022. She was born on 22 January 1988, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. What does Alice Klomp do for a living? She is a certified fitness trainer. She also began sharing her tips on Instagram, quickly gaining a large following. What is Alice Klomp's net worth? Her alleged net worth is $1 million. The figure is an estimate because she has not publicly disclosed her actual earnings. What is Alice Klomp's workout guide? Her workout guide includes: Full shoulder workout, lower body mobility warm-up, push day, glute-focused leg day, and back/biceps. What is Alice Klomp's height? The social media influencer stands at the height of 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm).

Alice Klomp is a well-known fitness trainer and social media influencer. She rose to stardom, posting her workout routine videos on Instagram. Klomp has a large online following and goes by the alias PinneappleBrat. If her online success is anything to go by, she is projected to be a superstar in the coming years.

