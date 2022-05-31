Teenage love sometimes ends up in marriage. However, other couples end up in separation despite having the fruits of their relationships in the form of children. With time, the children always bring the parents together despite moving on to other relationships. Such is the case for Emma Cannon.

Emma Cannon is a Houston based entrepreneur. She is famous for being the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Machine Gun Kelly. But, amongst all Kelly's girlfriends, Emma stands to be the one with the least media presence despite being the mother of his first-born baby.

Emma Cannon’s profile summary

Full name Emma Cannon Gender Female Date of birth 1988 Age 34 years old (2022) Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) Daughter Casie Colson Baker University The Texas University Profession Entrepreneur Net worth Approx $1 million - $2 million

Who is Emma Cannon?

The entrepreneur was born in 1988 in Houston, Texas, United States. Cannon's parents were not famous. Her father owned a small business in her local town, while her mother was a housewife. The mother of one is a pretty reserved lady. She has not disclosed information about her siblings.

Emma’s family belongs to the Afro-American ethnicity. She grew up in Houston. Moreover, she acquired her primary education from a local school in the area. After completing her primary education, Cannon joined Texas University to pursue her degree course.

Career

After graduating from the University, Emma was employed by a private company. Later, she left the company and opened her own business, which she runs to date.

Emma Cannon’s ex-boyfriend

Cannon met celebrity Colson Baker in her teenage years. Emma and Colson started dating, and their relationship bore a beautiful daughter, Casie Colson Baker. Casie was born in 2008 when Colson was only 18 years old. Their relationship happened before Kelly gained immense fame.

Emma Cannon and Colson Baker’s relationship did not last long as they separated along the way. The reason for their separation was not disclosed. However, the duo shares the custody of their daughter. Their daughter appeared in public in November 2021 during the 2021 AMAs with her father.

Colson Baker is professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). The celebrity is an actor, singer, musician, and rapper. He is well-known for compositionally blending contemporary and alternative hip hop with rock.

After breaking up with Emma, Colson dated model and actress Amber Rose and later actress Megan Fox whom they got engaged on 12 January 2022.

What is Emma Cannon’s net worth?

Emma is an entrepreneur who has lived independently since separating from her ex-lover. She first earned as an employee of a private company before starting her small company. As of 2022, her net worth is approximately between $1 million and $2 million.

Emma Cannon’s fast facts

Is Emma Cannon's Instagram page available? Unfortunately, no. She has kept her life away from the public eye at all costs. What is the name of Machine Gun Kelly and Emma Cannon’s daughter? Their daughter is known as Casie Colson Baker. Is MGK married to Emma Cannon? No, they separated. However, they have a daughter together. How old is Emma Cannon? She is about 34 years old and was born in 1988. What was Emma Cannon's age when she delivered her daughter? She was about 20 years old as the daughter was born in 2008. Are Emma Cannon's pictures available on Instagram? Unfortunately, no. Emma stays away from the media. As a result, it is hard to find her photos and personal information on the internet. What happened to Emma Cannon? She separated from her ex-boyfriend, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

Having engaged a rap celebrity even before he gained fame, Emma Cannon is also to be celebrated. She met and loved Machine Gun Kelly in their teenage years. Although they separated, the presence of their daughter, Casie Colson Baker, reminds them of their young love.

