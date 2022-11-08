Lyssa Rae Brittain: The untold story of Duane Chapman’s ex-Wife

Famous A&E Dog The Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman and his family have been getting fans' attention since his show's inception. One of the primary concerns about the star is Lyssa Rae Brittain, his ex-wife. Brittain is an American businesswoman and homemaker.

Lyssa Rae Brittain, popularly known as Big Lyssa, rose to prominence when she tied the knot with her famous ex-husband as his third wife. Duane Chapman is a television personality, bail bondsman, and bounty hunter. He is known for his many marriages, criminal convictions, and several shows which have given fame to anyone connected to him.

Profile summary

Full name Lyssa Rae Brittain Nickname Big Lyssa Gender Female Date of birth 15 July 1954 Age 68 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Denver, Colorado Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 33-25-34 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Duane Chapman Children 3 University University of Colorado Profession Businesswoman Net worth $500,000

Lyssa Rae Brittian's early life

The Bounty Hunter star's ex-wife was born in Denver, Colorado, United States, on 15 July 1954. Lyssa Rae Brittain's age's age in 2022 is 68 years, and she is of white Caucasian descent. Her father was a businessman.

For her education, she attended Denver High School and later went to the University of Colorado, where she obtained a degree in business.

Lyssa Rae started her career as a businesswoman in 1977 by handling her father's business after she graduated.

Personal life

The American businesswoman has been in two failed marriages. She was reportedly married to an Assemblies of God minister. However, she claimed she left him due to infidelities, and they officially divorced in 1988 with no children from the marriage.

Lyssa Rae Brittain and Duane Chapman met at a bar while still married to her first husband, though they had separated. Nonetheless, they married on 6 January 1982. A native American chief in the Mountains of Colorado joined them and became Chapman's third wife.

Duane Chapman was convicted of first-degree murder in 1976 and later became famous for his apprehension of Max Factor heir Andrew Luster in Mexico in 2003. After this, he introduced Dog The Bounty Hunter. It aired from 2004 to 2012. Subsequently, he had other shows like Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog's Most Wanted.

Duane and the businesswoman's marriage lasted for nine years before they divorced. The reasons for the divorce remain unknown. But then, after their divorce, Lyssa Rae Brittain's children had a rough childhood. For instance, Lyssa took to drinking and smoking. Before their father asked the court to give him custody of the children, her child, Lyssa Chapman, revealed they passed through sexual and drug abuse at home.

Notwithstanding, the former Duane Chapman's spouse is a grandmother to three children: Abbie Mae Chapman and Madalynn Grace Galanti from Lyssa, and Travis Drake-Lee Chapman from her late daughter.

Who are Duane Chapman's children?

Chapman has twelve children from his several marriages. His oldest son, Christopher Michael Hect, was born in July 1969, mothered by his girlfriend, Debbie White.

After marrying his first wife, La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, on 1 April 1972, he had two sons: Duane Lee Chapman Jr and Leland Blane. Unfortunately, after Duane's conviction of murder, she filed for a divorce in 1977.

Duane married Anne M.Tegnell two years after, on 22 August 1979, and had three sons: Zebadiah, who died nearly a month later, Wesley, and James.

After marrying Lyssa, she was pregnant with her first child Barbara Katie. Duane revealed he paid her $1,000 to have his baby. But unfortunately, 23 years after her birth on 8 June 1982, she died in a car crash in Fairbank, Alaska, in 2006.

The second of Lyssa Rae Brittain's children is Tucker Dee, born on 8 September 1983, before Lyssa, best known as Baby Lyssa, was born on 10 June 1987.

Duane Chapman's most popular marriage was with his fifth wife, Alice Elizabeth "Beth" Barmore (Smith). They tied the knot on 20 May 2006 and had two children, Bonnie Johanne and Garry. He also adopted his wife's daughter Cecily Barmore. However, Beth Smith died from throat cancer on 26 June 2019.

Net worth

According to the Bio Gossip website, Lyssa Rae Brittain has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She has made this from her businesses.

Lyssa Rae Brittain enjoys fame due to her marriage to Duane Chapman. Though they are no longer married, her connection to a celebrity family makes her popular among fans and the entertainment industry.

