Home Alone quotes: 26 fun and memorable quotes from the three-decade-old movie

Home Alone quotes are based on the 1990 American comedy film Home Alone, which was written and directed by Chris Columbus. The film follows a young boy who defends his home from two burglars after his family leaves him behind in Chicago while on vacation in Paris. The film stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister and has become renowned for its rib-cracking quotes. So if you are interested in Home Alone quotes, here they are.

Photo: @homealone1992 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Home Alone is one of the most well-known Christmas films of all time. It has unquestionably become a Christmas classic, with many people watching it year after year.

Why is Home Alone famous?

Home Alone is, without a doubt, the greatest Christmas film of all time. The film is filled with silly fun, sentimentalism, music, and snow, and it is set in the days leading up to Christmas. This film's cast was entertaining, and everyone played their roles in a fun and memorable way. However, the quirky quotes drew us in, and anyone who has seen the film can recite one or two memorable lines.

Home Alone movie quotes

So, what does Kevin say in Home Alone? Here are some of the famous movie quotes for you to enjoy. Some of the movie's sequences and statements are instantly recognizable and a lot of fun to recite.

Many of these lines are amusing, while others are heartfelt, but they are all memorable. So, what is the famous line from Home Alone? Here are 26 fun and unforgettable quotes from the movie.

1. "This house is so full of people, it makes me sick! when I grow and get married, I'm living alone!"— Kevin

At the start of the film, Kevin loses his cool with his family. He leaps up and down, yelling these words to anyone who will listen. Even though he doesn't seem to understand the notion of marriage in this comment, it is hilarious when the context of his words finally hits home.

2. "I made my family disappear!"— Kevin

Kevin is so fed up with his family that he hopes they would vanish. As a result, when he wakes up the following day to find that his family has disappeared, he assumes that he was the one who made them go.

3. "You're what the french call les incompétents."— Linnie

This comment is from Kevin's older sister, Linnie. It is one of the most classic phrases about Home Alone. It's hilarious and entertaining, making it one of the best quotes in the film.

4. "Have a great trip, bring me back something French!"— Mitch Murphy

This amusing phrase comes from Mitch Murphy, the McCallisters' chatty neighbour, who only makes a brief appearance but plays a significant role in the plot because he's responsible for the series of unfortunate events that lead Kevin to be left behind.

5. "Has this toothbrush been approved by the American dental association?"— Kevin

When Kevin goes grocery shopping alone, he tries to choose a new toothbrush, but he is concerned about the quality. So he asks the store clerk this legendary inquiry, which had admirers laughing out loud at Kevin's innocent question.

6. "I'm a criminal."— Kevin

At the store, Kevin runs into his elderly neighbour Marley. He, however, is terrified and flees because he grew up being afraid of his neighbour. He doesn't notice, however, that he still has the toothbrush in his hands. The store clerk misinterprets Kevin for a shoplifter and pursues him. On his way home, Kevin shakes his head and laments the fact that he is now technically a successful criminal.

7. "Kevin, you're such a disease."—Jeff

The phrase is another comment said to Kevin by one of his elder siblings the night before he is left. Given that so many of his family members were being nasty to him on the same evening, it's simple to understand why Kevin wanted them all to go.

8. "What am I supposed to do. shake his hand and say 'congratulations, you're an idiot?"— Megan

Kevin is unable to pack his suitcase and consequently seeks assistance. But, unfortunately, he finds no sympathy from the family as Megan delivers this famous quote that leaves her brother speechless.

9. "Fuller, go easy on the Pepsi." — Uncle Frank

Kevin's extended family has joined them for the trip, and he is forced to share the bed with his bed-wetting cousin Fuller who keeps on drinking soda all the time.

10. "Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale. Amen."— Kevin

Kevin misses his family and does his best to care for himself while alone at home. He is thoughtful since he takes the time to express gratitude for his food before consuming it.

Photo: @Home Alone (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

11. "All the great ones leave their mark. we're the wet bandits."— Marv

We meet the bandits, Harry and Marv, as they continue their business of breaking into people's homes. Marv suggests that they create a trademark to distinguish themselves from the other robbers. He advises they adopt the moniker "wet bandits" given Marv's propensity of soaking someone's house after stealing from it.

12. "Kevin!"— Kate

When the rest of the family rushes to the airport, they don't discover that Kevin isn't with them. Instead, Kate, Kevin's mother, merely feels uneasy and as though she has forgotten something on the plane. This is when she realizes they've abandoned their son, and she lets forth this classic scream.

13. "Keep the change, ya filthy animal."— Angels With Filthy Souls

This sentence is from Kevin's favourite fictitious gangster film, Angels With Filthy Souls. He utilizes the movie scenario to frighten off the intruders who try to break into his home.

14. "I'm eating junk food and watching rubbish, you better come out and stop me!"— Kevin

Kevin is delighted when he first has the entire house to himself. These images perfectly portray what it's like to be a kid with the freedom to do whatever you want. He enjoys the freedom to eat and do as he pleases. So naturally, the first thing he does is consume a lot of junk food and watch a movie that isn't suitable for children.

15. "Would you please tell him that instead of presents this year, I just want my family back."— Kevin

When Kevin meets with Santa, he instructs the phoney Santa to deliver a note to the real Santa detailing his Christmas wishes. It's both lovely and tragic that all he wants is his family back now that he realizes how important they are to him.

Home Alone 2 quotes

Home Alone 2 is the sequel to the first Home Alone film and the second instalment in the series. In Lost in New York, the McCallister family travels to Miami for Christmas but loses Kevin at the airport. What follows is a hilarious encounter that will have you laughing so hard that you will cry. In addition, the film is packed with memorable phrases and quotes that will stick with you for a long time. Here are some additional Home Alone quotes to make your day.

16. "Don't you know a kid always wins against two idiots?"— Kevin

Kevin is far more cunning than most ten-year-olds, yet this sentence encapsulates how ludicrous these films are, as he sets up violent but humorous traps for the two burglars. He even manages to outwit a whole hotel staff, forcing them to seem foolish. There doesn't appear to be a problem that Kevin can't find out how to solve. He even manages to live in New York City without the supervision of his parents.

17. Marv: "There’s nobody dumb enough to knock off a toy store on Christmas eve."

Harry: "Oh, yes there is."

Marv and Harry have excellent chemistry and feel like they're straight out of a Looney Tunes cartoon. Marv's insanity is funny as he tries to persuade Harry that no one would rob a toy business on Christmas Eve. Harry can't believe how stupid Marv is at times, but Marv doesn't comprehend the expression.

Photo: @homealone_bigfans (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

18. "I hope your parents got you a tombstone for Christmas."— Marv and Harry

Harry has made repeated threats to kill Kevin, but at least this comment brings some Christmas cheer. Of course, it's unlikely that Kevin's parents sent him a gravestone for Christmas, but kudos to Harry for attempting to guess the gift.

19. Waiter: "Two scoops, sir?"

Kevin: "Two? Make it three. I'm not driving."

In this amusing exchange with a hotel employee, Kevin mistakes alcohol laws with sugar and ice cream. What is ironic is that he is ten years old, so he can't drive anyway.

20. Cedric the Bellman: "You know, Herbert Hoover once stayed here on this floor."

Kevin: "The vacuum guy?"

Cedric the Bellman: "No, the president."

Kevin has no idea who Hoover is and believes it is a vacuum firm. This amusing comment demonstrates some childhood innocence, and while Kevin is knowledgeable, he may need to learn more about American politics.

21. "I believe you.....but my Tommy gun don't." —Angels with Filthy Souls

Angels with Filthy Souls, a faux gangster movie with amazingly convenient dialogue, was one of the highlights of the first Home Alone. In the sequel, the same over-the-top mobster from the previous film appears in another bogus gangster movie. Kevin's hotel guards will be terrified by this line. It's a corny joke that's made funnier by the hotel staff's reactions.

22. "Kevin's not here." — Catherine O'Hara

Although the quote itself isn't funny, the comedic timing and nonchalant delivery make it so. Kevin's family realizes he's missing after getting off the plane and passing him his bag. Even his mother, at first, says it without recognizing what she is saying.

As far as Kevin's father is concerned, the situation is dire. Catherine O'Hara then lets out another "KEVIN!" cry, this time from the front row. Again, this quote is delivered with excellent comic timing and delivery.

23. "Get outta here you nosy little pervert, or I'm gonna slap you silly."— Unknown

Kevin is caught on camera capturing his uncle singing in the shower and is yelled at for it. Later, Kevin uses this phrase to scare off a hotel clerk from his room. It's a humorous scenario that demonstrates his true cruel talent.

24. "Beat that, you little trout sniffer."— Buzz

Buzz consistently bullies Kevin and gets away with it. Following his prank on his brother at the Christmas choir concert, he apologises to his family that demonstrates his acting abilities. Then he whispers this lethal insult to Kevin.

25. "Don't gimme that. You've been smooching with everybody." —Angels with Filthy Souls

Staff at the hotel are taken entirely by surprise by this line. A character accuses another of cheating on him in a phoney gangster movie when they burst into Kevin's room. Tim Curry's character, the hotel clerk, believes he is being accused of kissing Snuffy, Al, Leo, Little Moe with the gimpy leg, Cheeks, Bony Bob, and Cliff. When Cliff turns out to be the name of a hotel employee, the uncertainty is amplified.

26. Kevin: “I won’t forget to remember you.”

Bird Lady: “Don’t make promises you can’t keep.”

The bird lady is homeless in New York City and spends much of her time in Central Park with pigeons. She helps Kevin get away from the bandits by tossing bird feed on them.

Home Alone taglines

Photo: @homealoneofficial (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the official taglines from the movie, according to IMDB.

Bring home the laughter this holiday season!

When the McCallisters went on holiday they forgot one minor detail… Kevin. But don't worry… He cooks. He cleans. He kicks some butt.

A family comedy without the family.

Holy cow!

There are a lot of funny Home Alone quotes that will stick with you. It's a Christmas tradition for many families to watch this movie. In addition to being clever and witty, these quotations compel the viewer to watch the film repeatedly.

Yen.com.gh just released an intriguing piece regarding the latest Ghanaian movies. Ghana's film industry has expanded by leaps and bounds. The increase is due to the growing number of Ghanaians and Africans in general who appreciate these films.

It is no secret that most Ghanaian films have made their way throughout the African continent. If you enjoy watching movies, be sure to read this article on the top movies in Ghana in 2021.

Source: Yen